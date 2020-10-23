Три модели автомобилей Changan стали лидерами рейтинга удовлетворенности клиентов в Китае (CACSI 2020)

Три модели автомобилей Changan стали лидерами рейтинга удовлетворенности клиентов в Китае (CACSI 2020)
23 октября 18:11 2020

В рамках четвертого форума China Automobile Quality Forum три модели автомобилей Changan: седан EADO, кроссоверы CS35 и CS55 — стали лидерами рейтинга удовлетворенности клиентов в Китае (CACSI) в своем сегменте

Каждая модель Changan проходит более 10 000 различных испытаний, в ходе которых проверяется работа всех систем автомобиля, ходовые качества, шумоизоляция, долговечность, надежность и безопасность транспортного средства. Четыре миллиона километров проходят модели Changan во время испытаний в самых разных климатических условиях. Они тестируются как при экстремально низких температурах до −50 °C, имитирующих зимний климат Крайнего Севера, так и при чрезвычайно высоких — до +50 °C. Автомобили проходят испытания в условиях, характерных для высот до 5200 метров над уровнем моря и для пыльных пустынь Турфана. Все эти тесты позволяют компании Changan гарантировать исключительное качество своих автомобилей.

Changan CS55

В сентябре 2020 года объем продаж автомобилей компании Changan Automobile составил 153 039 единиц, что на 31,9% больше по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года. Количество реализованных в сентябре 2020 года автомобилей серии EADO составило 18 481 единицу, кроссоверов CS35 — 7078 и CS55 — 12 051 единицу.

«Мы рады, что клиенты Changan по достоинству оценивают наши автомобили. Сегодня всё больше автомобилистов по всему миру признают высокое качество нашей продукции и доверяют компании Changan. В будущем мы продолжим работать над совершенствованием наших автомобилей», — комментирует Сунь Цзэцзюнь, заместитель генерального директора Changan International и генеральный директор Changan Motors Rus.

Новости
