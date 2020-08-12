LADA+1: новая программа постгарантийного обслуживания

LADA+1: новая программа постгарантийного обслуживания
12 августа 08:11 2020

LADA представляет программу LADA+1 или «Еще один год под защитой»

Владельцам всех моделей LADA предлагаются специальные условия постгарантийного обслуживания, которые позволяют снизить затраты на сервис, стать еще более уверенным в своем автомобиле и повысить его ликвидность.

Участник программы «Еще один год под защитой» получает возможность гарантийного ремонта основных узлов автомобиля (силового агрегата, подвески, электрооборудования) в течение года после окончания заводской гарантии.

Для того, чтобы воспользоваться условиями программы «Еще один год под защитой», необходимо в полном объеме проходить регламентное ТО у официальных дилеров LADA, а также оплатить взнос в размере 9 тысяч рублей (при покупке нового автомобиля) или 10 тысяч рублей – за автомобиль с пробегом при условии, что его заводская гарантия еще не закончилась.

Еще один бонус акции LADA+1 – владелец автомобиля становится участником программы помощи на дорогах Road Assistanse. Система поддержки водителей охватывает 101 город России с радиусом действия 30 км от города. Специалисты техпомощи оказывают услуги по замене колеса, подвозу топлива, подзарядки аккумулятора, доставки автомобиля до сервисной станции.

Напомним, что заводская гарантия на LADA составляет 3 года для моделей Vesta, XRAY, Granta, Largus и 2 года для моделей 4х4 и Niva.

