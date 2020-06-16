Geely приглашает на проведение антибактериальной очистки автомобиля

Geely приглашает на проведение антибактериальной очистки автомобиля
16 июня 20:11 2020

В условиях сложной эпидемиологической ситуации Geely, как социально ответственная компания, предлагает своим клиентам лучший сервис и защиту

Так, до 31 июля 2020 года, владельцы любых автомобилей могут пройти бесплатную антивирусную обработку своих автомобилей.

Владельцы автомобилей любых марок могут записаться в дилерский центр Geely для прохождения антивирусной обработки. Во время выполнения процедур, владелец автомобиля сопровождается в отдел продаж, где консультант проводит тест-драйв моделей Atlas или Coolray. Это обязательное условие для получения данной услуги.

Сотрудники дилерского центра Geely произведут мойку кузова автомобиля, очистку салона пылесосом, протирку внутренних поверхностей антисептическим раствором, а также антибактериальную обработку салона с использованием специальных средств. Все работы для владельца автомобиля бесплатные.

Напомним, что компания Geely проводит комплексную работу по расширению понятия «безопасность» для своих автомобилей, поэтому на российском рынке все кроссоверы Geely Coolray оборудованы особой системой фильтрации воздуха, защищающей пассажиров от дыма, пыли, бактерий и вирусов. Тем, кто уже получил свой автомобиль, дилерские центры установят новые салонные фильтры бесплатно, а для владельцев Geely Atlas предусмотрена специальная сервисная кампания по установке фильтра CN95, а также антибактериальной очистки автомобиля.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Geely
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Новый Geely Emgrand в России уже в феврале

Новый Geely Emgrand в России уже в феврале 0

В мае продажи автомобилей Jeep выросли на 10 %

В мае продажи автомобилей Jeep выросли на 10 %

Голландские студенты построили автомобиль из свеклы и льна

Голландские студенты построили автомобиль из свеклы и льна 1

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.