Новый Opel Crossland: изменился не только внешне

\u0414\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438, \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Crossland \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Opel, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Opel Mokka. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 Mokka, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Crossland \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u044b \u00abX\u00bb \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, Crossland \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 IntelliGrip \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 GS Line+. \u0424\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Opel Vizor \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u044f \u0435\u0435, \u043e\u043d \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Opel Vizor \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044f Opel. Vizor \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Opel \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Opel \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0432. \u041a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 (\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0439) \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Crossland \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 (\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Ultimate), \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b (\u0441 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 Ultimate \u0438 Elegance), \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Ultimate, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 16- \u0438 17-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Opel Crossland GS Line+. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 17-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0443 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f GS Line+ \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 AGR \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c AGR \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Crossland \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 60:40, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 150 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 410 \u0434\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 520 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 1255 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Opel Crossland. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0420\u044e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 "\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f", \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Crossland \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. IntelliGrip: \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Opel Crossland \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 IntelliGrip. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 IntelliGrip \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b: \tNormal \/ On-road:\u00a0\u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Opel Crossland. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 ESP \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435, \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445. \tSnow: \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u043b\u044c\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 50 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e. \tMud:\u00a0\u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0449\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u0438, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 80 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \tSand:\u00a0\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0435. \tESP Off: \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 50 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0418\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 IntelliGrip \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Normal. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Opel Crossland \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Multimedia Navi Pro \u0441 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 8 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0431\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Crossland \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 OpelConnect. \u041d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 LIVE \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f Opel Crossland, \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 Opel Crossland: \t\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 5 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Crossland \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 30 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 30 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c. \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b. \t\u041f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 180 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432. \t\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440 \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u041a\u041f\u041f. \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 1.2 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo 1.2 Turbo \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c (\u043a\u0412\u0442\/\u043b\u0441) \u00a0@ \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d 61\/83 @ 5,750 81\/110 @ 5,500 96\/130 @ 5,500 96\/130 @ 5,500 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 (\u041d\u043c @ \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d) 118 @ 1,750 205 @ 1,750 230 @ 1,750 230 @ 1,750 \u042d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441 Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f MT5 MT6 MT6 AT6 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 1.5 Diesel 1.5 Diesel \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c (\u043a\u0412\u0442\/\u043b\u0441)\u00a0 @ \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d 81\/110 @ 3,500 88\/120 @ 3,750 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 (\u041d\u043c @ \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d) 250 @ 1,750 300 @ 1,750 \u042d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441 Euro 6d Euro 6d \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f MT6 AT6 \u0417\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Crossland \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.