Hyundai и Школа дизайна Род-Айленда объединили усилия для выполнения научно-исследовательской работы

27 июня 17:11 2020

Hyundai и Школа дизайна Род-Айленда (RISD) объявили о научно-исследовательском сотрудничестве для изучения взаимосвязей между природной и искусственной средами. Результаты исследования помогут в разработке новых направлений мобильности будущего

Исследование дополняет концепцию Smart Mobility, представленную Hyundai на выставке CES 2020. Видение Hyundai сфокусировано на антропоцентричности городов будущего и фокусируется на трех компонентах мобильности: городской мобильности с использованием воздушного пространства Urban Air Mobility (UAM), специально построенных транспортных средствах Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) и инновационных пространствах Hub. Совместные исследования со Школой дизайна Род-Айленда помогут привнести новаторское видение преподавателей и студентов RISD в эти решения. Программа научно-исследовательского стратегического партнерства RISD и Hyundai обеспечит синергию преподавательской экспертизы с творческим потенциалом студентов для постижения реалий будущего.

Для проведения исследований была создана рабочая группа, куда вошли четыре дизайнера из Группы Инновационного дизайна Hyundai. В свою очередь, RISD разработала новую исследовательскую платформу специально для проекта с Hyundai. Четыре преподавателя всемирно известной школы дизайна использовали свой опыт для проведения исследований в выбранных областях вместе с 16 студентами. Небольшие рабочие группы Hyundai и RISD обеспечили тесное сотрудничество и продуктивное изучение мобильности будущего.

Научные изыскания на основе концепции затронули четыре важные для мобильности будущего области, включая графический, промышленный, звуковой и текстильный дизайн.

партнерство Hyundai и RISD

Фото: естественно-научная лаборатория

Графический дизайн: Постчеловеческая мобильность: от молекулы к машине

Ведущий преподаватель: Анастасия Райна (Anastasiia Raina), графический дизайн

В ответ на развитие пандемии эта группа изучала будущее мобильности в микробоцентрическом мире, рассматривая взаимосвязь между людьми и микробами и нашу потребность быстро адаптироваться к новому окружающему миру. Исследователи разработали модели взаимодействия с природой в качестве альтернативы моделям, вдохновленным природой. Они сосредоточились на межвидовых связях, природе киборгов и проектах «естественного дизайна», таких как будущие мобильные хабы и методы идентификации людей с помощью дополненной и виртуальной реальности, а также технологий машинного обучения.

Промышленный дизайн: от Антропоцена до Аэроцена через Биоцен

Ведущий преподаватель: Паоло Кардини (Paolo Cardini), промышленный дизайн

В ответ на растущую потребность в устойчивом развитии эта исследовательская группа изучала альтернативные траектории будущей мобильности, вдохновленные художественными, научными и философскими вызовами. В частности, эта группа использовала негативные теоретические сценарии для изучения темы будущих городов и окружающей среды относительно будущего, в котором будут активно использоваться UAM (Urban Air Mobility). Были рассмотрены такие сценарии, как вторжение в частную жизнь и столкновения с пролетающими птицами.

Звуковой дизайн для мобильных решений

Ведущий преподаватель: Шон Гринли (Shawn Greenlee), экспериментальные и фундаментальные исследования

На основе биоакустики и экологии звуковых ландшафтов, а также экспериментов в пространственной аудиостудии RISD, эта группа занималась разработкой новых звуковых дисплеев и звуковыми опытами со встраиваемыми вычислительными платформами и процедурной аудиотехникой под общим лозунгом «сделать неслышимое слышимым». Например, был изучен альтернативный «шум» для беззвучных электромобилей.

запись звукового поля

Фото: изучение звукового поля

Текстильный дизайн для мобильных решений

Ведущий преподаватель: Анна Гительсон-Кан (Anna Gitelson-Kahn), текстиль

Эта исследовательская группа опиралась на области бионики и биомимикрии при разработке инновационных текстильных решений с использованием нестандартных смелых подходов и идей, собранных в ходе наблюдения за поведением тараканов. Физиология таракана и строение его тела дали представление о безопасной мобильности будущего. Hyundai планирует и дальше включать в свои исследования методы биомимикрии.

Партнерство началось с семинара в Лаборатории природы Эдны В. Лоуренс в Школе дизайна Род-Айленда в феврале 2020 года, на котором студенты и преподаватели пришли к общему пониманию того, что реальные проблемы мобильности, с которыми сталкивается Hyundai, одновременно предоставляют и уникальные возможности. Отбор студентов на конкурентной основе проводился из числа 108 претендентов с 10 факультетов RISD: Архитектура, Цифровые технологии и Медиа, Кино/ Анимация/ Видео, Графический дизайн, Промышленный дизайн, Ювелирные изделия и Металлообработка, Гуманитарные науки, Живопись, Полиграфия и Текстиль.

Совместные исследования проходили, несмотря на пандемию COVID-19, благодаря непоколебимой приверженности Hyundai изучению будущего и технологическим ресурсам RISD, позволившим студентам и преподавателям общаться в виртуальной среде.

Hyundai и RISD продолжат партнерство, начиная с шестинедельной летней исследовательской программы, посвященной легким конструкциям и санитарной культуре, вдохновленной природой. Партнеры планируют углубить сотрудничество и сформировать долгосрочные отношения с Лабораторией природы RISD для заложения основы исследований живых систем.

«Работа Hyundai с RISD обеспечивает глубокое понимание, которое поможет нам усовершенствовать инновации в сфере технологий и дизайна, проложив путь к мобильным решениям следующего поколения. Благодаря сотрудничеству мы обнаружили схожее видение будущего и сможем найти общий язык и методы работы, которые создадут прочную основу для более плодотворного сотрудничества в будущем», – сказал Чхи Янг Чхо (Youngcho Chi), президент и директор по инновациям Hyundai.

«Эпоха после COVID-19 потребует от нас новых подходов к развитию нашей экосистемы мобильности. Проводя совместные с RISD детальные исследования того, как природа справляется с изменениями, мы ожидаем получить свежий взгляд на разработку устойчивых процессов, технологий следующего поколения и инновационных проектов мобильности будущего», – пояснил Ли Санг Юп (SangYup Lee), старший вице-президент и глава дизайн-центра Hyundai.

Розанна Сомерсон

Фото: президент RISD Розанна Сомерсон

«Наше более широкое институциональное видение, изложенное в стратегическом плане NEXT: RISD 2020-27, предполагает получение новых знаний посредством инновационных учебных планов и наращиванию исследовательского потенциала для поддержки междисциплинарных исследований и обмена знаниями. Первое в своем роде научное сотрудничество между RISD и Hyundai воплощает эту приверженность в жизнь, поддерживая идею объединения различных областей знаний в правильной среде для расцвета подлинных инноваций», – поделилась президент RISD Розанна Сомерсон (Rosanne Somerson).

Розанна Сомерсон добавила: «Я благодарна Hyundai за эту возможность и открытость в принятии роли художников и дизайнеров в исследованиях мобильности. Первые результаты этого уникального партнерства, зародившие новые идеи о справедливом и экологически чистом будущем, впечатляют».

«Партнерство RISD и Hyundai открывает новую вдохновляющую главу в сфере дизайна, искусства и творчества. Hyundai, как и RISD, проявляет живой интерес к неизвестному, и мы благодарны коллегам за то, что эти исследования стали возможны, – отметил проректор RISD Кент Кляйнман (Kent Kleinman). – Лаборатория природы Эдны У. Лоуренс, один из инновационных центров исследований и преподавания RISD, сыграла ключевую роль почти во всех студенческих проектах, демонстрирующих призрачность границ между природой и искусством, а также полезные уроки, которые природные системы предлагают художникам и дизайнерам. В этом наше партнерство с Hyundai имеет общую почву, на которую мы планируем опираться в будущем».

Hyundai активно изучает природу в рамках различных проектов, включая недавний Hyundai Nature Observation от Группы инновационного дизайна.

