Rolls-Royce озаряет линейку Black Badge огнями “неоновых ночей”
25 ноября 18:11 2020

«Неоновые ночи» – это яркая трилогия оттенков для линейки Black Badge, вдохновлённая самой природой

Новое покрытие разработано отделением Bespoke специально для тёмных, дерзких Wraith, Dawn и Cullinan в версиях Black Badge – настоящих «анфан террибль» модельной линейки Rolls-Royce. Новая палитра обыгрывает удивительные природные оттенки: окрас зелёной австралийской древесной лягушки, гавайского древесного цветка и экзотической бабочки. Модели Black Badge в лимитированных цветах станут ещё ярче и смелее, апеллируя ко вкусам тех, кто не боится выделяться», – Сэми Коултас (Sami Coultas), дизайнер цвета и отделки Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Яркая палитра «Неоновые ночи» опровергает стереотипы о том, что модели Black Badge должны быть исключительно чёрными. В неё вошли три смелых оттенка, каждый из которых разработан индивидуально для одной из моделей Black Badge: ярко-зелёный Lime Rock Green для Wraith, насыщенный красный Eagle Rock Red для Dawn и глубокий синий Mirabeau Blue для Сullinan.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

Изначально эти оттенки были разработаны по заказу американских клиентов, позже было решено вывести предложение на глобальный уровень, добавив к партии ещё три экземпляра каждого цвета. Таким образом, тираж ограничен 12 автомобилями – в каждом оттенке будет выпущено лишь по четыре экземпляра.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

Для Wraith Black Badge выбран необычный ярко-зелёный цвет Lime Rock Green – этот практически светящийся оттенок характерен для зелёной австралийской древесной лягушки. На него обратил внимание Сэми Коултас, специалист по краске подразделения Rolls-Royce Bespoke, во время своей поездки в Тамворт, расположенный к северу от Сиднея. Салон оформлен серой кожей Scivaro Grey с акцентной строчкой и окантовкой лаймового цвета.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

Ярко-красный оттенок Eagle Rock Red, созданный для Dawn Black Badge, имитирует цветы Охиа (Ōhi‘a lehua) – вечнозелёного дерева, произрастающего на Гавайях. Интерьер отделан серой кожей Selby Grey с прострочкой и окантовкой красного цвета.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

На необычную расцветку Cullinan Black Badge команду Bespoke Collective вдохновил окрас экзотической бабочки вида Rhetus periander. Известный своим оттенком глубокой синевы с металлическим блеском этот вид бабочек встречается в Центральной и Южной Америке. Яркий цвет их крылышек точно передан в оттенке Mirabeau Blue. Особый контраст создаёт белоснежный кожаный салон Arctic White с элементами зелёного Lime Rock Green.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

Передние панели всех трёх вариаций автомобилей изготовлены из технического волокна и украшены эффектной графикой, символизирующей искажение света скоростью. Технологичная краска создаёт эффект интенсивного неонового свечения.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

Модели «Неоновые ночи» продолжают традицию лимитированных версий автомобилей линейки Black Badge в необычных оттенках. Так, в 2019 году на фестивале в калифорнийском Пеббл-Бич были представлены Ghost, Wraith и Dawn в пастельных тонах. Интерес к этим автомобилям вдохновил на создание новой динамичной цветовой палитры.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

К заказу доступны лишь три экземпляра каждой модели Black Badge в данных эксклюзивных оттенках.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.