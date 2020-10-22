Порше Руссланд запускает Porsche Drive в России

\u0412 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 Porsche Drive \u2013 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0428\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0438 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442 - \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 Porsche Drive \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e 28 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 718 Boxster S, 911 Carrera S, Cayenne S Coupe , Cayenne S \u0438 Panamera 4S. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0412\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 Porsche Drive \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043d \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0448\u0438\u0439 25 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0436 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0420\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439\u00bb. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c Porsche Drive \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f Porsche Drive \u043c\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Porsche, - \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0428\u0442\u044d\u0440\u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041f\u041e\u0420\u0428\u0415 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u0421\u041b\u0410\u041d\u0414\u00bb. \u2013 \u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Porsche Drive \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f, \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0417\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0420\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439\u00bb, \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0441 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u041f\u043e \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0443\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Drive \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0434\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Porsche Drive \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0410 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u00ab\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Porsche\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0437\u044c\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u2013 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Porsche Drive \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f RentRide.