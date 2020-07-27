Автомобили SKODA стали еще эмоциональнее и умнее

27 июля 11:11 2020

ŠKODA представляет обновленное портфолио 2021 модельного года

Автомобили чешского бренда стали еще эмоциональнее и умнее, а также получили ряд удобных решений в духе Simply Clever. Новые мультимедийные возможности и системы помощи водителю повышают уровень комфорта и безопасности на моделях RAPID, SUPERB, KODIAQ и KAROQ. Начиная с 2021 модельного года флагман марки SUPERB, семейный SUV KODIAQ и городской кроссовер KAROQ представлены с новыми 2-спицевыми рулевыми колесами. На KAROQ появилась цифровая приборная панель, выбор режима движения и мультимедийная система Bolero.

Линейка ŠKODA RAPID – теперь с датчиком усталости водителя для дополнительной безопасности

Компактный городской лифтбек RAPID пополнился функцией распознавания усталости водителя, которая фиксирует снижение концентрации его внимания при отклонении от обычного стиля вождения и рекомендует ему сделать перерыв в поездке. Эта система доступна опционально и в составе пакета безопасности. В комплектации Active появился центральный подлокотник спереди в качестве опции, который можно будет также приобрести в составе пакета. Кроме того, начиная с 2021 модельного года ŠKODA RAPID доступен в новом цвете – Серый Indium металлик.

Современные вспомогательные и мультимедиа системы для флагмана ŠKODA

Начиная с июля 2020 года в России доступны к заказу автомобили ŠKODA SUPERB, дополненные рядом опций информационно-развлекательной системы и удобных функций помощи водителю. Так, благодаря обновленной технологии SmartLink взаимодействие со смартфоном теперь может быть беспроводным, что позволит сделать еще более простым процесс персонализации автомобиля для водителя.

система кругового обзора Area View

Фото: система кругового обзора Area View

В числе важных обновлений чешского флагмана – аудиосистема третьего поколения в составе модульной информационно-развлекательной платформы (MIB) Volkswagen Group, оснащенная мощным программный обеспечением и отличающаяся превосходным звучанием. Также SUPERB стал еще эффектнее за счет нового 2-спицевого рулевого колеса и режима кругового обзора Area View, который помогает при парковке или маневрах в ограниченном пространстве. Изображение в формате 360° отображается на центральном дисплее и доступно в виде опции.

Флагман ŠKODA стал еще более комфортным и безопасным благодаря индикатору непристегнутого ремня для всех сидений и появлению отдельной кнопки для омывателя камеры заднего вида. Дополнительный разъем USB-C в зеркале заднего вида – это еще одна новая удобная опция для зарядки мобильных устройств или видеорегистратора.

ŠKODA KODIAQ – впервые с 2-спицевым рулевым колесом

В новой модельной линейке ŠKODA рулевое колесо KODIAQ имеет две спицы, подчеркивая стильный дизайн салона. Как и в SUPERB, использовать технологию SmartLink в модели KODIAQ стало еще удобнее благодаря функции беспроводного подключения. В список нового оборудования добавлены разъемы USB-C, позволяющие водителю подключать больше персональных устройств, и аудиосистемы третьего поколения.

Skoda Kodiaq

Фото: интерьер Skoda Kodiaq

Версии Scout, Sportline и L&K семейного внедорожника 2021 модельного ряда пополнились новыми 19-дюймовыми легкосплавными колесными дисками Procyon с Aero колпаками, а в исполнении Sportline дополнительно предложены кожаные сиденья с вентиляцией и выдвижной подушкой для ног. Опциональная система бесключевого доступа KESSY в автомобилях чешской сборки теперь позволяет открывать первой любую из четырех дверей. Начиная с комплектации Active, Bluetooth включен в базовое оборудование KODIAQ.

Цифровая приборная панель и новая мультимедийная система для кроссовера ŠKODA KAROQ

Существенные изменения коснулись и новинки российского рынка – ŠKODA KAROQ. В первую очередь обновления относятся к мультимедийной системе, благодаря которой использовать функции городского кроссовера стало еще удобнее. Теперь в компактном SUV доступны аудиосистемы третьего поколения и функция беспроводного подключения SmartLink. В комплектациях Ambition и Style в качестве опции клиентам предложена цифровая приборная панель с различными режимами отображения информации.

Список опциональных решений в Active и Ambition дополняет информационно-развлекательная система Bolero, которая в комплектации Style предложена клиентам уже в базовом оснащении. Также впервые на модели KAROQ появилась удобная кнопка запуска двигателя KESSY GO и функция выбора режима движения, доступная для Ambition и Style.

информационно-развлекательная система Bolero

Фото: информационно-развлекательная система Bolero

Движение задним ходом ŠKODA KAROQ стало еще более безопасным благодаря камере заднего вида с омывателем. Она будет предложена клиентам в базовом оснащении комплектации Style и в качестве опции в комплектации Ambition.

Все обновления позволят сделать автомобили ŠKODA еще более комфортными, привлекательными и востребованными на российском рынке. Модернизованные модели марки доступны к заказу в производство у официальных дилеров ŠKODA уже в июле 2020 года.

