20 лет спустя: дизайнеры вспоминают легендарный кроссовер Infiniti FX

\u0412 2020-\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Infiniti FX45 \u0421\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 FX, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 - \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 INFINITI. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b INFINITI \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 FX, \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0410\u043b\u044c\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e \u0410\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 Nissan Motor Co., \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Nissan \u0438 INFINITI, \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e. \u2013 \u0412\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 INFINITI FX? \u2013 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e! \u0412 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435! \u2013 \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u044b \u0432\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d INFINITI FX \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438? \u2013 \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u2013 \u0427\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b \u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 INFINITI FX \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 INFINITI \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c? \u2013 \u042f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0430\u043b, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438 \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e FX \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e! \u0412 \u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 SUV \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u043e INFINITI FX \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0436\u0430\u043d\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c, \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u044b. \u2013 \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u044b \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 INFINITI FX? \u2013 \u0423 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0447\u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u0443\u043c\u0430\u044e, INFINITI FX \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u2013 \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 FX? \u2013 \u0414\u0443\u043c\u0430\u044e, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 G, \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 FX: \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0441\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0418 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f, \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 FX, \u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0441\u044c \u2013 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 INFINITI \u0432 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0422\u0430\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043a\u0435 \u041d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 INFINITI \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 FX \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u2013 \u0427\u0435\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b INFINITI FX? \u2013 \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 INFINITI \u0434\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f FX \u0432\u044b \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. INFINITI FX \u0432 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c INFINITI, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440. \u2013 \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435? \u2013 \u042f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c FX. \u041c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b: \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0441\u0443\u043b\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435! \u2013 \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c FX \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c? \u2013 \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0442\u0438, \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f FX \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 SUV \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 INFINITI, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e FX \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u2013 \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e INFINITI FX? \u041a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440? \u2013 \u0425\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0443\u0440\u043e, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 FX, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044b. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430. \u041e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0435 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435 INFINITI FX. \u2013 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 FX \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435? \u2013 \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c FX \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043d \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c. INFINITI FX \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u0447\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c.