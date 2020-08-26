Total Agri: моторные масла для сельского хозяйства

Total Agri: моторные масла для сельского хозяйства
26 августа 22:11 2020

Линейка смазочных материалов TOTAL AGRI предназначена для сельскохозяйственной техники и обеспечивают надежную защиту, безупречную работу и долговечность двигателя и других узлов и агрегатов сельскохозяйственных машин

В России началась уборочная кампания, сезонные сельскохозяйственные работы в самом разгаре. В некоторых регионах уже идет уборка зерновых, зернобобовых и кормовых культур. Техника «брошена» на уборку, плановый уход и обработку. Чтобы она работала исправно и без перебоев, ей нужен подобающий уход — нет ничего хуже в период страды, чем вставший в поле комбайн. Специализированные сельскохозяйственные машины требуют использования только высококачественных смазочных материалов, соответствующих всем спецификациям современных производителей.

Главная особенность работы сельскохозяйственной техники, от которой зависит выбор масла и смазочных материалов, — это тяжелые условия эксплуатации, при которых двигатель и его компоненты испытывают высокую нагрузку. Каждый вид техники нуждается в специфическом уходе, поэтому для нее необходимы такие смазочные материалы, которые помогут двигателю и другим деталям справляться с тяжелой работой, зачастую дополнительно осложненной погодными условиями.

В ассортименте смазочных материалов TOTAL есть масла серии AGRI, которые были разработаны с учетом особенностей сельскохозяйственной техники. 

TOTAL AGRI

TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDX 15W-40 – для атмосферных и турбированных двигателей тракторов и сельскохозяйственной техники.

Масло TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDX 15W-40 было разработано специально для дизельных двигателей сельскохозяйственной техники экологического класса European standard Stage IIIA (2006) и американских моторов класса American standard EPA Tier 3. Отлично подходит для всех дизельных двигателей тракторов без систем каталитического дожига или отвечающих стандартам TIER 1 или TIER 2, а также бензиновых двигателей вспомогательной техники. TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDX 15W-40 демонстрирует превосходную термическую стабильность, обеспечивая надежную смазку горячих деталей двигателя в сложных и длительных условиях работы даже в летний период. Превосходная стойкость к окислению гарантирует отличную смазку на протяжении всего срока службы масла, особенно в двигателях последних поколений с продленными интервалами замены масла.

TOTAL DYNATRANS MPX – масло класса UTTO (универсальное масло для трансмиссий тракторов), разработанное специально для трансмиссий с маслопогружными дисковыми тормозами и гидравлических систем и используемое в сельскохозяйственных тракторах или в погрузо-разгрузочном оборудовании. TOTAL DYNATRANS MPX защищает тормозные механизмы от «прилипания» при работе на низких температурах, от вибрации и чрезмерного скольжения при высоких.

Данный продукт адаптирован к широкому спектру сельскохозяйственного оборудования и помогает сократить количество используемых смазочных материалов, а значит, сэкономить средства и трудозатраты на обслуживание

TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDY 10W-40 – синтетическое масло, разработанное специально для двигателей сельскохозяйственной техники экологического класса European standard Stage IIIA (2006) и американских моторов класса American standard EPA Tier. Данное масло подходит для всех дизельных двигателей тракторов без систем каталитического дожига или отвечающих стандартам TIER 1 или TIER 2, а также для всех турбированных или атмосферных дизельных двигателей сельхозтехники и бензиновых двигателей вспомогательной.

Масло TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDY 10W-40 было специально адаптировано для двигателей уборочных машин, работающих в тяжелых условиях: оно демонстрирует превосходную термическую стабильность, обеспечивая надежные смазочные свойства горячих деталей двигателя в сложных и длительных условиях работы, особенно в летний период. Грамотно подобранное масло способно не только защитить технику от лишних поломок, но и сократить операционные расходы благодаря продлению интервалов замены.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
TotalСельское хозяйство
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Замена “Кировцу”

Замена “Кировцу” 0

Китай утилизирует миллионы старых автомобилей

Китай утилизирует миллионы старых автомобилей 0

Система ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС в Белоруссии не работает

Система ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС в Белоруссии не работает 13

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.