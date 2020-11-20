Инженеры Volvo называют его «совершенным симулятором вождения», но для них это не просто повод побаловать своего внутреннего геймера

20 ноября 12:11 2020

Инновационный симулятор смешанной реальности используется шведской компанией для достижения новых успехов в технологиях безопасности и автономного вождения.

Установка с подвижным водительским креслом, рулем с тактильной обратной связью и кристально чистыми очками виртуальной реальности вызовет зависть у любого серьезного геймера, но симулятор Volvo Cars выводит эту концепцию на новый уровень, стирая различия между реальностью и виртуальным миром. И именно в этом вся суть.

Используя передовые технологии ведущей платформы по 3D-моделированию в реальном времени Unity и финских экспертов в области виртуальной и смешанной реальности Varjo, симулятор предполагает вождение реального автомобиля по настоящим дорогам. Он сочетает в себе реалистичную трехмерную графику высокой четкости, очки с дополненной реальностью и полный костюм для тела Teslasuit, который обеспечивает тактильную обратную связь с виртуальным миром, а также отслеживает реакции организма.

Такое сочетание программного и аппаратного обеспечения позволяет инженерам Volvo Cars бесконечно моделировать сценарии дорожного движения на реальном испытательном треке, используя настоящий автомобиль, и все это — в полной безопасности. Они могут получить важную информацию о взаимодействии между людьми и автомобилем для разработки новых функций в области безопасности, помощи водителю и автономного вождения.

Volvo симулятор

Испытатели подвергаются воображаемым функциям активной безопасности и помощи водителю, перспективным пользовательским интерфейсам автономного вождения, будущим моделям автомобилей и многим другим сценариям. Его можно использовать на реальных дорогах с тестовыми треками или в испытательной лаборатории, при этом каждый сценарий полностью настраивается. Открывающиеся возможности буквально безграничны.

«Совершенный симулятор» Volvo Cars был продемонстрирован вчера в прямом эфире на платформе Volvo’s Open Innovation Arena командой экспертов по инновациям. Посмотреть мероприятие в записи можно по ссылке.

В прошлом году компания Volvo Cars вместе с Varjo стала первым автопроизводителем, который сделал возможным управление настоящим автомобилем в очках смешанной реальности. Теперь это сотрудничество было расширено за счет включения Unity и производителя тактильных костюмов Teslasuit.

По словам Каспера Викмана, старшего руководителя отдела пользовательского опыта на платформе Volvo’s Open Innovation Arena и одного из ведущих прямой трансляции, это позволяет Volvo Cars изучать реальные человеческие реакции в безопасной обстановке и значительно дешевле, чем в настоящих тестах.

«Совместная работа с такими великими компаниями, как Varjo, Unity и Teslasuit, позволила нам протестировать множество сценариев, которые выглядят и ощущаются совершенно реальными, без необходимости строить что-либо физически, — говорит Каспер Викман. — Это позволяет нам тестировать настоящие автомобили в дорожных условиях, которые выглядят и кажутся реальными, при этом их можно отрегулировать одним нажатием кнопки».

При разработке автомобильных систем безопасности, таких как технологии предотвращения столкновений, испытания имеют решающее значение. Но тестирование этих систем на практике может быть опасным, трудоемким и дорогостоящим. Симуляции в виртуальной и смешанной реальности позволяют проводить абсолютно безопасное тестирование в реалистичной обстановке без необходимости создавать какие-либо физические прототипы или выстраивать сложные сценарии.

«Используя эту передовую технологию, мы исследуем и возглавляем разработку безопасных автомобилей будущего. Здорово быть частью этого», — сказал Каспер Викман.

Посмотрите полную запись прямой трансляции здесь или загрузите видео с обзором мероприятия здесь.

Volvo симулятор

Очки смешанной реальности Varjo

В прошлом году компания Volvo Cars вместе с Varjo стала первым автопроизводителем, который сделал возможным управление настоящим автомобилем в очках смешанной реальности. Очки Varjo XR-1 Developer Edition используют видеокамеры для создания смешанной реальности и обеспечивают смешанную или виртуальную реальность в разрешении высокой четкости. С помощью очков Varjo XR-1 объекты и окружение, созданные в Unity, могут быть легко интегрированы в реальный мир.

Teslasuit

Благодаря приложению сил, вибраций или движений, тактильные технологии позволяют создать ощущение прикосновения при взаимодействии с виртуальным миром. Надев усовершенствованный тактильный полный костюм для тела Teslasuit, испытатели симулятора Volvo могут физически почувствовать небольшое воспроизведение сил, которые могут возникнуть при аварии, не испытывая при этом реального риска. Костюм также позволяет инженерам Volvo проверять эти реакции, изучая, как мышцы, уровень стресса и частота сердечных сокращений реагируют в критических ситуациях, и применять полученные знания при создании систем безопасности следующего поколения, направленных на предотвращение и смягчение рискованных ситуаций.

Платформа моделирования Unity

Сценарии моделирования создаются с использованием новейшего программного обеспечения для 3D-моделирования в реальном времени от Unity – компании, стоящей за одной из самых популярных в мире платформ для разработки видеоигр. Используя Unity, эксперты Volvo могут создавать виртуальное окружение и объекты для использования в симуляциях или помещать абсолютно точную трехмерную модель любого автомобиля Volvo в любую виртуальную среду, оценивая конструкцию при различном освещении, местоположении и погоде.

