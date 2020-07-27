Автомобили SKODA стали еще эмоциональнее и умнее

\u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 Simply Clever. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 RAPID, SUPERB, KODIAQ \u0438 KAROQ. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 SUPERB, \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 SUV KODIAQ \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 KAROQ \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 2-\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430 KAROQ \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Bolero. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0160KODA RAPID \u2013 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0431\u0435\u043a RAPID \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Active \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0160KODA RAPID \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u2013 \u0421\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 Indium \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0160KODA \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA SUPERB, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 SmartLink \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b (MIB) Volkswagen Group, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 SUPERB \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e 2-\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 Area View, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435. \u0418\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 360\u00b0 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0160KODA \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043c\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c USB-C \u0432 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0160KODA KODIAQ \u2013 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441 2-\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0160KODA \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e KODIAQ \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 SUPERB, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e SmartLink \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 KODIAQ \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u044b USB-C, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0438 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Scout, Sportline \u0438 L&K \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 19-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Procyon \u0441 Aero \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Sportline \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 KESSY \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Active, Bluetooth \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 KODIAQ. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0160KODA KAROQ \u0421\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u0160KODA KAROQ. \u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c SUV \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f SmartLink. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 Ambition \u0438 Style \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 Active \u0438 Ambition \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Bolero, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Style \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 KAROQ \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f KESSY GO \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f Ambition \u0438 Style. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0160KODA KAROQ \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u043c\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Style \u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Ambition. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.