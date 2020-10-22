Порше Руссланд запускает Porsche Drive в России

Порше Руссланд запускает Porsche Drive в России
22 октября 16:11 2020

В Москве начинает работу Porsche Drive – сервис по аренде автомобилей Porsche

Впервые он был представлен в Германии в 2017 году, затем появился в Швейцарии, Франции, США и Японии. Проект успешно развивается, список стран растет – в 2020 году его пополнила Россия.

В рамках Porsche Drive для аренды сроком от одного до 28 дней сейчас доступны автомобили 718 Boxster S, 911 Carrera S, Cayenne S Coupe , Cayenne S и Panamera 4S. Зарезервировать машину можно через одноименное мобильное приложение, бронирование и оплата производится онлайн. На подтверждение и авторизацию уходит минимум времени. Воспользоваться услугой Porsche Drive может гражданин России, достигший 25 лет и имеющий стаж вождения не менее 5 лет. Сервис запускается в Москве на базе «Порше Центр Рублевский». В дальнейшем Porsche Drive будет представлен и в других крупных городах России.

«Благодаря Porsche Drive мы теперь можем предоставить текущим и потенциальным клиентам бренда, а также всем любителям автомобилей возможность познакомиться с легендарными моделями Porsche, – рассказывает Томас Штэрцель, генеральный директор ООО «ПОРШЕ РУССЛАНД». – В том числе, наш сервис – это мгновенный и предельно точный ответ активно развивающемуся тренду на новые услуги мобильности».

Перед выдачей все автомобили Porsche Drive проходят тщательную подготовку, которая будет включать в себя, диагностику, заправку, а также мойку и дезинфекцию. Забрать машину можно либо в «Порше Центр Рублевский», либо заказать доставку автомобиля в офис или к дому, а также в аэропорт. По желанию клиента автомобили будут доукомлектованы необходимым оборудованием для путешествия, например, внешним багажным кейсом.

Предложение Porsche Drive идеально подойдет тем, кто хочет взять в аренду спортивный автомобиль на выходные или по особому случаю, на период отпуска или командировки. Также это лучший способ максимально близко познакомиться с машиной перед покупкой, отведя на тест-драйв и принятие решения столько времени, сколько нужно. Кроме того, автомобили из парка Porsche Drive будут предлагаться на специальных условиях клиентам марки в качестве подменных, пока их машины обслуживаются в сервисном центре дилера. А еще «время за рулем Porsche» можно приобрести в качестве подарка своим друзьям и близким – с этой целью подготовлены подарочные сертификаты различных номиналов.

Партнером проекта Porsche Drive в России выступает компания RentRide.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
PorscheПОРШЕ РУССЛАНД
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Škoda объявляет старт приема заказов и официальные цены на новый Rapid

Škoda объявляет старт приема заказов и официальные цены на новый Rapid 0

Hyundai стала лидером по числу наград в рейтинге качества новых автомобилей от J. D. Power

Hyundai стала лидером по числу наград в рейтинге качества новых автомобилей от J. D. Power 0

Системы активной безопасности от Lexus

Системы активной безопасности от Lexus 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.