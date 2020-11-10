Renault Duster поступили в парк группы компаний «Мартин»

Renault Duster поступили в парк группы компаний «Мартин»
10 ноября 22:11 2020

Группа компаний «Мартин» – крупный производитель продуктов питания и напитков, более известный по торговой марке «Семечки от Мартина», – закупила 173 автомобиля Renault Duster

Внедорожники Duster должны полностью заменить старый парк компании и выйти на линии до конца этого года.

ГК «Мартин» является лидером по производству подсолнечника в Южном федеральном округе, где автомобили будут использоваться для логистики специалистов различных профилей – агрономов, линейных руководителей предприятий, инженеров, механиков, а также для обслуживания сельскохозяйственной техники.

Renault Duster

Учитывая специфику выполняемых работ, которые предполагают перемещение по грунтовым и внедорожным участкам, выбор ГК «Мартин» в пользу Renault Duster был не случайным. Геометрия кузова (угол въезда – 30°, угол съезда – 36°, угол продольной проходимости – 23°), высокий дорожный просвет в 210 мм, экономичный дизельный двигатель 1,5 л в сочетании с интеллектуальной системой полного привода позволяют автомобилю без проблем преодолевать даже серьезные преграды.

Renault Duster

С 2013 года Renault Duster является самой продаваемой полноприводной моделью в России, а также самым доступным автомобилем с дизельным двигателем. За восемь лет на российском рынке он был удостоен множества наград и премий. В частности, Renault Duster четыре года подряд был признан лидером среди SUV B-сегмента в рейтинге «Сохранность остаточной стоимости автомобиля» по версии аналитического агентства «АВТОСТАТ».

