В России будет отозвано около тысячи Volkswagen Polo Sedan

01 июля 20:11 2020

Volkswagen отзывает в России 1 тыс. автомобилей Polo Sedan, сообщает Федеральное агентство по техническому регулированию и метрологии (Росстандарт)

Под сервисную кампанию подпадают выпущенные в 2020 году седаны, у которых на среднюю стойку кузова наклеены таблички, в которых указан неверный номер одобрения типа транспортного средства.

Официальные дилеры Volkswagen проведут замену таблички с некорректной информацией на правильный вариант.

Все работы по устранению неисправностей, как уточняет Коммерсантъ, будут бесплатными для владельцев машин.

