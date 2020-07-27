Приложение Michelin Track Connect обновилось

Приложение Michelin Track Connect обновилось
27 июля 17:11 2020

По результатам двухлетних испытаний компания Мишлен обновила приложение Michelin Track Connect, чтобы сделать его доступным более широкому кругу автолюбителей

Приложение теперь может работать в трех режимах: развлекательный режим доступен всем клиентам MICHELIN, независимо от модели шин, установленных на автомобиль; режим «Эксперт» нацелен на водителей спорткаров, принимающих участие в любительских гоночных заездах и стремящихся повысить свои результаты, а также улучшить впечатления от вождения.  Режим «Автоспорт» предназначен для раллийных гонщиков (позже он будет включать и кольцевые гонки). Эта система включена в оригинальную комплектацию новейшей модели Renault Clio Rally. Режимы «Эксперт» и «Автоспорт» доступны при наличии комплекта Michelin Track Connect и шин Michelin с датчиками.

В полном соответствии со своей ДНК компания стремится создать экологически безопасную и подключенную мобильность, доступную как можно большему количеству людей. Для достижения этой амбициозной цели Мишлен предлагает решения, которые обеспечивают яркие эмоции от вождения на кольцевых и раллийных трассах с использованием шин с датчиками и без них за счет расширения функциональных возможностей системы Michelin Track Connect.

Компания Мишлен первой предложила шины с датчиками: в марте 2018 года на рынок была выпущена система Michelin Track Connect, выполняющая роль виртуального шинного инженера. Благодаря постоянному сбору данных и анализу изменений давления воздуха в шинах водитель получает соответствующие рекомендации относительно управления и эксплуатации шин. Первоначально система Michelin Track Connect, в состав которой входят шины Michelin с установленными в них датчиками, блок передачи данных и приложение для смартфонов, через которое предоставляются сведения и рекомендации, была рассчитана на гонщиков-любителей, то есть водителей подготовленных спорткаров, участвующих в непрофессиональных состязаниях на гоночных трассах.

В новейшую версию приложения Michelin Track Connect установлен развлекательный режим со следующими функциями:

  • регистрация времени преодоления гоночного круга и скорости движения, а также оценка значений давления воздуха в шинах, измеренных вручную перед стартом и после финиша;
  • подробный анализ заездов благодаря режиму воспроизведения (Replay);
  • передача результатов в сообщества автолюбителей и социальные сети;
  • сравнение собственных показателей с показателями других водителей;
  • приглашение других водителей к состязаниям.

При приобретении шин Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect (готовы к подключению) и комплекта системы Michelin Track Connect, включающего в себя четыре датчика и центральный блок передачи данных, владельцы спорткаров могут перейти на следующий уровень получения удовольствия от вождения.

В дополнение к функциям развлекательного режима система Michelin Track Connect в режиме «Эксперт» получила следующие возможности:

  • анализ изменений давления и температуры воздуха в шинах в режиме реального времени;
  • рекомендации по сокращению времени прохождения гоночного круга в зависимости от характеристик автомобиля, гоночной трассы и погодных условий.

Michelin

Благодаря этим рекомендациям, которые составляются на основании значений давления и температуры воздуха в шинах, водитель может изменить стиль управления автомобилем, чтобы получить больше удовольствия от вождения и сократить время преодоления гоночного круга. Кроме того, режим «Эксперт» обеспечивает увеличенную ходимость и улучшение характеристик на гоночном треке: например, 15 гоночных кругов подряд –  на 7,40 секунды быстрее.

Для компании Мишлен соревнования всегда являлись лабораторией для разработки новых продуктов. В ноябре 2019 года на Чемпионате мира в классе «Формула Е», проводимом под эгидой Международной автомобильной федерации (FIA), Мишлен представила первую подключенную гоночную шину со встроенным датчиком — Michelin Pilot Sport с системой Michelin Track Connect.

Сегодня и любители, и профессиональные раллийные гонщики получили доступ к системе Michelin Track Connect в режиме «Автоспорт»: для этого необходимо приобрести комплект с блоком передачи данных и спортивные шины Michelin Connect, предусматривающие такое подключение.

Преимущества нового режима «Автоспорт»:

  • оптимизация показателей на гоночной трассе за счет подготовки шин с правильным давлением перед стартом. Приложение выдает рекомендации на основании модели автомобиля, особенностей эксплуатации, типа установленных шин и условий движения;
  • непрерывное отображение значений давления воздуха в шинах на дисплее смартфона, что избавляет водителя от дополнительных жестов перед началом каждого спецучастка;
  • использование всего потенциала шин посредством анализа данных, зарегистрированных во время заезда, и предложения оптимального давления воздуха в шинах для следующего заезда;
  • повышение уровня безопасности во время соревнований за счет автоматического предупреждения о медленной потере давления воздуха в шинах.

Международная автомобильная федерация (FIA) одобрила использование этой инновационной системы на всех национальных раллийных чемпионатах.

Более двух лет система Michelin Track Connect испытывалась гонщиками-любителями и профессиональными гонщиками на различных трассах и на маршрутах местных и национальных раллийных соревнований. Представленная система стала результатом этих обширных испытаний. В новую версию системы Michelin Track Connect внедрены функции, отвечающие требованиям гонщиков и созданные на основе их комментариев.

Опция Michelin Track Connect с режимом «Эксперт» уже доступна в 18 странах, а с развлекательным режимом он предлагается в 26 странах на четырех континентах. Более того, список стран будет постоянно дополняться. В приложение встроены параметры более чем 300 гоночных трасс.

Michelin

Для пользователей, желающих установить готовые к подключению шины и перейти к системе в режиме «Эксперт», предлагается новая шина Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect, доступная в 47 размерностях. Все эти размерности готовы к подключению и совместимы с системой. Таким образом, режимом «Эксперт» могут воспользоваться владельцы более чем 270 моделей автомобилей, а система в развлекательном режиме охватывает более 6000 моделей автомобилей.

Подразделение Renault Sport Racing и компания Мишлен объединили усилия в работе над новой моделью Clio Rally для достижения еще более безопасной и подключенной мобильности. Новейшая модель, созданная специалистами подразделения Renault Sport Racing, оснащается системой Michelin Track Connect с режимом «Автоспорт» уже в первичной комплектации. В состав комплекта входят устанавливаемый на автомобиль блок передачи данных и четыре датчика, которые необходимо интегрировать в шины. Чтобы воспользоваться всеми преимуществами этого решения, владельцу остается только смонтировать раллийные шины Michelin, готовые к подключению, и загрузить на смартфон приложение.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Michelinприложение
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Новые Geely на ММАС-2016

Новые Geely на ММАС-2016 0

Мэр Абакана погиб в автокатастрофе

Мэр Абакана погиб в автокатастрофе 0

АМПП купит новые эвакуаторы

АМПП купит новые эвакуаторы 1

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.