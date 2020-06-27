Минздрав предложил отложить новые нормы медосвидетельствования водителей

Фото: Антон Новодережкин / ТАСС

27 июня 13:45 2020

Министерство вновь отложило введение новых правил медосвидетельствования водителей

Согласно им водитель должен будет сдать анализы на хронический алкоголизм и употребление наркотиков, если нарколог выявит симптомы заболевания.

Министерство здравоохранения решило отложить до 1 января вступление в силу новых правил медицинского освидетельствования водителей. Об этом говорится в проекте приказа ведомства, опубликованном на федеральном портале проектов нормативных правовых актов.

Речь идет о новых правилах, по которым водители для получения медсправки должны будут сдавать анализы на употребление алкоголя только в том случае, если нарколог обнаружит симптомы заболевания. Приказ должен вступить в силу 30 июня.

Минздрав предложил изменить порядок обязательного медицинского освидетельствования водителей и кандидатов в водители еще осенью прошлого года. В приказе ведомства говорилось, что при получении или продлении водительских прав автомобилистам нужно будет сдавать дополнительный анализ мочи на употребление наркотиков и психотропных веществ, а также анализ крови для определения биомаркера хронического злоупотребления алкоголем.

После появления приказа Минздрава граждане стали опасаться, что получить справку может стать дороже. Из-за опасений роста цен на медсправки в нескольких российских городах, в том числе в Воронеже, Оренбурге и Ярославле, появились очереди перед наркологическими диспансерами.

Президент Владимир Путин предложение Минздрава тогда назвал чушью. Он отметил, что увеличение стоимости справки из-за новых анализов может нанести вред людям, но в то же время заявил, что дополнительные обследования считает для водителей необходимыми.

«Надо вводить это как-то с умом, поэтапно хотя бы», — говорил тогда Путин.

После его заявления дату вступления приказа в силу перенесли на 1 июля 2020 года.

5 июня Минздрав вновь предложил изменить правила медосвидетельствования водителей. Теперь они должны будут сдать анализ на хронический алкоголизм и употребление психоактивных веществ лишь в том случае, если нарколог выявит симптомы заболевания.

Источник: РБК.

