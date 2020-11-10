Renault Duster поступили в парк группы компаний «Мартин»

\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u00bb - \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0430\u00bb, - \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0430 173 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Renault Duster \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Duster \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0413\u041a \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u00bb \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u042e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 - \u0430\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0423\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0413\u041a \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u00bb \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443 Renault Duster \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0413\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 (\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u2013 30\u00b0, \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u0441\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u2013 36\u00b0, \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 23\u00b0), \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 210 \u043c\u043c, \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1,5 \u043b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b. \u0421 2013 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Renault Duster \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0417\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, Renault Duster \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 SUV B-\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435 \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u00bb \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0421\u0422\u0410\u0422\u00bb.