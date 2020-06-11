Количество парковок в Москве планируют увеличить

\u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0412 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 400 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a. \u041e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u0430 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b (\u0426\u041e\u0414\u0414). \u0412 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 15 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u2014 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u00ab\u0412\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u2014 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb, \u2014 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435. \u041f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0438\u0437 411 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442, 50 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d. \u041e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f.