Юбилейный Škoda Rapid: на заводе в Калуге выпущен 200-тысячный экземпляр модели

\u0160koda \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0445\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438: \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d 200-\u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 Rapid \u042e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 1.4 TSI \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 125 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Pure White. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u041f\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a \u043a \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0160KODA \u041a\u041c-\u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440. \u00ab\u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c RAPID \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u042f\u043d \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0430, \u0420\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0160KODA AUTO \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u2013 \u0422\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 35 000 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439. \u041c\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0445, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0444\u0442\u0431\u0435\u043a, \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e RAPID \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434, \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Start Edition\u00bb. \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0160KODA RAPID \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 RAPID \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438, \u043d\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e RAPID \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0451\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b: \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 1.6 MPI \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 90 \u0438 110 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 1.4 TSI \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 125 \u043b.\u0441. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0160KODA RAPID \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438. \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 2014 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 (CKD) \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c VOLKSWAGEN AG. \u0413\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 VOLKSWAGEN. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043b, \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 1.6 MPI, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0160KODA RAPID.