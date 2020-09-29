Онлайн-премьера Infiniti QX60 Monograph стала новым словом в мире бизнес-презентаций

\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f Infiniti \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u044f\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e QX60 Monograph, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 QX60, INFINITI \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0421\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f QX60 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f QX60 Monograph \u0437\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443 Nissan \u0432 \u0419\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0435, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0435\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c INFINITI, \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0430\u044f-\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0445 - \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0410\u0446\u0443\u0433\u0438. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c INFINITI QX60 Monograph \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u00bb \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 QR-\u043a\u043e\u0434. \u00ab\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u044b \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 INFINITI QX60 Monograph \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441-\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430\u00bb \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0424\u0438\u043b \u0419\u043e\u0440\u043a, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 INFINITI \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430!\u00bb \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0410\u043b\u044c\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e \u0410\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0430\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 Nissan Motor Company, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u00ab\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u00bb \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u044e INFINITI. \u041d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e INFINITI QX60 Monograph \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0435\u0439 Curiious \u0438\u0437 \u0410\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0438.