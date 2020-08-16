Новый KIA Sorento сертифицирован для российского рынка

16 августа 20:11 2020

KIA Motors Russia & CIS сообщает о том, что завершилась российская сертификация нового KIA Sorento, который прошел все испытания, предусмотренные при оформлении «Одобрения типа транспортного средства» (ОТТС)

Sorento IV поколения – первая модель бренда, созданная на новой платформе N3, которая разработана специально для среднеразмерных автомобилей. Она позволила добиться максимальной полезной вместимости, делая Sorento одним из самых просторных в мире кроссоверов, доступных, в том числе, и в семиместном исполнении.

Дизайн Sorento значительно изменился по сравнению с предыдущим поколением модели. Линии кузова стали острее, появились высокотехнологичные акценты. В целом автомобиль стал смотреться более респектабельным и уверенным.

Внутри, помимо захватывающего взгляд современного дизайна, использованы отделочные материалы премиального качества, предлагаются передовые информационно-развлекательные решения.

На российском рынке Sorento будет предлагаться с двумя силовыми установками:

Бензиновый двигатель 2.5 MPI (2 497 куб. см, с многоточечным впрыском топлива) развивает мощность 180 л. с. и крутящий момент 232 Нм, агрегатируется с 6‑ступенчатой автоматической коробкой передач

Дизельный двигатель 2.2 CRDi (2 151 куб. см, с топливной системой common rail) развивает мощность 199 л. с. и крутящий момент 440 Нм, агрегатируется с новой 8‑ступенчатой роботизированной трансмиссией с двумя мокрыми сцеплениями

KIA Sorento будет доступен на российском рынке с передним и полным приводом. Кроме того, кроссовер получит на старте продаж два варианта компоновки сидений – пятиместный и семиместный.

Ширина нового Sorento составляет 1900 мм, что на 10 мм больше, чем у третьего поколения модели. При взгляде на автомобиль сбоку видно, что пропорции кроссовера несколько изменились – он выглядит более длинным, основной вклад в это дает колесная база, которая возросла до 2 815 мм (+35 мм).

Фактически же габаритная длина увеличилась на 10 мм по сравнению с предшественником (до 4 810 мм), а передний и задний свесы стали чуть короче. Визуально Sorento выглядит более стремительным, даже несмотря на то, что высота автомобиля тоже увеличилась на 10 мм (до 1700 мм).

Более подробная информация о KIA Sorento для российского рынка будет представлена ближе к запуску, который намечен на четвертый квартал 2020 года.

