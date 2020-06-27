Hyundai и Школа дизайна Род-Айленда объединили усилия для выполнения научно-исследовательской работы

Hyundai \u0438 \u0428\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0434-\u0410\u0439\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 (RISD) \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0418\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e Smart Mobility, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e Hyundai \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 CES 2020. \u0412\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Hyundai \u0441\u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Urban Air Mobility (UAM), \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 Hub. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0428\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0434-\u0410\u0439\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 RISD \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 RISD \u0438 Hyundai \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u044b \u0441 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430, \u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Hyundai. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, RISD \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441 Hyundai. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 16 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b Hyundai \u0438 RISD \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u0413\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d: \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c: \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044b \u043a \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0412\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c: \u0410\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0420\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 (Anastasiia Raina), \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u0418\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u00ab\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430\u00bb, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0431\u044b \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d: \u043e\u0442 \u0410\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0410\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0411\u0438\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d \u0412\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c: \u041f\u0430\u043e\u043b\u043e \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438 (Paolo Cardini), \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f UAM (Urban Air Mobility). \u0411\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0412\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c: \u0428\u043e\u043d \u0413\u0440\u0438\u043d\u043b\u0438 (Shawn Greenlee), \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0438\u043e\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0430\u0444\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 RISD, \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432 \u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043b\u043e\u0437\u0443\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u00bb. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u0448\u0443\u043c\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0412\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c: \u0410\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u0413\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043e\u043d-\u041a\u0430\u043d (Anna Gitelson-Kahn), \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0424\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. Hyundai \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0431\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u041b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b \u042d\u0434\u043d\u044b \u0412. \u041b\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0441 \u0432 \u0428\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0434-\u0410\u0439\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f Hyundai, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u0442\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 108 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 10 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 RISD: \u0410\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430, \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u041c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430, \u041a\u0438\u043d\u043e\/ \u0410\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\/ \u0412\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e, \u0413\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u041f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u042e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u041c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u0413\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u043a\u0438, \u0416\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0422\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e COVID-19, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Hyundai \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043c RISD, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435. Hyundai \u0438 RISD \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u041b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b RISD \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c. \u00ab\u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 Hyundai \u0441 RISD \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043a \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u00bb, \u2013 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0427\u0445\u0438 \u042f\u043d\u0433 \u0427\u0445\u043e (Youngcho Chi), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c Hyundai. \u00ab\u042d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 COVID-19 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 RISD \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b \u041b\u0438 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0433 \u042e\u043f (SangYup Lee), \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 Hyundai. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0438\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 NEXT: RISD 2020-27, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0446\u0438\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 RISD \u0438 Hyundai \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 RISD \u0420\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d (Rosanne Somerson). \u0420\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430: \u00ab\u042f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430 Hyundai \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u00bb. \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e RISD \u0438 Hyundai \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. Hyundai, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 RISD, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043a \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 RISD \u041a\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u041a\u043b\u044f\u0439\u043d\u043c\u0430\u043d (Kent Kleinman). \u2013 \u041b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044b \u042d\u0434\u043d\u044b \u0423. \u041b\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0441, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f RISD, \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 Hyundai \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0432\u0443, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u00bb. Hyundai \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0439 Hyundai Nature Observation \u043e\u0442 \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \ufeff