Эксклюзивный Лаундж Infiniti открылся в глобальной штаб-квартире Nissan

\u041b\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0436-\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 Infiniti \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0419\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0435 \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 Nissan Gallery, \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u044f\u0440\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 INFINITI QX60 Monograph \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 INFINITI Q Inspiration \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441-\u043b\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 INFINITI \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u0423\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041a\u0435\u043d\u0433\u043e \u041a\u0443\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u0415\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435\u044f Nissan \u0432 \u0419\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 1,25 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0413\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0445. \u041b\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0436 INFINITI \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0435 Nissan \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u0440\u0443\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e. \u0414\u043e\u0431\u0440\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435 INFINITI!