Высокая проходимость: кроссовер TXL CHERYEXEED сконструирован на современной уникальной платформе

\u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 TXL CHERYEXEED \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 M3X, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 M3X \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 CHERY \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Benteler. M3X \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f: \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, MPV, PHEV \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0415\u0451 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. CHERYEXEED TXL \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0413\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 4775\u04451885\u04451706 \u043c\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0432 2800 \u043c\u043c. \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 210 \u043c\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 (18\u00b0) \u0438 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 (20\u00b0) \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0448\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0433\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 TXL \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430 450 \u043c\u043c.