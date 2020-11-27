Elf SPORTI: опыт автоспорта для двигателей с опытом

27 ноября 20:11 2020

В России стартовали продажи новой линейки моторных масел SPORTI от бренда Elf. Линейка моторных масел Elf SPORTI — технологии автоспорта для двигателей с пробегом

При выборе моторного масла для автомобиля с пробегом перед владельцем стоит особенно трудная задача: необходимо подобрать смазочный материал, который не только будет соответствовать всем требованиям и спецификациям, но и позволит повысить производительность двигателя, максимально надежно защитить его узлы, снизить расход топлива и затраты на обслуживание.

За свою историю бренд Elf неоднократно подтверждал свой высокий статус победами на треке и лидерством в области разработки инновационных продуктов. В портфолио бренда — годы успешного сопровождения спортивных команд разных направлений. Сотрудничество с профессионалами мотоспорта — это уникальный полигон для испытания смазочных материалов в самых сложных условиях, в том числе, в условиях высоких перегрузок и максимальной скорости износа.

В результате многолетней научно-исследовательской работы и сотрудничества с крупнейшими автопроизводителями Elf получил уникальный опыт, воплощенный в линейке моторных масел SPORTI, предназначенной специально для автомобилей с пробегом. Масла серии SPORTI создавались, чтобы привнести наш опыт на треке в ежедневную жизнь автовладельцев, вдохнуть энергию автоспорта в двигатель на любом цикле жизни. Они надёжно защищают двигатель, заботясь о каждом узле и обеспечивая его бесперебойную работу. Использование смазочных материалов SPORTI позволяет снизить стоимость обслуживания автомобиля, не только благодаря топливосберегающим технологиям и повышению производительности двигателя, но и за счёт их оптимальной стоимости.

Линейка включает в себя масла для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, а так же топливосберегающие, для автомобилей, оснащенных системой доочистки.

Во официальных точках продаж Total на российском рынке стали доступны масла:

  • SPORTI 9 5W-40 — синтетическое моторное масло для современных бензиновых и дизельных двигателей.
  • SPORTI 9 C2 5W-30 — топливосберегающее синтетическое моторное масло для автомобилей, оснащенных системой доочистки выхлопных газов. Подходит для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей.
  • SPORTI 9 C2/C3 5W-30 — топливосберегающее синтетическое моторное масло, разработанное специально для автомобилей, оснащенных системой доочистки выхлопных газов. Подходит для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей.
  • SPORTI 9 A5/B5 5W-30 — высокопроизводительное синтетическое моторное масло. Предназначено для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей без систем доочистки выхлопных газов.
  • SPORTI 7 A3/B4 10W-40 — универсальное моторное масло, изготовленное по синтетической технологии для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей.

