В России будет отозвано около тысячи Volkswagen Polo Sedan

Volkswagen \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 1 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Polo Sedan, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 (\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442) \u041f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b Volkswagen \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044a, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d.