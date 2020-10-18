Чек-лист для подготовки грузового автомобиля к зимнему сезону

Чек-лист для подготовки грузового автомобиля к зимнему сезону
18 октября 12:11 2020

С середины октября 2020 в Центральной России обещают сильные похолодания,  в части регионов температура может опуститься ниже плюс 5-ти – 7-ми градусов Цельсия. MAN рекомендует тщательно подготовить транспортное средство к зимнему сезону и обратить внимание на все пункты из специального чек-листа

Подготовка грузового автомобиля к зимнему сезону – необходимый шаг для исправной работы устройства в период холодов. MAN Truck and Bus Россия рекомендует водителям тщательно подготовить свою технику к более суровым условиям эксплуатации и предлагает ознакомиться с комплексом ProFit-Check III, чтобы избежать поломки и других неприятностей во время работы машины.

Электроустановка

Начать подготовку грузового автомобиля к холодному времени года следует с проверки аккумулятора, так как в минусовую температуру нагрузка на него гораздо выше, чем в летний сезон. В случае необходимости лучше произвести замену батарей на новые. При бережном отношении и своевременной проверке аккумулятор прослужит долгое время. Также нельзя оставлять без внимания проверку осветительных приборов – фар и приборов для освещения кабины.

Двигатель

В зимний сезон рекомендуется использовать менее вязкое масло, которое обеспечит более легкий запуск двигателя.

Система охлаждения и обогрева

Регулярной проверки требует система охлаждения и обогрева. При подготовке к зиме обязательно проверьте исправность и состояние автономного воздушного или водяного отопителя, который позволяет создать комфорт в кабине зимой путем продува салона теплым воздухом.

Топливная система

Не забудьте проверить исправность топливного фильтра. Забитый фильтр может привести к поломке двигателя и остановке транспортного средства. Признаками забитого топливного фильтра являются увеличение расхода топлива, незапланированное торможение, уменьшение мощности двигателя. Во избежание этих и не только проблем рекомендуется регулярно проверять его исправность.

Состояние шин

До начала сильных снегопадов без всяких сомнений следует объективно оценить зимний комплект резины, ведь безопасность на зимних дорогах напрямую зависит от его состояния. Внимательно осмотрите колеса на предмет порезов, трещин, инородных тел, шишек и грыж. Если резина сильно изношена, обязательно смените ее на новую. Не пренебрегайте проверкой давления воздуха в шинах. Помните, оно обязательно должно соответствовать тому значению, которое рекомендовано автопроизводителем. Не забудьте про цепи противоскольжения, именно они помогут улучшить проходимость транспортного средства в непогоду.

MAN

Антифриз

При подготовке машины к зиме необходимо воспользоваться охлаждающей жидкостью. Антифриз MAN обеспечивает защиту от замерзания до -37 °C при смешивании 50% охлаждающей жидкости и 50% дистиллированной воды.

Квалифицированные специалисты сервисного центра MAN помогут подготовить грузовой автомобиль к зимнему сезону, выявить причины неполадок в работе машины, а также оперативно устранить существующие неисправности. Доверяйте обслуживание своего транспортного средства профессионалам.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
MANгрузовой автомобиль
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Volvo Car Group подписывает многомиллиардные соглашения с компаниями CATL и LG Chem о поставках аккумуляторов

Volvo Car Group подписывает многомиллиардные соглашения с компаниями CATL и LG Chem о поставках аккумуляторов

“Минус” – КАСКО, “плюс” – Renault

“Минус” – КАСКО, “плюс” – Renault 0

АвтоВАЗ собирается потеснить Hyundai и KIA Motor

АвтоВАЗ собирается потеснить Hyundai и KIA Motor 14

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.