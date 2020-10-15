Совершенство в простоте: Rolls-Royce Ghost дебютирует в России

Совершенство в простоте: Rolls-Royce Ghost дебютирует в России
15 октября 15:11 2020

Накануне состоялась российская премьера нового Rolls-Royce Ghost

Сегодня в столице стартует серия закрытых клиентских презентаций, в рамках которых новинка будет представлена ценителям марки.

Новый Ghost совершенен в своей простоте, однако создание этого баланса безупречности стало одним из величайших вызовов для марки. Так, новый Ghost – самый технологичный Rolls-Royce в истории.

«Новый Ghost знаменует собой современное течение в мире роскоши, – отметил Торстен Мюллер-Отвос, Исполнительный директор Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, в своём видеообращении в рамках мероприятия. – Мировая премьера Ghost состоялась всего несколько недель назад, и он моментально стал символом новой вселенной сдержанной роскоши. Я рад отметить, что его минималистичная философия вызвала невероятно позитивный отклик среди клиентов».

Дизайнерам, инженерам и мастерам марки требовались пространство и свобода для создания отличительного характера Ghost. Эти люди могли разработать по-настоящему роскошный продукт лишь при условии отсутствия ограничений, традиционно продиктованных использованием традиционных платформ, применяемых на массовых моделях.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Именно поэтому в основу модели легла запатентованная архитектура на базе алюминиевой пространственной рамы, на которой построены флагман Phantom и внедорожник Cullinan. Гибкость и масштабируемость архитектуры позволили воплотить уникальные технические и эстетические требования в новом Ghost. В результате был создан исключительный с точки зрения акустического комфорта, прочности и динамики автомобиль.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Так как владельцы Ghost хотели проводить ещё больше времени со своим автомобилем, специалисты Rolls-Royce интегрировали в архитектуру полный привод и полноуправляемое шасси, раскрыв тем самым новые грани характера.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

New Ghost отражает эволюцию восприятия роскоши. Её определяют минимализм, сдержанность и чистый дизайн, за которыми стоит серьёзная инженерная разработка. На этапе создания первого эскиза нового Ghost эта концепция получила название «постизобилие» (Post Opulence) – направление дизайнерской мысли, где на первое место выходят качественные материалы, а не громкие атрибуты богатства. Данное направление уже нашло отражение в архитектуре, моде, дизайне ювелирных изделий и яхт.

Интерьер выполнен в соответствии с тем же принципом минимализма, что и экстерьер. Было решено отказаться от перегруженных деталей и поверхностных украшений. Это позволило не только облегчить восприятие пространства и создать расслабляющую атмосферу, но и сделать акцент на материалах и текстурах, открывая новые возможности индивидуализации салона.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Помимо Ghost, был представлен Ghost Extended, обладающий особым характером и отражающий философию минималистичного дизайна. Ghost Extended предлагает увеличенное пространство сзади без ущерба для динамики при вождении. В будние дни это комфортный бизнес-лимузин для поездок на заднем сиденье с личным водителем, а в выходные он превращается в харизматичный седан с динамичным характером для самостоятельного вождения.

Ghost Extended на 170 мм длиннее Ghost, предлагая рекордное пространство для ног задних пассажиров среди всех существующих седанов, за исключением флагмана Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended. Для дополнительного пространства были расширены только задние двери и кузовные панели дверных проёмов, при этом гармоничный силуэт автомобиля был сохранён.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Г-н Мюллер-Отвос поблагодарил российских дилеров Rolls-Royce за их вклад в сильные позиции марки на рынке и отметил:

«Россия – очень важный рынок для Rolls-Royce, этот регион блестяще проявил себя в текущем году, несмотря на известные всем трудности и вызовы. Пожалуй, сейчас подходящие времена для инвестиций в предметы роскоши, которые имеют непреходящую ценность».

