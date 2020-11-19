Toyota Land Cruiser Prado в новой рекламной кампании

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado в новой рекламной кампании
19 ноября 15:11 2020

В России стартовала нестандартная рекламная кампания Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Она объединяет поистине звездный состав из деятелей кино и спорта и исполнена в стиле трейлера к остросюжетному фильму, захватывающего внимание с первой секунды. Оригинальный подход к съемке мгновенно погружает зрителя в мир настоящего героя сегодняшнего дня, желающего жить по своим правилам, партнером которого является сильный и брутальный Land Cruiser Prado.

Режиссером ролика стал обладатель международных наград Илья Поволоцкий, который был автором цикла киноэссе «Северяне», посвященного владельцам внедорожников семейства Land Cruiser, и видео к рекламной кампании Push the limit для Toyota RAV4 Adventure. «Любой автомобиль – это проекция личности. Поэтому мне хотелось показать все ее грани в динамике, ярких моментах и самоиронии, на которую способны только по-настоящему сильные и успешные люди. Такие, которых всегда можно найти за рулем Land Cruiser Prado», – сообщил режиссер.

В работе над кампанией также приняли участие ведущие специалисты агентства Adwise и всемирно известной студии Тимура Бекмамбетова Bazelevs, каждый новый проект которой становится событием в рекламной и киноиндустрии России.

Главным героем ролика стал капитан регбийной команды ЦСКА Василий Артемьев.  Дерзкому и самодостаточному образу спортсмена слишком тесно в рамках будничной жизни, и его амбиции и сила духа позволяют выстраивать реальность под себя. Именно эти качества героя полностью соответствуют портрету покупателя Land Cruiser Prado. Согласно нестандартному режиссерскому подходу Ильи Поволоцкого в съемках участвовали неизвестные актеры и настоящие регбисты. Их живые, не наигранные эмоции придают происходящему на экране подкупающее ощущение реальности.

Провокационное видео в новом формате демонстрирует все сильные стороны легендарной модели – выразительный брутальный стиль, сверхсовременную техническую начинку, престиж и мощь обновленного дизельного двигателя. Эффектный внешний облик Toyota Land Cruiser Prado подчеркивает цветовая и композиционная рифма в кадрах повседневной жизни героя. Быстрая смена планов и развитие сюжета ролика передают ощущение постоянного драйва и возросшей динамики автомобиля.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Рекламная кампания Toyota Land Cruiser Prado стартовала 15 ноября. Ее первые результаты доказали правильность избранного подхода: всего за один день эфира количество онлайн-обращений по обновленной модели выросло на 20%.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Land Cruiser PradoToyota
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Прокатиться на настоящем маслкаре – это реальность

Прокатиться на настоящем маслкаре – это реальность 7

В каких странах мы берем авто в аренду?

В каких странах мы берем авто в аренду? 0

В России сошёл с конвейера 200-тысячный автомобиль Mitsubishi

В России сошёл с конвейера 200-тысячный автомобиль Mitsubishi 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.