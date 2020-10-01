Exeed представил архитектуру M3X – концепцию создания автомобилей

\u0410\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 M3X \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 23-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 R&D-\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 TXL \u0438 VX \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Exeed \u00ab\u041c\u00bb, \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0441, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439; \u00ab3\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 EXEED; \u00abX\u00bb \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0410\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 M3X, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u2014 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043f\u044b \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b M3X \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438, \u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2014 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b M3X, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 EXEED\u00bb, \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. \u0411\u0430\u0439 \u041b\u0435\u0439\u043c\u0435\u043d. \u0410\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 M3X \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 M3X, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 TXL \u0438 VX. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 EXEED \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c. \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 EXEED \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c CHERYEXEED. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 TXL \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044c 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a VX \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443.