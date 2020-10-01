Changan выяснила почему автомобилисты сделали выбор в её пользу

01 октября 22:11 2020

Changan провела опрос среди владельцев кроссоверов марки в России и выяснила, почему автомобилисты сделали свой выбор в пользу Changan и какими автомобилями они пользовались до этого

Согласно результатам многие респонденты уже были знакомы с производителями китайских автомобилей. Так, 24% опрошенных ранее уже являлись владельцами других автомобильных брендов Китая. Для четверти владельцев Changan кроссоверы марки стали их первыми автомобилями. 21% респондент пользовался до Changan автомобилями отечественных брендов, а каждый десятый из опрошенных пересел на Changan с корейских автомобилей.

Для большинства опрошенных, 80% респондентов, современный дизайн и комфортабельный салон стали основополагающими факторами при выборе автомобилей Changan. При этом более половины опрошенных также отметили надежность и доступную цену. Интересно, что 63% владельцев Changan приобрели автомобиль без использования финансовых программ.

Наиболее популярной моделью Changan среди покупателей по результатам опроса является CS35PLUS. Возраст покупателей данного автомобиля варьируется от 34 до 64 лет у мужчин и от 26 до 63 лет у женщин. Changan CS35PLUS, который был официально представлен в России в августе 2019 года, является бестселлером марки. Почти 50% в общем объеме всех реализованных автомобилей Changan составляют продажи кроссоверов CS35PLUS.

«Мы уделяем особое внимание сервису и выстраиванию долгосрочных отношений с нашими клиентами, поэтому регулярно проводим исследования и опросы, которые помогают лучше понять их потребности. Мы рады, что все больше покупателей выбирают марку Changan и по достоинству оценивают качество наших автомобилей. CS35PLUS заслуженно занимает лидирующую позицию среди автомобилей марки Changan. Кроссовер сочетает в себе яркий привлекательный дизайн, исключительное качество и комфорт, а также прогрессивные технологии», — комментирует Алина Кудинова, директор по маркетингу Changan Motors Rus.

«Регулярные опросы и исследования помогают нам стать ближе к нашим клиентам. Благодаря этому мы можем сконцентрировать наше внимание на тех аспектах, которые действительно важны для потребителей, улучшить качество наших автомобилей и клиентского сервиса», – комментирует Сунь Цзэцзюнь, заместитель генерального директора Changan International и генеральный директор Changan Motors Rus.

В России на данный момент покупателям доступны пять моделей Changan: CS35, CS75, CS35PLUS, CS55, CS75FL. Лидерами продаж на рынке остаются три модели: компактный кроссовер CS35PLUS, полноприводный CS75FL и кроссовер CS55.

