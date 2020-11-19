Toyota Land Cruiser Prado в новой рекламной кампании

\u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Toyota Land Cruiser Prado \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0438\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043a \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 Land Cruiser Prado. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0418\u043b\u044c\u044f \u041f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u0438\u043d\u043e\u044d\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u043d\u0435\u00bb, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Land Cruiser, \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u043a \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Push the limit \u0434\u043b\u044f Toyota RAV4 Adventure. \u00ab\u041b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0435\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Land Cruiser Prado\u00bb, \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0440. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Adwise \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0422\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0431\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430 Bazelevs, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0431\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0426\u0421\u041a\u0410 \u0412\u0430\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439 \u0410\u0440\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0432.\u00a0 \u0414\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438, \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Land Cruiser Prado. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0418\u043b\u044c\u0438 \u041f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0431\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b. \u0418\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0438\u0444\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f. \u0411\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u044e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0420\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Toyota Land Cruiser Prado \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 15 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u0415\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430: \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 20%.