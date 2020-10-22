Новая версия Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limited Edition

Новая версия Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limited Edition
22 октября 14:11 2020

Малотоннажное подразделение Mercedes-Benz постоянно изучает изменение спроса у клиентов

Так, все актуальные предложения соответствуют последним тенденциям на рынке, в них учтены потребности российских покупателей из частного и корпоративного секторов. В серию Sprinter Limited Edition вошли пользующиеся наибольшим спросом опции, при этом соблюден баланс в соотношении привлекательной стоимости и обширной комплектации.

В фургоне Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limited Edition учтены локальные особенности эксплуатации: эргономичное сиденье водителя оборудовано подогревом и двумя подлокотниками, рулевая колонка регулируется по вылету и по углу наклона, над ветровым стеклом предусмотрена глубокая полка для документов, в центральной консоли есть USB-выход, между сиденьями водителя и двухместным пассажира – глубокий двойной подстаканник. Специальное исполнение подвески для плохой дороги, усиленный передний мост и система стабилизации при боковом ветре в составе системы стабилизации ADAPTIVE ESP – такой автомобиль выдержит длительные переезды с высокой нагрузкой. Автомобиль с передним или задним приводом доступен с экономичным четырёхцилиндровым дизельным двигателем мощностью 84 кВт (114 л.с.) и 6-ступенчатой механической коробкой передач. Цена автомобиля – 2 569 000 рублей с НДС.

В новую версию этого пакетного автомобиля вошли две важные опции, которые существенно расширяют возможности его применения. Для моделей с передним и задним приводом теперь доступен кондиционер. Стоимость таких моделей составляет 2 699 000 рублей. Максимально укомплектованная версия Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limited Edition с длинной базой, задним приводом и кондиционером стоит 2 889 000 рублей.Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limited Edition 2020

