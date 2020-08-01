Команда Panasonic Jaguar Racing отправляется в Берлин для завершения шестого сезона Formula E

01 августа 20:11 2020

Спустя 158 дней после приостановки Formula E из-за глобального распространения коронавируса и карантина, команда Panasonic Jaguar Racing отправляется в Германию, чтобы завершить шестой сезон чемпионата

На берлинском автодроме Темпельхоф в течение девяти дней пройдут шесть гонок на трех трассах с различной конфигурацией.

На этапе E-Prix ABB FIA Formula E Berlin Митч Эванс (Mitch Evans), занимающий второе место в чемпионате пилотов, вместе со своим партнером по команде Джеймсом Каладо (James Calado) постарается заработать как можно больше очков за рулем гоночного болида Jaguar I-TYPE 4.

Том Бломквист (Tom Blomqvist) утвержден в качестве запасного пилота на оставшиеся шесть гонок сезона. Том заменит Алекса Лина, который выступит за Mahindra. Британско-шведский пилот был в составе команды Andretti на Formula E в 2018 году.

Джеймс Баркли (James Barclay), директор команды Panasonic Jaguar Racing:

«Мы едем в Берлин, занимая отличные позиции. Несмотря на то, что пройти шесть гонок за девять дней станет серьезным испытанием для всей команды, мы с нетерпением ждем этого, и готовы приложить все усилия, чтобы бороться за титул вместе с Митчем, и добиться наших лучших результатов в командном зачете. В шестом сезоне Panasonic Jaguar Racing был нацелен бороться за большее количество очков, подиумов и побед, и до сих пор у нас это получалось. После длинного перерыва мы хотим продолжить в том же духе и успешно завершить сезон. Чтобы сохранить позитивный импульс, вся команда очень усердно работала в период изоляции. Мы никогда не забывали о высоком уровне мастерства наших конкурентов в Formula E, а также обо всех сложностях, с которыми команда и гонщики столкнутся в Берлине, но мы полностью готовы».

Митч Эванс, пилот Panasonic Jaguar Racing №20:

«В этом сезоне мы достигли успеха, и я действительно горд за свои выступления, особенно в последних трех гонках. Мы добились суперпоула и подиума в Сантьяго, выиграли в Мехико, вписали себя в историю в Марракеше, завоевав 18 мест и финишировав на шестой позиции после старта, перед которым находились в задней части сетки. Второе место в чемпионате пилотов обеспечивает мне хорошую позицию в Берлине, но я понимаю, что впереди нас может ожидать множество  испытаний. С помощью невероятно быстрого Jaguar I-TYPE 4 я надеюсь показать всем, что мы можем бороться за победу в последний день гонок 13 августа».

Джеймс Каладо, пилот Panasonic Jaguar Racing №51:

«Я с нетерпением жду возвращения за руль Jaguar I-TYPE 4 на трассе Темпельхоф и хотел бы показать в Берлине свои лучшие результаты. Я стартовал с десятого места в Марракеше и чувствую, что добился значительного прогресса. Моя роль – поддержать Митча и команду, а также набрать как можно больше очков. Я уверен, что это будет непросто – длительный перерыв в сезоне определенно добавил сложностей, но я готов к включению зеленых стартовых огней и к тому, чтобы закончить сезон на высоте».

До начала этапа E-Prix ABB FIA Formula E Berlin остается меньше недели. Первая гонка из шести, перед самым напряженным финалом в истории автоспорта, состоится в среду, 5 августа, в 19:00 (по местному времени).

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Jaguar Land RoverPanasonic Jaguar RacingБерлинФормула E
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

