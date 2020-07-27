Приложение Michelin Track Connect обновилось

\u041f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Michelin Track Connect, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0445: \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c MICHELIN, \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c; \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u00a0\u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 (\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438). \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Renault Clio Rally. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Michelin\u00a0Track\u00a0Connect \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d Michelin \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Michelin\u00a0Track\u00a0Connect. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438: \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Michelin Track Connect, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Michelin Track Connect, \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Michelin \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432-\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Michelin Track Connect \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438: \t\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0438\u00a0\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0430; \t\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Replay); \t\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u00a0\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438; \t\u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439; \t\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect (\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e) \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Michelin Track Connect, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Michelin Track Connect \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: \t\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u00a0\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u00a0\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438; \t\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435: \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, 15 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u2013 \u00a0\u043d\u0430 7,40 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0427\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u0415\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u0433\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 (FIA), \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u2014 Michelin Pilot Sport \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Michelin Track Connect. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Michelin Track Connect \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb: \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0441 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Michelin Connect, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb: \t\u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \t\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u00a0\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u00a0\u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430; \t\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430, \u0438\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430; \t\u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u00a0\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u00a0\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f (FIA) \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Michelin Track Connect \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438-\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Michelin Track Connect \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0432. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f Michelin Track Connect \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 18 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 26\u00a0\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u0412\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435\u00a0\u0447\u0435\u043c 300\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 47 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 270 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 6000 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Renault Sport Racing \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Clio Rally \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Renault Sport Racing, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Michelin Track Connect \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Michelin, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435.