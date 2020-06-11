Количество парковок в Москве планируют увеличить

Количество парковок в Москве планируют увеличить
11 июня 14:31 2020

Дополнительные парковочные места в Москве этим летом появятся за счет изменения организации дорожного движения

В Москве появятся около 400 дополнительных парковок. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба Центра организации дорожного движения правительства Москвы (ЦОДД). В ведомстве это объяснили тем, что в столице изменится движение на 15 улицах. Четырнадцать из них станут односторонними, а одна — двусторонней.

«Ввод одностороннего движения помогает исключить проблемы встречного разъезда на узких улицах, а там, где ширина позволяет — сделать дополнительные парковочные места для жителей», — объяснили в ведомстве.

По данным источника, из 411 новых парковочных мест, 50 будут предназначено для маломобильных граждан. О точных сроках реализации этого проекта пока не сообщается.

