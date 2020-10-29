Новый дилерский центр Volvo открылся в Ростове-на-Дону

Новый дилерский центр Volvo открылся в Ростове-на-Дону
29 октября 12:11 2020

Volvo расширяет свою сеть в России и объявляет об открытии в Ростове-на-Дону нового дилерского центра Volvo Car Дон

Новый дилерский центр расположен по адресу ул. Вавилова, 74А/1. Общая площадь помещения составляет более 1 918 м2: под зону сервиса отведено 947,6 м2, а шоурум, где представлена вся актуальная линейка шведского бренда на российском рынке и фирменные аксессуары, занимает 971,2 м2.

Сотрудники Volvo Car Дон помогут подобрать клиентам автомобиль, проведут тест-драйв и необходимые консультации. Дилерский центр предлагает набор услуг, предусмотренный для полноразмерных дилерских центров: продажу новых автомобилей и автомобилей с пробегом, сервисное обслуживание, а также услуги кредитования, лизинга и страхования. Для корпоративных клиентов также предусмотрены специальные программы, делающие приобретение нового Volvo еще удобнее и выгоднее.

Директор развития бизнеса и специальных проектов Volvo Car Russia Павел Воробьев прокомментировал:

«Последние годы мы отмечаем возрастающую популярность модельной линейки Volvo в России, поэтому расширение географии дилерской сети является для нас закономерным и необходимым шагом. Мы рассчитываем, что Volvo Car Дон, наш новый партнер, позволит усилить наши позиции в южном регионе. Желаем коллегам удачи и рассчитываем на долгосрочные плодотворные отношения».

На текущий момент дилерская сеть Volvo Car Russia состоит из 38 дилерских центров в 22 городах (включая 2-х сервисных дилеров). Актуальный список официальных дилеров можно найти на официальном сайте Volvo Car Russia.

 

Volvo

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
VolvoРостов-на-Дону
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Harley-Davidson представила концепт городского скутера и мопеда

Harley-Davidson представила концепт городского скутера и мопеда

Volkswagen ставила жестокие опыты над животными

Volkswagen ставила жестокие опыты над животными 2

Acura снижает цену на седан TLX

Acura снижает цену на седан TLX 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.