УАЗ открывает автомобильный онлайн-шоурум
09 октября 12:11 2020

Универсальный интернет-сервис не только максимально упрощает процесс покупки, но и делает приобретение нового автомобиля УАЗ более выгодным

Ульяновская компания расширяет список фирменных онлайн-сервисов и представляет новую многофункциональную площадку для приобретения автомобилей через Интернет. Универсальная альтернатива традиционному способу покупки предусматривает полный спектр услуг, позволяя клиентам минимизировать временные затраты и получить дополнительные финансовые преимущества. Все актуальные предложения сконцентрированы на отдельной странице официального сайта.

Понятный интерфейс и логичный покупательский инструментарий максимально упрощают процесс. После уточнения желаемой модели клиент с помощью удобных фильтров может упорядочить поиск автомобиля по ряду интересующих параметров: определенным городу и дилерскому центру, модификации, комплектации, году выпуска, цвету. И, выбрав наиболее подходящий вариант, ознакомиться с его подробными техническими характеристиками, уровнем оснащения, а также формирующими финальную цену предложениями. В частности, при бронировании УАЗ в онлайн-шоуруме покупатель получает дополнительную скидку 20 000 рублей.

Помимо возможности выбора и резервирования конкретного автомобиля из перечня имеющихся в наличии машин всего модельного ряда, новый ресурс предоставляет обширный список сопутствующих услуг. При желании можно тут же заполнить онлайн-форму, отправить заявление и получить одобрение кредита в банках ВТБ и «Сбер Банк», стать участником лизинговой программы от «Совкомбанк Лизинг» или оформить страховой полис в СК «Согласие». Кроме того, простой формуляр позволяет оперативно сделать предварительную оценку сдаваемого с трейд-ин личного транспортного средства.

В завершение сессии требуется лишь подтвердить бронирование нажатием соответствующей кнопки меню на странице и внести онлайн-предоплату в размере 15 000 рублей. После обработки запроса с клиентом связывается представитель дилерского центра для уточнения удобного времени приезда в выбранный автосалон для проведения финальной сделки. И в условленный день претендент становится обладателем нового автомобиля УАЗ. Легко, выгодно и с минимальными временными затратами.

