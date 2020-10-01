По Германии на электромобиле с новыми зимними шинами сверхвысокой производительности

\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Hankook \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u00abID.3 Germany Tour\u00bb \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 (Ultra High Performance \u2014 UHP) Winter i*cept evo 3 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 215\/55 R18 99V XL \u0410\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 600 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 VW \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0420\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0426\u0438\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 CHALLENGE4, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0414\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0411\u0440\u044e\u043d\u0435\u0440. \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Hankook \u0432 \u041d\u043e\u0439-\u0418\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0444\u0443\u0440\u0442\u0430-\u043d\u0430-\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 Winter i*cept evo 3 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 VW ID.3 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0430\u0444\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f Volkswagen \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438\u00bb, \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0433 \u0425\u0443\u043d \u041b\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Hankook Tire. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 Winter i * cept evo 3 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0441 VW ID.3 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0430\u0444\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f Volkswagen \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u00bb, - \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0445\u0443\u043d \u041b\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 Hankook Tire Europe. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u043f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Winter\u00a0i*cept\u00a0evo\u00a03 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 Winter\u00a0i*cept\u00a0evo\u00a03\u00a0X \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Winter\u00a0i*cept\u00a0evo\u00a02, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d Winter\u00a0i*cept \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 95\u00a0\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d Hankook\u00a0UHP \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b Auto\u00a0Bild \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043b Winter i*cept\u00a0evo\u00a03 \u043e\u0442 Hankook \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439\u00a0\u2014 \u00ab\u041e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439\u00bb. \u0418\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 (ITL) \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 CHALLENGE4 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u00abID.3 Germany tour\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f - \u00a0\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0432 14:00 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u044e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u041b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0417\u044e\u043b\u044c\u0442. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u041d\u043e\u0439-\u0418\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u0413\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 CHALLENGE4 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 SOS Kinderdorf \u0432 \u0411\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435. \u0421\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 (HdM) \u0438\u0437 \u0428\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0438, \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433 ADS-TEC Energy, Alpitronic, CAR-connect, E.ON Drive, has\u00b7to\u00b7be gmbh, Infineon Technologies, Intercity Hotel, MOON, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Tank & Rast, We Charge, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 Volkswagen Group \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e CHALLENGE4 \u0412 2004 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0420\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0426\u0438\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b CHALLENGE4. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u0414\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0420\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0426\u0438\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e 130 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445.