General Motors получила разрешение на эксплуатацию беспилотных автомобилей без водителей

\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Cruise, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 General Motors \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0421\u0430\u043d \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Cruise \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0414\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, Cruise \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0421\u0428\u0410. \u0414\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u00ab\u0414\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0421\u0430\u043d-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e - \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c, - \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Cruise \u0414\u0435\u043d \u0410\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d, - \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0449\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2014 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0441\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0423\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0421\u0430\u043d-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e \u0441 \u0445\u0430\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c - \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c: \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435\u00bb. \u0422\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439.