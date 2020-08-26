Total Agri: моторные масла для сельского хозяйства

\u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 TOTAL AGRI \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0435. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445, \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u00ab\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0435\u0432, \u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u2014 \u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0443. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 TOTAL \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 AGRI, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDX 15W-40 \u2013 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDX 15W-40 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 European standard Stage IIIA (2006) \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 American standard EPA Tier 3. \u041e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c TIER 1 \u0438\u043b\u0438 TIER 2, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDX 15W-40 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a \u043e\u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430. TOTAL DYNATRANS MPX - \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 UTTO (\u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432), \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. TOTAL DYNATRANS MPX \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043a \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442, \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDY 10W-40 \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 European standard Stage IIIA (2006) \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 American standard EPA Tier. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c TIER 1 \u0438\u043b\u0438 TIER 2, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e TOTAL TRACTAGRI HDY 10W-40 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u043e\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434. \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043a, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b.