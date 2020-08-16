Новый KIA Sorento сертифицирован для российского рынка

KIA Motors Russia & CIS \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e KIA Sorento, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u00bb (\u041e\u0422\u0422\u0421) Sorento IV \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 N3, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f Sorento \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d Sorento \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 Sorento \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438: \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 2.5 MPI (2 497 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c, \u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430) \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 180 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 232 \u041d\u043c, \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 6\u2011\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 2.2 CRDi (2 151 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c, \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 common rail) \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 199 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 440 \u041d\u043c, \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 8\u2011\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 KIA Sorento \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Sorento \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 1900 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e 2 815 \u043c\u043c (+35 \u043c\u043c). \u0424\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c (\u0434\u043e 4 810 \u043c\u043c), \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435. \u0412\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e Sorento \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c (\u0434\u043e 1700 \u043c\u043c). \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e KIA Sorento \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.