Три модели автомобилей Changan стали лидерами рейтинга удовлетворенности клиентов в Китае (CACSI 2020)

\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 China Automobile Quality Forum \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Changan: \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d EADO, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b CS35 \u0438 CS55 \u2014 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435 (CACSI) \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Changan \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 10 000 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Changan \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043e \u221250\u00a0\u00b0C, \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u2014 \u0434\u043e +50\u00a0\u00b0C. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e 5200 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0440\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u044b\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043d\u044c \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Changan \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Changan Automobile \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b 153\u00a0039 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 31,9% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 EADO \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e 18\u00a0481\u00a0\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 CS35 \u2014 7078 \u0438 CS55 \u2014 12\u00a0051 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Changan \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Changan. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb, \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0443\u043d\u044c \u0426\u0437\u044d\u0446\u0437\u044e\u043d\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Changan International \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Changan Motors Rus.