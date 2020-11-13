Porsche Unseen представляет неизвестные концепции автомобилей

\u041f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u00abPorsche Unseen\u00bb (\u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 Porsche\u00bb) \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441 2005 \u043f\u043e 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e 15 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0420\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c: \u00abSpin-Offs\u00bb (\u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b\u00bb), \u00abLittle Rebels\u00bb (\u00ab\u041c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u00bb), \u00abHypercars\u00bb (\u00ab\u0413\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b\u00bb) \u0438 \u00abWhat\u2019s next?\u00bb (\u00ab\u0427\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435?\u00bb). \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0411\u043b\u0443\u043c\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche AG. \u2013 \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Porsche \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b Porsche Newsroom \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u0422\u0412 911:Magazin \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Porsche \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c \u041c\u0430\u0443\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 Delius Klasing \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043d\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u00abPorsche Unseen\u00bb. \u0427\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u00ab\u0432\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0443\u044e\u00bb: \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430: \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 3D-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1: 3 \u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1: 1. "\u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Porsche \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u044d\u043b\u044c \u041c\u0430\u0443\u044d\u0440. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438. \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0441\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0443\u044d\u0440. \u2013 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u044d\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0410\u0437\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c, \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Porsche, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b\u00bb. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Porsche \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 120 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b: \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u00ab\u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443. \u0420\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u044d\u043b\u044c \u041c\u0430\u0443\u044d\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u0415\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0437\u0430 \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u0418\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u00bb. \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Porsche \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0443. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Porsche \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche, \u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u2013 \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432: Porsche 919 Street (2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434; \u0433\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1:1)\u00a0\u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 Porsche 919 Hybrid \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0435-\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 LMP1 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a \u0438 900-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438 Porsche 919 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0413\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b \u043b\u0435-\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0443. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 Porsche Vision Spyder (2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434; \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1:1)\u00a0\u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u00ab\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 Porsche\u00a0550-1500\u00a0RS Spyder 1954 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 Porsche, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. Porsche Vision \u00abRenndienst\u00bb (2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434; \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1:1)\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043a\u00bb \u0441 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Porsche \u0441 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f Porsche \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041a\u043d\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u00abPorsche Unseen\u00bb \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 ISBN 978-3-667-11980-3. \u041d\u0430 328 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0411\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u042f\u043d\u0430 \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041a\u043d\u0438\u0433\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 Delius Klasing, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044f Porsche.