20 лет спустя: дизайнеры вспоминают легендарный кроссовер Infiniti FX
01 августа 16:11 2020

В 2020-м исполняется ровно 20 лет с момента утверждения дизайна концепт-кара Infiniti FX45

Со временем именно он станет основой для двух поколений культовых серийных премиальных кроссоверов FX, создаст совершенно новый сегмент автомобильного рынка, а главное – превратится в истинную икону бренда INFINITI.

Сегодня ведущие дизайнеры INFINITI вспоминают легендарный FX, оценивая роль этого автомобиля в истории компании и его важность для индустрии в целом.

Альфонсо Альбайса, Старший вице-президент по дизайну NISSAN Motor Corp.

Альфонсо Альбайса, старший вице-президент по глобальному дизайну Nissan Motor Co., отвечающий за стиль автомобилей Nissan и INFINITI, вспоминает момент первой встречи с легендарной моделью.

– Ваше первое впечатление, когда вы только увидели INFINITI FX?

– Это было просто поразительно! В дизайне автомобиля сразу чувствовался размах и эпичность – прямая плечевая линия, очень длинный капот, характерная геометрия остекления. Ничего подобного раньше я просто не видел, это действительно было настоящим прорывом в дизайне!

Как бы вы описали дизайн INFINITI FX своими словами?

– Впервые увидев его я подумал, что концепт-кар приземлился на дороги общего пользования.

Что вы думаете о влиянии, которое INFINITI FX оказал на современные внедорожники INFINITI и автомобильную индустрию в целом?

– Я много раз слышал, как влиятельные в автомобильном бизнесе люди утверждали, что FX сразу же стал образцом для всеобщего подражания. Просто потому, что 20 лет назад не существовало ничего и близко похожего! В ту пору сегмент внедорожников считался сравнительно новым и не раскрученным, а немногочисленные SUV отличались консервативным дизайном. Но INFINITI FX вывел внедорожный жанр на новый уровень, умело избавившись от всех стилистических ограничений, заложенных в саму конструкцию внедорожников. От первого эскиза и до готового автомобиля это был настоящий проект мечты.

Как вы считаете почему люди во всем мире по-прежнему с трепетом относятся к дизайну INFINITI FX?

– У любого дизайнера есть мечта – создать что-то неподвластное времени. Каждый из нас хочет сделать нечто, что никогда не устареет, не потеряет актуальности. Думаю, INFINITI FX успешно доказывает – такая мечта действительно реальна. Пропорции, формы, уровень исполнения этого автомобиля даже сегодня выглядят невероятно притягательными и свежими.

Как по вашему, что двигало дизайнерами, создававшими FX?

– Думаю, это был по-настоящему революционный период в истории компании. Примерно в то же время создавалось и купе серии G, во многом перекликающееся со стилем кроссовера FX: длинный капот, смещенный назад пассажирский салон, довольно аскетичный интерьер. Это тот редкий момент в творчестве, когда у вас все получается. И сегодня, любуясь линиями FX, я не сомневаюсь – дизайнерская команда INFINITI в идеальный момент времени создала идеальный автомобиль.

Таисуке Накамура – старший директор по глобальному дизайну INFINITI рассказывает о влиянии FX на дизайн бренда в целом.

Чем лично для вас стал INFINITI FX?

– Для меня это прежде всего икона бренда. Если проследить дизайнерское направление INFINITI до и после появления FX вы сразу заметите очевидные изменения. INFINITI FX в значительной степени сформировал смелый, безжалостный к шаблонам и ограничениям стиль INFINITI, которые мы развиваем с тех самых пор.

Получится вспомнить ваши первые впечатления об автомобиле?

– Я внимательно следил за ходом работы над проектом FX. Меня сразу же впечатлила мускулистая грация машины: длинный капот, высокий дорожный просвет, большие колеса и смещенный назад пассажирский салон, напоминающий капсулу космического корабля. Поистине, уникальное сочетание!

В чем важность FX для автоиндустрии в целом?

– По сути, до появления FX автомобилей подобного плана просто не существовало. Смелое сочетание спортивного купе и SUV стало настоящим событием, даже откровением. В дальнейшем другие бренды пытались повторить успех INFINITI, но никто не отменит того факта, что FX навсегда останется первым в классе.

Возможно вам известно, что повлияло на авторов оригинального INFINITI FX? Какими автомобилями или быть может произведениями искусства они вдохновлялись, создавая этот кроссовер?

– Хидео Комуро, дизайнер эсктерьера FX, вдохновлялся работами японского архитектора Широ Караматы. Его шедевры пронизаны духом простоты и минимализма. Очень похожее – предельно честное и максимальное функциональное – начало мы наблюдаем и в образе INFINITI FX.

Первый FX появился на свет два десятилетия тому назад, почему и до сих пор многие восторженно отзываются об этом автомобиле?

– Привлекательность FX в широчайшей палитре эмоций, которую он транслирует окружающим. INFINITI FX выражает стремление своего владельца к новым впечатлениям, которые делают жизнь интереснее и ярче – в этом и есть его уникальность.

