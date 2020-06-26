KIA получила высшие оценки в рейтинге качества автомобилей IQS

KIA получила высшие оценки в рейтинге качества автомобилей IQS
26 июня 13:11 2020

KIA заняла первое место в отрасли по результатам исследования качества новых автомобилей на рынке США (Initial Quality Study или IQS) в 2020 году со 136 замечаниями на 100 автомобилей, что является наилучшим показателем

Kia является автомобильным брендом номер один по IQS в массовом сегменте уже шестой год подряд.

«Исключительный результат», – сказал Дейв Сарджент, вице-президент по автомобильному качеству, J.D. Power.

Непрерывный успех Kia в IQS был обусловлен включением двух моделей – Forte (Cerato) и Soul – в число 10 лучших автомобилей в отрасли. Несколько моделей Kia также показали лучшие в своих сегментах результаты: компактный автомобиль – Forte, минивэн – Sedona (Carnival), среднеразмерный SUV – Sorento (Sorento Prime) и малый кроссовер – Soul.

«Возвращение на первое место в отрасли и первое место в рейтинге J.D. Power по изучению «начального» качества в США среди всех брендов массового рынка уже шестой год подряд – огромная честь и напоминание о том, что мы должны стремиться быть лучшими, кем мы можем быть», – сказал Шон Юн, президент и главный исполнительный директор, Kia Motors North America и Kia Motors America.

В годовом отчете J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) проанализированы ответы 87 282 респондентов в отношении 189 моделей автомобилей в 26 сегментах. Транспортные средства оценивались по впечатлениям от вождения, характеристикам двигателя и трансмиссии, а также по широкому кругу проблем качества, о которых сообщили владельцы транспортных средств.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
J.D. Power IQSKIA
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Shell и BMW – официальное заявление

Shell и BMW – официальное заявление 5

Выход обновленной Lada Granta Sport откладывается

Выход обновленной Lada Granta Sport откладывается 0

Hyundai вывела на тесты восьмое поколение седана Sonata‍

Hyundai вывела на тесты восьмое поколение седана Sonata‍ 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.