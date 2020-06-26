Высокая проходимость: кроссовер TXL CHERYEXEED сконструирован на современной уникальной платформе

Высокая проходимость: кроссовер TXL CHERYEXEED сконструирован на современной уникальной платформе
26 июня 11:11 2020

Кроссовер TXL CHERYEXEED построен на высококачественной платформе M3X, разработанной специально для нового модельного ряда

M3X была создана совместно конструкторами CHERY и немецкой компанией Benteler.

M3X – качественно новая ультрасовременная платформа мирового уровня: она максимально адаптивна и позволяет создавать внедорожники, MPV, PHEV и традиционные легковые автомобили. Её конструкция обеспечивает низкий уровень шума и вибраций, повышенную мощность и значительную экономию топлива, высокий уровень безопасности и надёжности.

Фото: платформа M3X

CHERYEXEED TXL идеально подходит для эксплуатации в России на различных дорожных покрытиях, благодаря высокому дорожному просвету и отличной геометрической проходимости.

Габариты автомобиля составляют 4775х1885х1706 мм при колесной базе в 2800 мм. Дорожный просвет в 210 мм в сочетании с большими углами въезда (18°) и съезда (20°) позволяют автомобилю штурмовать препятствия в виде крутых спусков, подъемов, значительных ям и бугров. При необходимости на TXL можно преодолеть и водные преграды, глубина преодолеваемого брода равна 450 мм.

Фото: платформа M3X

