Новый дилерский центр Volvo открылся в Ростове-на-Дону

Volvo \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0435-\u043d\u0430-\u0414\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 Volvo Car \u0414\u043e\u043d \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443 \u0443\u043b. \u0412\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430, 74\u0410\/1. \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1 918 \u043c2: \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e 947,6 \u043c2, \u0430 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 971,2 \u043c2. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Volvo Car \u0414\u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432: \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Volvo \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0414\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 Volvo Car Russia \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0412\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u044c\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b: \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Volvo \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e Volvo Car \u0414\u043e\u043d, \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u044e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0416\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u041d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c Volvo Car Russia \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 38 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 22 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 (\u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f 2-\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432). \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435\u00a0Volvo Car Russia.