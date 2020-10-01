Exeed представил архитектуру M3X – концепцию создания автомобилей

Exeed представил архитектуру M3X – концепцию создания автомобилей
01 октября 14:11 2020

Архитектура M3X представляет собой концепцию создания автомобилей, основанную на 23-летнем опыте автомобилестроения и пяти R&D-центров, воплощенных в моделях TXL и VX бренда Exeed

«М», означает планету Марс, как объект постоянного интереса и исследования со стороны людей; «3» представляет мириады вещей, указанные на множественные производные серии EXEED; «X» указывает на бесконечные возможности. Архитектура M3X, основанная на ведущей в мире концепции модульной конструкции, обладает мощными производными возможностями. Она совместима с построением внедорожников, седанов, универсалов и транспортных средств, работающих на новых источниках энергии — электромобили и гибридные автомобили. Основные столпы архитектуры M3X — это безопасность, технологии, комфорт и мощность.

«Когда механическая архитектура обладает характеристиками разумной жизни, ей дается исследовательский ген, который можно постоянно расширять и развивать. Продукты, построенные на этой архитектуре, обладают возможностями многомерной непрерывной эволюции. Эта способность — одно из лучших качеств архитектуры M3X, расширяющая возможности автомобилей бренда EXEED», — прокомментировал исполнительный заместитель генерального директора Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. Бай Леймен.

Архитектура M3X позволяет беспрепятственно строить серийные автомобили разных классов, отличающихся высокой производительностью и технологичностью. Первыми моделями, построенными на архитектуре мирового класса M3X, являются модели TXL и VX. Автомобили бренда EXEED предоставляют потребителям интеллектуальные впечатления от путешествий, сопоставимые с международными брендами класса премиум.

В России автомобили EXEED будут представлены под брендом CHERYEXEED. Старт продаж модели TXL намечен на октябрь 2020 года, внедорожник VX пополнит модельный ряд марки в России в следующем году.

