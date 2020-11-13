Porsche Unseen представляет неизвестные концепции автомобилей

Porsche Unseen представляет неизвестные концепции автомобилей
13 ноября 11:35 2020

Под названием «Porsche Unseen» («Неизвестные Porsche») компания Porsche впервые публикует свои секретные дизайнерские разработки за период с 2005 по 2019 год, раскрыв информацию о 15 впечатляющих концепт-карах

Ранние концептуальные разработки подразделяются по следующим направлениям: «Spin-Offs» («Побочные продукты»), «Little Rebels» («Маленькие бунтари»), «Hypercars» («Гиперкары») и «What’s next?» («Что дальше?»). Таким образом, компания Porsche предлагает эксклюзивную возможность взглянуть на процесс создания дизайна своих автомобилей – от первого наброска до готовой серийной модели.

«Неподвластный времени и инновационный дизайн наших спортивных автомобилей восхищает людей во всем мире, – говорит Оливер Блуме, председатель правления компании Porsche AG. – В основе этого успеха лежат концептуальные разработки, устремленные в будущее: они объединяют идеи дизайна Porsche завтрашнего дня с нашими богатейшими традициями и новаторскими технологиями будущего».

Новостной портал Porsche Newsroom эксклюзивно представляет неизвестные ранее дизайн-проекты в серии статей. Канал интернет-ТВ 911:Magazin также освещает отдельные концептуальные разработки и вместе с главным дизайнером Porsche Михаэлем Мауэром проливает свет на связь между экспериментальными проектами и современными серийными моделями. Для поклонников бренда сегодня в издательстве Delius Klasing выходит книга «Porsche Unseen». Читатели смогут заглянуть за кулисы дизайнерского отделения Porsche. Некоторые из представленных разработок позже можно будет увидеть «вживую»: в 2021 году музей Porsche сделает некоторые модели частью своей экспозиции.

Porsche Unseen

Процесс создания дизайна: от первого наброска до ходового прототипа

Процесс создания дизайна начинается с эскиза. На следующем этапе он визуализируется в виде 3D-модели. Если идея достойна получить дальнейшее развитие, изготавливаются уменьшенные макеты в масштабе 1: 3 и, наконец, жесткие модели в масштабе 1: 1. “Виртуальный мир – это, безусловно, первый шаг, но неожиданные идеи необходимо изучить в реальном масштабе, чтобы понять, насколько маленьким, большим или пропорционально сложенным будет автомобиль», – говорит руководитель студии дизайна Porsche Михаэль Мауэр. В отличие от серийной модели, в процессе создания которой всегда разрабатывается несколько вариантов с разным стилем оформления, в новаторских проектах каждый раз сначала создается только одна концептуальная модель, которая служит носителем главной идеи.

«Компания Porsche сознательно имеет всего одну студию дизайна – в непосредственной близости от центра разработок, – отмечает Мауэр. – Вайссах – наш эпицентр. Вместо того чтобы открывать студии перспективного дизайна в далеких мегаполисах Северной Америки и Азии, наши дизайнеры со всего мира приезжают в Вайссах, чтобы здесь, в самом сердце бренда Porsche, создавать новейшие серийные спортивные автомобили и концепт-кары».

В студии дизайна Porsche работают более 120 дизайнеров, экспертов в области интерьера, экстерьера, цветов и материалов, конструкторов, модельеров и инженеров.

Porsche Unseen

Дизайн-проекты: мысленное путешествие в будущее мобильности

«В наших концептуальных разработках мы вовсе не преследуем цель довести каждый автомобиль до готовности к серийному производству. Речь идет о создании пространства возможностей и установлении связи с будущим», – подчеркивает Михаэль Мауэр, поясняя процесс создания дизайна, и добавляет: «Есть два пути развития бренда: либо целенаправленно, шаг за шагом, улучшать свои современные продукты. В этом процессе быть действительно инновационным довольно сложно. Или же можно дать волю своей креативной фантазии. Идея в том, чтобы мысленно перенестись в послезавтра и уже оттуда вернуться назад в завтрашний день».

Porsche Unseen

На этом принципе строится идентичность бренда Porsche и его продуктов, которая позволяет сформировать внешний вид всех моделей на долгосрочную перспективу. В основе дизайна будущих моделей лежит долгосрочное предвидение. Главная цель – объединить гены дизайна Porsche с новейшими автомобильными технологиями. С одной стороны, это обеспечивает инновационный потенциал будущих моделей Porsche, а с другой – эволюционную связь с историей и богатыми традициями компании. Несколько примеров:

Porsche 919 Street (2017 год; глиняная модель в масштабе 1:1) был создан на базе технологий Porsche 919 Hybrid для того, чтобы фантастическими ощущениями от вождения ле-мановского прототипа LMP1 могли наслаждаться и частные клиенты. Под оболочкой скрывались карбоновый монокок и 900-сильный гибридный гоночный привод, которые неоднократно помогали Porsche 919 побеждать в Ле-Мане. Габариты и колесная база тоже были идентичны ле-мановскому болиду.

Porsche Unseen

Компактный Porsche Vision Spyder (2019 год; жесткая модель в масштабе 1:1) с его строгим минималистичным кокпитом, характерными решетками радиаторов поверх центральнорасположенного двигателя, красными графичными акцентами и небольшими «плавниками» в задней части напоминает Porsche 550-1500 RS Spyder 1954 года. Концептуальная модель одновременно послужила дальнейшему развитию идентичности дизайнерского языка Porsche, став источником идей для будущих элементов оформления, например, суперсовременной дуги безопасности.

Porsche Vision «Renndienst» (2018 год; жесткая модель в масштабе 1:1) представляет собой свободную интерпретацию семейного автомобиля вместительностью до шести человек. Команда дизайнеров создала футуристичный «космический челнок» с энергичными пропорциями. Концепт-кар показывает, каким образом гены дизайна Porsche с характерно вылепленными поверхностями могут быть перенесены в новый для компании сегмент автомобилей. В салоне пассажиров ожидает удобное модульное пространство, пригодное для путешествий. Место водителя располагается по центру. Компоненты полностью электрического привода размещены в днище. Таким образом, пассажиры могут наслаждаться вместительным и комфортным пространством салона в характерной для Porsche атмосфере.

Porsche Unseen

Книга «Porsche Unseen» уже поступила в продажу, идентификационный номер ISBN 978-3-667-11980-3. На 328 страницах представлены концептуальные дизайнерские разработки с красочными фотографиями Штефана Богнера и подробными текстами Яна Карла Бедекера. Книгу можно приобрести в издательстве Delius Klasing, а также в магазине музея Porsche.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Porsche
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Москва изменит правила допуска на выделенные полосы

Москва изменит правила допуска на выделенные полосы 0

Фуры начали собирать в колонны

Фуры начали собирать в колонны 12

Volkswagen представляет Touareg Business

Volkswagen представляет Touareg Business 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.