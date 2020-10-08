Новый Opel Crossland: изменился не только внешне

08 октября 11:31 2020

Дерзкий кроссовер, яркий и компактный снаружи, очень просторный и практичный внутри

Это новый Opel Crossland – первый автомобиль Opel, получивший безошибочно узнаваемую новую переднюю часть, дебютировавшую всего несколько недель назад на новом Opel Mokka.

Как и Mokka, новый Opel Crossland больше не имеет буквы «X» в своем названии. Помимо нового дизайна, Crossland получил доработанное шасси и рулевое управление, а также адаптивную систему контроля тяги IntelliGrip и новую отделку в спортивном стиле GS Line+.

Фирменный элемент Opel Vizor растянут по всей длине передней части автомобиля, визуально расширяя ее, он гармонично объединяет решетку радиатора и фары, и формирует стильный целостный образ. В центре Opel Vizor гордо красуется легендарная молния Opel. Vizor станет отличительной чертой всех моделей Opel в последующее десятилетие.

В задней части автомобиля новые затемненные фонари подчеркивают фирменный дизайн оптики Opel в форме крыльев. Крышка багажного отделения глянцевого черного цвета (доступная в сочетании с черной крышей) визуально увеличивает ширину нового Crossland и делает его образ еще более эффектным.

Среди новых элементов следует отметить защитные накладки спереди и сзади (окрашенные в серебристый цвет на модификации Ultimate), светодиодные передние противотуманные фары (с хромированной отделкой на модификациях Ultimate и Elegance), хромированные молдинги на дверях на модификации Ultimate, а также стильные 16- и 17-дюймовые колесные диски. Диски меньшей размерности предлагаются в серебристом, глянцевом черном или двухцветном глянцевом черном исполнении, а более крупные – в глянцевом черном или двухцветном глянцевом черном исполнении.

Любителей спортивного стиля не оставит равнодушными модификация Opel Crossland GS Line+. Эта новая эффектная отделка, включающая в себя черные 17-дюймовые легкосплавные колесные диски, черную крышу и фирменную красную окантовку линии остекления, выделяет компактный кроссовер из потока. Пакет оснащения GS Line+ также предлагает сертифицированные AGR эргономичные сиденья водителя и переднего пассажира, адаптивные полностью светодиодные фары и светодиодные фонари и рейлинги на крыше.

Благодаря простору в салоне и премиальным сертифицированным AGR эргономичным сиденьям даже продолжительные путешествия на новом Crossland будут максимально комфортны. Возможность индивидуальной регулировки продольного положения задних сидений и углов наклона сегментов спинки обеспечивают новому кроссоверу впечатляющую практичность. Задние сиденья, разделенные в пропорции 60:40, могут сдвигаться в продольном положении на 150 мм, что позволяет изменять вместимость багажного отделения от 410 до рекордных в классе 520 литров за считанные секунды. Полностью сложив задние сиденья, объем багажника можно увеличить до 1255 литров.

Любители динамичного вождения высоко оценят доработанное шасси нового Opel Crossland. Для передней подвески типа Макферсон и задней торсионной балки инженеры из Рюссельсхайма разработали новые пружины и амортизаторы. В сочетании с новым промежуточным валом рулевой колонки, повышающим точность рулевого управления и ощущение “нулевого положения”, ходовая часть нового Crossland обеспечивает оптимальный баланс комфорта и маневренности.

IntelliGrip: оптимальное сцепление с дорогой

Обладатели нового Opel Crossland могут дополнительно повысить уровень безопасности и динамики, выбрав автомобиль, оснащенный системой IntelliGrip. Эта адаптивная система контроля тяги обеспечивает устойчивость и оптимальный уровень сцепления с дорогой на любых покрытиях. Система IntelliGrip предусматривает пять различных режимов работы:

  • Normal / On-road: Базовый режим, включающийся при запуске двигателя Opel Crossland. В этом режиме система ESP и система контроля тяги обеспечивают движение в нормальных условиях в городе, на загородных дорогах и автомагистралях.
  • Snow: Этот специальный зимний режим обеспечивает оптимальное сцепление на снегу и льду на скорости до 50 км/ч. Система контроля тяги ограничивает проскальзывание передних колес, притормаживая пробуксовывающее колесо и передавая крутящий момент на другое ведущее колесо.
  • Mud: Этот режим допускает более интенсивную пробуксовку колес. Это делается целенаправленно для того, чтобы колесо с наименьшим коэффициентом сцепления при старте автомобиля с места под воздействием центробежной силы самоочищалось от грязи, улучшая сцепление с дорогой. При этом на колесо с наибольшим коэффициентом подается самый высокий крутящий момент. Этот режим можно использовать на скорости до 80 км/ч.
  • Sand: В этом режиме допускается незначительное одновременное проскальзывание обоих ведущих передних колес, что позволяет автомобилю продолжать движение без риска увязнуть в песке.
  • ESP Off: В этом режиме система стабилизации и система контроля тяги полностью отключаются на скорости до 50 км/ч. Из соображений безопасности при разгоне выше этого порога система IntelliGrip автоматически переходит в режим Normal.

Водители и пассажиры нового Opel Crossland могут наслаждаться не только высоким уровнем устойчивости и безопасности, но и впечатляющими возможностями развлечений и связи благодаря широкому ряду доступных для автомобиля информационно-развлекательных систем – в дополнение к радиоприемнику и мультимедиа-системе предлагается также топовая развлекательная система Multimedia Navi Pro с цветным сенсорным экраном с диагональю 8 дюймов. Обе мультимедиа-системы поддерживают Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. Для совместимых смартфонов предусмотрена возможность беспроводной индукционной зарядки. Кроме того, в качестве опции для нового Crossland предлагается сервис OpelConnect. Навигационная система LIVE с функцией информирования о дорожной ситуации и ценах на топливо в реальном времени, а также прямой доступ к службе помощи на дорогах и функция экстренного вызова обеспечивают дополнительный комфорт и спокойствие в каждой поездке.

Световая оптика нового поколения и системы помощи водителю

Благодаря многочисленным сверхсовременным технологиям и системам помощи водителю, доступным для Opel Crossland, поездки станут еще более безопасными. Адаптивные полностью светодиодные фары с поворотным светом, системой автоматического управления дальним светом и автоматическим корректором гарантируют великолепную видимость в темное время суток.

Краткий обзор самых важных систем помощи водителю новых Opel Crossland:

  • Проекционный дисплей отображает скорость автомобиля, а также самую важную информацию системы навигации и систем помощи водителю непосредственно в его поле зрения.
  • Система предупреждения столкновений с функцией автоматического экстренного торможения и функцией распознавания пешеходов работает на скоростях свыше 5 км/ч. Если новый Crossland распознает слишком быстрое приближение к транспортному средству или пешеходу впереди автомобиля, система подает предупреждающий акустический сигнал и отображает сообщение на информационном дисплее. Если предотвратить столкновение невозможно, система подготавливает тормозную систему и при необходимости задействует экстренное торможение для минимизации последствий потенциальной аварии. На скорости не более 30 км/ч система способна полностью остановить автомобиль. Если скорость автомобиля превышает 30 км/ч, система лишь замедляет автомобиль, и водителю необходимо активно затормозить самостоятельно.
  • Система контроля усталости водителя оценивает уровень внимательности водителя по его манере вождения и предупреждает его в случае необходимости сделать остановку и отдохнуть.
  • Система мониторинга слепых зон при помощи ультразвуковых датчиков по периметру кузова контролирует окружающую обстановку и сообщает о наличии движущегося объекта в слепой зоне при помощи предупреждающего сигнала в зеркале заднего вида с соответствующей стороны.
  • Панорамная камера заднего вида с углом обзора 180 градусов.
  • Автоматический ассистент парковки определяет подходящие места для параллельной или перпендикулярной парковки и автоматически выполняет парковочный маневр – водителю лишь остается управлять педалями и рычагом селектора КПП.
Бензиновые двигатели 1.2 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo
Максимальная мощность (кВт/лс)  @ об/мин 61/83

@ 5,750

 81/110

@ 5,500

 96/130

@ 5,500

 96/130

@ 5,500
Максимальный крутящий момент (Нм @ об/мин) 118 @ 1,750 205 @ 1,750 230 @ 1,750 230 @ 1,750
Экологический класс Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d
Трансмиссия MT5 MT6 MT6 AT6

 

Дизельные двигатели 1.5 Diesel 1.5 Diesel
Максимальная мощность (кВт/лс)  @ об/мин 81/110

@ 3,500

 88/120

@ 3,750
Максимальный крутящий момент (Нм @ об/мин) 250

@ 1,750

 300

@ 1,750
Экологический класс Euro 6d Euro 6d
Трансмиссия MT6 AT6

 

Заказы на новый Opel Crossland начнут приниматься уже в ближайшее время, а в шоурумах дилерских центров новая модель появится в начале 2021 года.

