По Германии на электромобиле с новыми зимними шинами сверхвысокой производительности

01 октября 13:11 2020

Производитель шин премиум-класса Hankook оснастил автомобиль рекламного пробега «ID.3 Germany Tour» новыми зимними шинами сверхвысокой производительности (Ultra High Performance — UHP) Winter i*cept evo 3 в размере 215/55 R18 99V XL

Амбициозная цель проекта — протестировать национальную быстро растущую сеть обслуживания электромобилей. Более 600 дилеров и станций зарядки электромобилей VW являются частью маршрута. Пилотом уникального марафона по Германии является Райнер Цитлоу из агентства CHALLENGE4, который уже имеет значительный опыт поездок на длинные дистанции и мировые рекорды на всех континентах. Его сопровождает штурман Доминик Брюнер. Тур включает в себя посещение штаб-квартиры европейского подразделения Hankook в Ной-Изенбурге недалеко от Франкфурта-на-Майне и европейского центра исследований и разработок компании в Ганновере.

Volkswagen ID.3

«Наша новая зимняя шина Winter i*cept evo 3 получает шанс продемонстрировать свои выдающиеся характеристики во время пробега VW ID.3 в начале зимнего сезона на различных ландшафтах Германии. Как давний поставщик оригинального оборудования для Volkswagen по всему миру, мы рады поддержать этот сложный проект вместе с другими крупными автомобильными компаниями», — комментирует Санг Хун Ли, президент европейского подразделения Hankook Tire.

Volkswagen ID.3

Новый зимний тип протектора шины Winter i*cept evo 3 для автомобилей и Winter i*cept evo 3 X для внедорожников следует по стопам своего успешного предшественника Winter i*cept evo 2, который также использовался европейскими автопроизводителями в качестве оригинального оборудования на многих премиальных моделях. Третья версия новой серии шин Winter i*cept уже доступна в 95 размерах и впервые в линейке зимних шин Hankook UHP имеет направленный рисунок протектора. Ведущий европейский автомобильный журнал Auto Bild уже провел независимые всесторонние испытания протектора и наградил Winter i*cept evo 3 от Hankook наивысшей оценкой — «Образцовый».

Volkswagen ID.3

Институт транспортной логистики (ITL) Технического университета Дортмунда составил оптимальный маршрут через каждый уголок Германии, по которому CHALLENGE4 пройдет в рамках «ID.3 Germany tour». Пробег начнется –  сентября в 14:00 в отеле, расположенном в самом южном регионе Германии, и завершается на парковке возле самой северной точки страны, к западу от Листа на острове Зюльт. Помимо остановок в Ной-Изенбурге и Ганновере, команда CHALLENGE4 также остановится в благотворительном центре SOS Kinderdorf в Бернбурге, которому будет сделано пожертвование на проект строительства жилой недвижимости. Пробег можно отслеживать в прямом эфире на сайте. Студенты медиа-университета (HdM) из Штутгарта будут ежедневно предоставлять статьи, фото и видео материалы путешествия.

Volkswagen ID.3

Другие компании, поддерживающие пробег

ADS-TEC Energy, Alpitronic, CAR-connect, E.ON Drive, has·to·be gmbh, Infineon Technologies, Intercity Hotel, MOON, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Tank & Rast, We Charge, а также Volkswagen Group

Сведения о CHALLENGE4

В 2004 году Райнер Цитлоу основал CHALLENGE4. Это агентство специализируется на планировании и выполнении специальных проектов, связанных с транспортными средствами, по всему миру. До сегодняшнего дня Райнер Цитлоу проехал на машине по 130 странам. Достижения в автомобильной отрасли включают три мировых рекорда и семь рекордов на дальних дистанциях.

