Jaguar Land Rover представляет обновленное приложение InControl Remote
13 октября 10:11 2020

Jaguar Land Rover представила новую версию мобильного приложения InControl Remote, позволяющего клиентам получать информацию о своем автомобиле и удаленно управлять его функциями из любой точки мира

После обновления оно стало еще удобнее в использовании, обеспечивает более быстрый обмен информацией с автомобилем, а также имеет систему идентификатора отпечатка пальца и распознавания лица.

Мобильное приложение InControl Remote, впервые представленное в 2014 году и совместимое с операционными системами iOS и Android, делает эксплуатацию автомобилей брендов Jaguar и Land Rover более удобной и безопасной. С помощью него клиент дистанционно получает информацию о состоянии транспортного средства и доступ к различным полезным сервисам, находясь в любой точке мира. Через приложение также можно осуществлять управление многими функциями автомобиля.

InControl Remote позволяет, например, узнать о местоположении автомобиля, его запасе топлива, о том, закрыты ли у него двери и окна, включить систему климат-контроля и установить температуру, до которой нужно прогреть или охладить салон, разблокировать или заблокировать двери, получить информацию о таких технических неисправностях как падение давления в шинах, низкий уровень технических жидкостей, степень износа тормозных колодок. Приложение обеспечивает круглосуточную связь со службой помощи на дорогах, а также возможность оперативно связаться с центром отслеживания угнанных транспортных средств в случае необходимости. Владельцев гибридных автомобилей и электромобилей, подзаряжаемых от внешнего источника питания, InControl Remote проинформирует о текущем статусе зарядки, позволит удаленно запустить и прекратить её.

В сентябре 2020 года приложение было усовершенствовано и получило передовую архитектуру, готовую для поддержки новых функций и улучшений в будущем.

Вместе с тем, вторая версия отличается полностью обновленным интерфейсом главной страницы Меню, предоставляющей быстрый обзор состояния автомобиля, разделом управления Remote, который теперь объединяет все функции удаленного управления автомобилем, а также расширенными и более удобно считываемыми сведениями о поездках, с возможностью выбора даты и отображением маршрута на карте. Кроме того,  InControl Remote обеспечивает улучшенное взаимодействие с автомобилем для оперативного обновления его статуса и, в зависимости от возможностей телефона, предлагает систему идентификатора отпечатка пальца и распознавания лица, предотвращающую несанкционированный доступ.

Мобильное приложение доступно для моделей Jaguar и Land Rover с опцией InControl Remote или Protect при наличии у владельцев активированной учетной записью InControl. Новая версия приложения совместима как с новыми, так и с ранее приобретенными автомобилями.

Jaguar Land Rover

InControl Remote 2 доступен для скачивания по следующим ссылкам.

Jaguar:

Android App

iOS App

Land Rover:

Android App

iOS App

