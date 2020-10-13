Новая специальная серия флагмана Lexus LX Heritage V8 в наличии у официальных дилеров

13 октября 13:11 2020

Lexus объявляет старт продаж специальной серии флагманского внедорожника — престижный LX Heritage c классическим 8-цилиндровым атмосферным двигателем и эксклюзивным стайлингом, доступный в исполнениях LX Heritage V8 и Heritage Black Vision V8

Специальная серия сочетает в себе надёжные технологии и конструкции, которые, без преувеличения, являются наследием Lexus, но при этом серия предлагает свежий взгляд на дизайн роскошного внедорожника. Приобрести LX Heritage V8 и LX Heritage Black Vision V8 можно с 15 октября у всех официальных дилеров Lexus на территории России, Республики Беларусь и Армении по цене от 7 768 000 и от 8 259 000 рублей соответственно.

Наследие флагманского внедорожника LX

Lexus LX появился на американском рынке в 1996 году и стал первым внедорожником бренда. Он очень быстро завоевал любовь потребителей, ведь здесь, помимо превосходных ходовых качеств, они получали настоящую роскошь и комфорт, которые были так непривычны для этого сегмента. В LX инженеры и дизайнеры Lexus смогли соединить выносливость и надёжность классического рамного внедорожника и беспрецедентный комфорт автомобиля премиум-класса, что сделало LX идеальным автомобилем для тех, кто ценит престиж, но при этом не готов к компромиссам на дороге. Обновлённая серия LX Heritage стала достойным продолжением линейки, объединив в себе наследие инженерных разработок и яркий образ.

Уникальный дизайн LX Heritage V8

Специальная серия внедорожника получила уже знакомую решётку радиатора в фирменном стиле бренда и эксклюзивные накладки на передний и задний бампер. Приятным бонусом стали абсолютно новые цветовые решения в благородных оттенках — светло-коричневый в интерьере и тёмно-зелёный металлик в экстерьере. Завершают образ 21″ легкосплавные колёсные диски в двухцветном исполнении.

LX Heritage Black Vision V8 — флагман в новом исполнении

Комплектация LX Heritage Black Vision V8 имеет более цепляющий облик. Решётка радиатора в современном стиле бренда и 21″ кованые диски в новом двухцветном исполнении не останутся без внимания. К экстерьеру были добавлены специальные бамперы в спортивном стиле, а также чёрные элементы: дверные ручки, рейлинги и вставки на боковых зеркалах. Кроме того, LX Heritage Black Vision V8 обрёл затемнённые внутренние части передних фар и задних фонарей, при этом противотуманные фары в чёрной окантовке. Все автомобили эксклюзивной серии отмечены специальной эмблемой Heritage V8, которая дополнена уникальным знаком Black Vision.

Придерживаясь постоянного стремления сделать автомобиль максимально комфортным, специалисты Lexus создали более эргономичный интерьер с использованием премиальных материалов, в том числе из фирменной натуральной кожи, которую владельцы ценят за тактильные ощущения. К дизайну добавилась особая ромбовидная прострочка на дверных панелях и креслах, а оформление салона теперь доступно в дерзком чёрно-красном варианте.

Автомобиль, для которого не существует преград

Надёжность и комфорт — ключевые атрибуты флагманского внедорожника LX. Именно поэтому за эффектным обликом скрывается рамная конструкция и полный привод, которые делают возможным преодоление любых препятствий. Электронные системы тоже помогают водителю: система поддержания постоянной скорости на бездорожье (Crawl Control) и система выбора режима движения (Multi-Terrain Select) адаптируют автомобиль к любому типу дорожного покрытия, сравняв скалы с асфальтом.

Lexus LX специальной серии Heritage V8 будет доступен в связке с бензиновой версией двигателя V8 мощностью 367 л. с. Сочетание большого объёма мотора (5 663 см³) с его классическим исполнением обеспечивает владельцу неоспоримый ряд преимуществ. Предсказуемое поведение атмосферного двигателя V8 помогает водителю LX сохранять уверенность как в городском цикле, так и на бездорожье. Кроме того, 8-цилиндровый двигатель завоевал любовь покупателей благодаря своей повышенной износостойкости, которая является важным фактором для сохранения высокой остаточной стоимости.

Комфорт, способный удивлять

Климат-консьерж Lexus, установленный в Lexus LX, создаёт максимально комфортный микроклимат в салоне, анализируя информацию датчиков температуры воздуха снаружи и внутри автомобиля. Он не только задаёт оптимальную температуру, но и автоматически регулирует подогрев руля, обеспечивая дополнительный комфорт. Кроме того, система самостоятельно распознаёт отсутствие пассажиров второго ряда и отключает вентиляцию и обогрев этой зоны, улучшая показатели энергоэффективности. Такое внимание к деталям стало возможно благодаря уникальному опыту инженеров Lexus — система климат-контроля LX разрабатывалась в условиях пустыни, где характерны резкие перепады температур в течение суток.

В дополнение к этому ионизатор воздуха Nanoe поддерживает оптимальный уровень влажности воздуха, сохраняя его свежесть и чистоту. Система управления климатом LX настолько совершенна, что в 2012 году специалисты Lexus смогли вырастить 50 орхидей прямо в салоне автомобиля. А вентиляция передних и задних сидений создаёт дополнительный комфорт.

Возможности мультимедиа LX специальной серии Heritage

Аудиосистема премиум-класса Mark Levinson, оснащённая 19 динамиками, позволяет наслаждаться объёмным и качественным звуком любимых композиций. Благодаря сбалансированному распределению динамиков во всех частях салона, такая возможность есть не только у водителя, но и у всех пассажиров. Кроме того, пассажиры второго ряда могут самостоятельно управлять плей-листом или смотреть в дороге фильмы на двух 11,6″ LCD-мониторах с высоким разрешением.

За информирование водителя отвечают сразу несколько дисплеев: 12,3″ цветной дисплей, управляемый джойстиком Remote Touch, 4,2″ цветной дисплей на панели приборов, а также 10″ цветной проекционный дисплей. Водитель самостоятельно может настраивать комбинации выводимых параметров на каждом из них — управление музыкой, настройка опций комфорта, оповещения системы безопасности и технические уведомления.

Фиксированные условия при заключении контракта на покупку Lexus в течение всего октября

Всегда проявляя особое отношение к владельцам и поклонникам автомобилей бренда, Lexus сохраняет текущие условия на приобретение всех представленных моделей в период с 01.10.2020 по 31.10.2020. Желающие приобрести автомобиль могут оформить предварительный договор в сентябре, при этом все условия, включая цену, останутся неизменными, даже если фактически покупка будет совершена позже — до 30.11.2020.

Условия с дополнительным преимуществом на приобретение

Также приобрести специальную серию LX Heritage V8 можно, воспользовавшись программой обмена автомобилей с пробегом Lexus Trade-in, получив дополнительное преимущество в 375 000 рублей

Узнать подробности о новой специальной серии Lexus LX Heritage V8 и действующих предложениях можно у любого официального дилера Lexus на территории Российской Федерации, на официальной странице модели или по телефону 8 800 200-38-83.

Обмен текущего автомобиля, приобретённого в кредит, на новый Lexus

Lexus стремится обеспечить максимальное удобство как владельцам, так и новым клиентам, поэтому бренд запустил обновлённую услугу «Лёгкий обмен», которая разработана для тех, кто приобрёл автомобиль другого бренда, но в процессе использования понял, что хотел бы сделать выбор в пользу Lexus.

Теперь действующий кредит больше не усложняет процесс покупки. Если клиент изменил своё решение в пользу автомобиля Lexus уже после приобретения другого автомобиля в кредит, он может воспользоваться услугой «Лёгкий обмен». Клиенту необходимо выбрать модель и комплектацию и провести оценку стоимости текущего автомобиля, чтобы в дальнейшем передать его в Trade-in в дилерский центр. Следующий шаг — оформление заявки на новый кредит от Lexus Financial Services, при этом в процессе одобрения банк не будет учитывать текущий кредит на автомобиль. Дилерский центр в свою очередь погашает долг за счёт вырученных средств от продажи автомобиля, а затем обсуждает с клиентом распределение оставшейся суммы: например, в качестве первого взноса. С новой услугой не нужно получать от банка справку о погашении кредита для подачи заявки на приобретение нового автомобиля Lexus — достаточно заполнить заявление на досрочное погашение кредита в текущем банке и оформить новую заявку на кредит с помощью Lexus Financial Services.

Lexus LX Heritage V8

Настоящее предложение носит исключительно информационный характер, не является офертой, в том числе публичной (статьи 435, 437 ГК РФ), не является исчерпывающим и не содержит всех существенных условий акции, а также каких-либо договоров, которые будут заключаться в рамках данной акции. Приобретение а/м в рамках акции осуществляется в соответствии с условиями индивидуального договора купли-продажи, заключаемого с конкретным дилером. Количество а/м, участвующих в акции, ограничено. В акции принимают участие не все дилерские центры. Подробности об условиях проведения и полный список дилерских центров, участвующих в акции, уточняйте по телефону горячей линии 8 800 200-38-83 (звонок по РФ бесплатный), на сайте www.lexus.ru и в салонах официальных дилеров Lexus.

