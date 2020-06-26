KIA получила высшие оценки в рейтинге качества автомобилей IQS

KIA \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0421\u0428\u0410 (Initial Quality Study \u0438\u043b\u0438 IQS) \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e 136 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 100 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Kia \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e IQS \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434. \u00ab\u0418\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u00bb, - \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0414\u0435\u0439\u0432 \u0421\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443, J.D. Power. \u041d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 Kia \u0432 IQS \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 Forte (Cerato) \u0438 Soul - \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e 10 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Kia \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b: \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2013 Forte, \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u044d\u043d \u2013 Sedona (Carnival), \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 SUV \u2013 Sorento (Sorento Prime) \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u2013 Soul. \u00ab\u0412\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435 J.D. Power \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u00ab\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 - \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0435\u043c \u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c\u00bb, - \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0428\u043e\u043d \u042e\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440, Kia Motors North America \u0438 Kia Motors America. \u0412 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u044b 87\u00a0282 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 189 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 26 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432.