Rolls-Royce озаряет линейку Black Badge огнями “неоновых ночей”

\u00ab\u041d\u0435\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0438\u00bb \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Black Badge, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Bespoke \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0451\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 Wraith, Dawn \u0438 Cullinan \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445 Black Badge \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u00ab\u0430\u043d\u0444\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u044c\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Rolls-Royce. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438: \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u044f\u0433\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438, \u0433\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Black Badge \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u044f\u0440\u0447\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0435, \u0430\u043f\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u043a\u043e \u0432\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f\u00bb, - \u0421\u044d\u043c\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0442\u0430\u0441 (Sami Coultas), \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars \u042f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0438\u00bb \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Black Badge \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u0451 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Black Badge: \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u044b\u0439 Lime Rock Green \u0434\u043b\u044f Wraith, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 Eagle Rock Red \u0434\u043b\u044f Dawn \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Mirabeau Blue \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0421ullinan. \u0418\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043a \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d 12 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f Wraith Black Badge \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Lime Rock Green \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u044f\u0433\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0421\u044d\u043c\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u0443\u043b\u0442\u0430\u0441, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Rolls-Royce Bespoke, \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0422\u0430\u043c\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u0421\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0435\u044f. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Scivaro Grey \u0441 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u042f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a Eagle Rock Red, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f Dawn Black Badge, \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u044b \u041e\u0445\u0438\u0430 (\u014chi\u2018a lehua) \u2013 \u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0413\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0439\u044f\u0445. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Selby Grey \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 Cullinan Black Badge \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 Bespoke Collective \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 Rhetus periander. \u0418\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0431\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043a \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u042e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435. \u042f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043a \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0435 Mirabeau Blue. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d Arctic White \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Lime Rock Green. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Black Badge \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u041f\u0435\u0431\u0431\u043b-\u0411\u0438\u0447 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b Ghost, Wraith \u0438 Dawn \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u044b. \u041a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Black Badge \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445.