Юбилейный Škoda Rapid: на заводе в Калуге выпущен 200-тысячный экземпляр модели

Юбилейный Škoda Rapid: на заводе в Калуге выпущен 200-тысячный экземпляр модели
15 июня 20:11 2020

Škoda отмечает новую веху в своей истории: на заводе в Калуге был выпущен 200-тысячный Rapid

Юбилейный автомобиль оснащен двигателем 1.4 TSI мощностью 125 л.с. и окрашен в белый цвет Pure White. Он отправился в Петрозаводск к клиенту официального дилера ŠKODA КМ-Центр.

«Это событие в очередной раз демонстрирует особую роль RAPID в модельном ряду марки на российском рынке, – отмечает Ян Прохазка, Руководитель ŠKODA AUTO в России. – Только в прошлом году этот автомобиль выбрали более 35 000 семей. Мы благодарим их, наших клиентов, за доверие, которое они нам оказывают, выбирая этот компактный лифтбек, и уверены, что с появлением нового RAPID популярность модели будет только расти. Нам удалось сделать автомобиль еще более доступным. Кроме того, сейчас, в этот непростой для всех период, мы предлагаем особенно выгодные условия на приобретение этой модели по программе Start Edition».

С момента своего появления ŠKODA RAPID пользуется неизменным успехом на российском рынке. Новый RAPID сохранил все достоинства предшественника и при этом получил стильный дизайн и современные технологии. Внешний вид модели формируют резко очерченные грани, ниспадающая линия капота, шестиугольная решетка радиатора и фары стреловидной формы со встроенными светодиодами, которые визуально делают автомобиль более стремительным и широким.

Для нового RAPID предлагаются три варианта бензиновых четырёхцилиндровых двигателей, которые рассчитаны на годы безотказной работы: два атмосферных 1.6 MPI с распределённым впрыском топлива мощностью 90 и 110 л.с. и один турбированный 1.4 TSI с непосредственным впрыском мощностью 125 л.с. Просторный салон и вместительный багажник при компактных габаритах, современная мультимедийная система, а также
высокотехнологичные системы безопасности и помощи водителю делают новый ŠKODA RAPID идеальным городским автомобилем и разумным выбором для каждой семьи.

Škoda

Сборка модели на заводе в Калуге осуществляется с 2014 года по методу полного цикла (CKD) и отвечает высоким мировым стандартам VOLKSWAGEN AG. Готовые детали и заготовки для будущих автомобилей, поступающие на производственную площадку, проходят процессы сварки, двойной грунтовки, покраски, антикоррозийной обработки горячим воском и фирменным составом концерна VOLKSWAGEN. На следующем этапе происходит финальная сборка модели, которая включает установку двигателя, коробки передач, вклейку стекол, монтаж сидений и ряд других операций. Кроме того, с 2015 года на предприятии производятся бензиновые двигатели 1.6 MPI, которые в том числе предлагаются для ŠKODA RAPID.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
RapidSkodaКалугаюбилейный автомобиль
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Top Gear лишилось еще одного ведущего

Top Gear лишилось еще одного ведущего 0

Volvo: в 2014 Китай станет для нас рынком №1

Volvo: в 2014 Китай станет для нас рынком №1 0

MAN Truck & Bus AG – безопасность людей, прежде всего

MAN Truck & Bus AG – безопасность людей, прежде всего 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.