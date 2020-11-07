General Motors получила разрешение на эксплуатацию беспилотных автомобилей без водителей

General Motors получила разрешение на эксплуатацию беспилотных автомобилей без водителей
07 ноября 13:11 2020

Компания Cruise, подразделение General Motors по разработке беспилотников, выведет полностью автономные автомобили на улицы Сан Франциско

Компания Cruise получила официальное разрешение от Департамента транспорта Калифорнии на эксплуатацию в городской среде автономных транспортных средств без водителя, который ранее обеспечивал контроль за автомобилем и при необходимости мог взять управление на себя. Уже до конца года несколько беспилотных автомобилей будут проходить тестирование без водителей, таким образом, Cruise станет первой компанией, беспилотники которой появятся на улицах крупного города США. До этого тестирование таких автомобилей разрешалось только в небольших городах.

«До конца года мы отправим беспилотные автомобили на улицы Сан-Франциско – без бензина и без водителя за рулем, – говорит генеральный директор Cruise Ден Амманн, – Полностью автономное управление без ущерба для безопасности — настоящий эталон для беспилотного автомобиля, а сжигание топлива – не тот способ, которым мы сможем построить будущее транспорта. Улицы Сан-Франциско с хаотичным движением – наша стартовая площадка. Именно здесь наши автомобили прошли более двух миллионов миль городских испытаний, и теперь впервые по-настоящему отправятся в путь: электромобиль будет перемещаться сам по себе в одном из самых сложных для вождения городов в мире».

Тестирование планируется проводить в разных районах, прежде чем охватить всю территорию города, а для ответов на возникающие вопросы, будут проводиться собрания местных жителей.

