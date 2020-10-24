Натуральный шпон и не только: более 5000 вариантов отделки салона Bentley

\u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Bentley \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 Bentley Motors \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 5000 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d, \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f. \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Bentley \u0432 1921 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 Gran Turismo \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Bentley \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bentley \u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430\u043c-\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Continental GT \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Grand Black. \u0410\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Bentley, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 Mulliner Personal Commissioning. \u0414\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f: \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f, \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 200 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c 0,1 \u043c\u043c. \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d \u0441\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0438 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0420\u0430\u0434\u0436\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0445\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0445\u0440\u0430-\u041f\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0448, \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043c. \u041a\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e, \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f\u043c \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430: \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 Autumn White, \u043c\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 Copper, \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Galaxy \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 Terra Red. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044f, \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Grand Black, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0443. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c: \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u044c\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Bentley Mulliner \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 88 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 8 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 (\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Beluga, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 Burnt Oak, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 Cricket Ball, \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 Cumbrian Green, \u0431\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 Damson, \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Imperial Blue, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 Linen \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 Porpoise). \u0428\u043f\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438: \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 (Liquid Amber), \u043e\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0430 (Dark Burr Walnut) \u0438 \u044f\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044f (Tamo Ash). \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0414\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 0,1 \u043c\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f Bentley \u2013 0,5 \u043c\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u043f\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c Bentley \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0443. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0414\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043a \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439. \u0418\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Bentayga \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0430\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Bentley, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430.