Натуральный шпон и не только: более 5000 вариантов отделки салона Bentley

24 октября 20:11 2020

Средний возраст владельцев Bentley с каждым годом становится меньше, в связи с этим марка расширяет выбор материалов отделки интерьера, которые становятся еще более разнообразными и современными

Bentley Motors расширила богатый набор вариантов отделки, который теперь состоит из более чем 5000 опций, включая окрашенный шпон, древесину с открытыми порами, высокотехнологичные варианты декоративных вставок и даже отделку из натурального камня.

С момента появления первого Bentley в 1921 году в отделке передних панелей исключительных Gran Turismo всегда применялось натуральное дерево. Используемые в последние годы в салоне Bentley вставки особой формы, выполненные из натурального шпона, полученного из возобновляемых источников, по праву считаются эталоном в автомобильной отрасли. По уровню мастерства специалисты столярного цеха марки Bentley ни в чем не уступают высококлассным столярам-краснодеревщикам. Элегантные элементы интерьера, покрытые древесным шпоном, выверенные и отполированные с точностью до десятых долей миллиметра, создают в салоне автомобиля неповторимую атмосферу утонченной роскоши.

Bentley

Для модели Continental GT доступны семь разновидностей натурального шпона. Использовать их можно как отдельно, так и в сочетании с деталями черного цвета Grand Black. Ателье Bentley Mulliner обеспечивает высокий уровень индивидеализации салона и предлагает сочетание двух любых видов древесного шпона.

Клиенты Bentley, помимо традиционной облицовки из лакированного шпона, могут выбрать варианты из богатого набора различных материалов, предлагаемых в рамках Mulliner Personal Commissioning.

Bentley

Декоративные вставки из камня: невероятный контраст

Благодаря современным технологиям специалисты ателье Bentley Mulliner могут изготовить из камня, сформированного более 200 миллионов лет назад, удивительно легкие пластины толщиной всего лишь 0,1 мм. Сохранение открытых пор материала позволяет владельцу и его пассажирам ощутить удивительную текстуру камня.

Используемые для изготовления пластин сланец и кварцит добывают на каменоломнях в штатах Раджастхан и Андхра-Прадеш, в Индии – стране, знаменитой своими древними традициями работы с камнем. Куски камня откалывают от более крупных фрагментов породы и укрепляют специальной смолой. На заключительном этапе специалисты всемирно известного ателье Bentley Mulliner, расположенного в штаб-квартире компании в Крю, вручную придают камням окончательную форму и обрабатывают поверхность.

Bentley

На выбор доступны четыре цвета камня, которые идеально гармонируют с отделкой салона: белый Autumn White, медный Copper, синий Galaxy и красный Terra Red.

Отделку из натурального камня, детали, покрытые рояльным лаком, и шпон с открытыми порами можно использовать как отдельно, так и в сочетании с деталями с глянцевым покрытием черного цвета Grand Black, расположенными сверху или снизу. Такой подход увеличивает количество доступных клиентам вариантов отделки.

Bentley

Декоративные вставки, покрытые рояльным лаком: цвет в приоритете

Клиентам, желающим привнести в салон яркие краски, ателье Bentley Mulliner предлагает декоративные цветные элементы, покрытые глянцевым рояльным лаком. Эти детали подчеркивают современный облик салона и идеально дополнят цветовые решения для кожаной обивки. Для декоративных вставок используется тот же тщательно отобранный древесный шпон, что и для лакированной отделки, что позволяет обеспечить одинаково высокое качество всех элементов. После ручной шлифовки детали окрашивают эмалью, а затем полируют овечьей шерстью для получения зеркальной поверхности.

Специалисты Bentley Mulliner могут окрасить эти вставки в любой из 88 доступных цветов кузова или 8 вариантов цветов кожаной отделки (черный Beluga, коричневый Burnt Oak, красный Cricket Ball, зеленый Cumbrian Green, бежевый Damson, синий Imperial Blue, серебристый Linen и серый Porpoise).

Bentley

Шпон с открытыми порами: экологичность и природная текстура

В качестве альтернативы глянцевому лакированному покрытию ателье Mulliner предлагает древесный шпон с открытыми порами, на который для защиты нанесен сверхтонкий слой матового лака. Отделка с открытыми порами доступна для шпона, изготовленного из амбрового дерева (Liquid Amber), ореха (Dark Burr Walnut) и ясеня (Tamo Ash).

Bentley

Для производства тщательно отбирается шпон с самым красивым рисунком. Детали покрываются всего лишь тремя сверхтонкими слоями лака, общая толщина которых не превышает 0,1 мм. Для сравнения: толщина глянцевого лакового покрытия Bentley – 0,5 мм, при этом поверхность получается ровной и гладкой. Все слои лака наносятся вручную с межслойной шлифовкой, что гарантирует превосходное сцепление лака с естественными неровностями. В результате такое покрытие, сравнимое на ощупь и по внешнему виду с восковым, подчеркивает естественный цвет и текстуру древесины.

Bentley

Столь деликатная методика обработки подарит клиентам Bentley невероятное удовольствие от прикосновения к настоящему дереву. Все элементы древесного шпона слегка отличаются по цвету и текстуре, что позволит создать по-настоящему неповторимый салон.

Bentley

Высокотехнологичные варианты отделки для максимально спортивной эстетики

Впервые клиентам доступны высокотехнологичные варианты отделки салона. Вставки из углеродного волокна с глянцевым покрытием заменяют элементы, облицованные шпоном, и позволяют создать современный, технологичный и спортивный салон. Благодаря процессу оптической полимеризации углеродные волокна кажутся еще более объемными. Детали из углеродного волокна складываются в безупречную геометрическую поверхность, которая простирается от одной двери к другой.

Bentley

Исключительно для нового Bentayga предлагается опциональная темная отделка салона с алмазным рифлением и эффектом матового алюминия. Эта изысканная отделка, напоминающая матричную решетку радиатора Bentley, выполнена в сложной технике полировки алюминия со сменой направлений для достижения современного трехмерного эффекта.

Bentley

