Онлайн-премьера Infiniti QX60 Monograph стала новым словом в мире бизнес-презентаций

29 сентября 18:11 2020

Благодаря Infiniti мир изменился. Во всяком случае мир интерактивных презентаций

Во время онлайн-премьеры нового концептуального QX60 Monograph, дизайн которого предвосхищает очередное поколение премиального кроссовера QX60, INFINITI установила планку виртуальных презентаций на недосягаемую прежде высоту.

Собравшая воедино возможности виртуальной и дополненной реальности, компьютерную графику, спецэффекты и живые включения, презентация QX60 стала новым словом в медийном и диджитал-пространстве.

INFINITI QX60 Monograph

Во время представления QX60 Monograph зрители побывали у входа в глобальную штаб-квартиру Nissan в Йокогаме, среди первых увидели новую выставочную галерею, посвященную автомобилям INFINITI, и даже оказались в святая-святых – фирменной дизайн-студии бренда в Ацуги. Само представление новинки не ограничилось традиционным снятием покрывала. Все желающие смогли в мельчайших подробностях рассмотреть трехмерную модель INFINITI QX60 Monograph на мобильных устройствах и даже виртуально «припарковать» кроссовер в своем гараже или на лужайке возле дома. Наконец, дополнительную информацию об автомобиля можно было получить просто отсканировав QR-код.

«В этом году всем в автомобильном бизнесе приходится быть максимально креативными. Особенно, это касается вопроса презентации новинок. Мы решили полностью пересмотреть принципы онлайн-презентации, превратив премьеру INFINITI QX60 Monograph в захватывающий интерактивный опыт для клиентов и представителей масс-медиа со всего мира» – отметил Фил Йорк, генеральный менеджер INFINITI по маркетингу.

INFINITI QX60 Monograph

«Мы уже давно используем технологии виртуальной и дополненной реальности при разработке автомобилей. Но на этот раз я сам оказался частью незабываемого виртуального действа!» – добавил Альфонсо Альбаиса, старший вице-президент по дизайну Nissan Motor Company, который на время презентации был «телепортирован» в дизайн-студию INFINITI.

Незабываемая онлайн-презентация нового INFINITI QX60 Monograph была разработана и реализована совместно с креативной контент-студией Curiious из Австралии.

