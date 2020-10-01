Changan выяснила почему автомобилисты сделали выбор в её пользу

Changan \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443 Changan \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a, 24% \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Changan \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. 21% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e Changan \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430 Changan \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, 80% \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Changan. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e 63% \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Changan \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c. \u041d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Changan \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f CS35PLUS. \u0412\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 34 \u0434\u043e 64 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0443 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u0442 26 \u0434\u043e 63 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0443 \u0436\u0435\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043d. Changan CS35PLUS, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 50% \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Changan \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 CS35PLUS. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443 Changan \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. CS35PLUS \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Changan. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438\u00bb, \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0410\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u041a\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 Changan Motors Rus. \u00ab\u0420\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u00bb, - \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0443\u043d\u044c \u0426\u0437\u044d\u0446\u0437\u044e\u043d\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Changan International \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Changan Motors Rus. \u0412\u00a0\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Changan:\u00a0CS35, CS75, CS35PLUS, CS55, CS75FL. \u041b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438: \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 CS35PLUS, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 CS75FL \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 CS55.