Elf SPORTI: опыт автоспорта для двигателей с опытом

\u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b SPORTI \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Elf. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b Elf SPORTI \u2014 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430: \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Elf \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u00a0\u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Elf \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b SPORTI, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 SPORTI \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0437\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 SPORTI \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0451\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0412\u043e \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 Total \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430: \tSPORTI 9 5W-40 \u2014 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \tSPORTI 9 C2 5W-30 \u2014 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \tSPORTI 9 C2\/C3 5W-30 \u2014 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \tSPORTI 9 A5\/B5 5W-30 \u2014 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432. \tSPORTI 7 A3\/B4 10W-40 \u2014 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439.