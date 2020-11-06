Эксклюзивный Лаундж Infiniti открылся в глобальной штаб-квартире Nissan

Эксклюзивный Лаундж Infiniti открылся в глобальной штаб-квартире Nissan
06 ноября 09:11 2020

Лаундж-зона Infiniti открылась для гостей штаб-квартиры компании в Йокогаме

В центре этого уникального премиального пространства, расположенного в экспозиции Nissan Gallery, сразу два ярчайших концепт-кара, воплощающих дизайнерский язык бренда. Это дебютировавший в сентябре INFINITI QX60 Monograph и концептуальный INFINITI Q Inspiration – новое прочтение спорт-седана. В дальнейшем экспозиция будет регулярно обновляться.

Infiniti

Эстетика люкс-лаунджа напоминает традиционное оформление стендов INFINITI на крупнейших автосалонах мира. Узнаваемый неповторимый дизайн, созданный всемирной известным архитектором Кенго Кума, покоряет идеальным балансом природных материалов и высоких технологий.

Ежегодно галерея Nissan в Йокогаме принимает свыше 1,25 миллиона посетителей. Здесь нынешние и будущие клиенты компании знакомятся с новейшими моделями, узнают о последних разработках, записываются на тест-драйвы и просто приятно проводят время. Галерея предлагает широкий выбор развлечений как для детей, так и для взрослых.

Infiniti

Лаундж INFINITI в галерее Nissan – настоящий флагманский концептуальный шоу-рум бренда, посещение которого запомнится надолго. Добро пожаловать, в самое сердце INFINITI!

На тему:
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Почему в рейсы выходят убитые автобусы?

Почему в рейсы выходят убитые автобусы? 0

Toyota C-HR, новый Prius и три мировых дебюта

Toyota C-HR, новый Prius и три мировых дебюта 0

Уникальный ЛуАЗ-967М продают в Германии

Уникальный ЛуАЗ-967М продают в Германии 1

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.