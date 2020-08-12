LADA+1: новая программа постгарантийного обслуживания

LADA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 LADA+1 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 LADA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u043a\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f (\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439\u00bb, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0422\u041e \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 LADA, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 9 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f) \u0438\u043b\u0438 10 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u0437\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 LADA+1 \u2013 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 Road Assistanse. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 101 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f 30 \u043a\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 LADA \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 3 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Vesta, XRAY, Granta, Largus \u0438 2 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 4\u04454 \u0438 Niva.