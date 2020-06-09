Geely представляет новые выгодные программы на покупку автомобиля для медицинских работников

Geely представляет новые выгодные программы на покупку автомобиля для медицинских работников
09 июня 12:11 2020

В условиях сложной эпидемиологической ситуации медицинские работники находятся на передовой, заботясь о здоровье наших сограждан. Именно поэтому Geely предлагает всем работникам медицинской сферы выгодные условия для покупки автомобилей в трейд-ин

Программа Trade-In распространяется на покупку автомобилей Geely Coolray, Geely Atlas, Geely Emgrand X7 и Geely Emgrand 7. При ее использовании клиенты Geely имеют возможность стать обладателем нового автомобиля, оплачивая только разницу между стоимостью имеющегося автомобиля с пробегом и приобретаемого автомобиля Geely.

Максимальная выгода для медицинских работников на покупку Geely Atlas составит 220 000 рублей, на покупку Emgrand X 7 – 170 000 рублей и 50 000 на покупку Geely Coolray. А на покупку Emgrand 7 выгода составит 170 000 рублей.

Помимо трейд-ин, Geely предлагает специальные антвирусные страховые программы для всех клиентов. Полис «Коронавирус.НЕТ» позволяет получить фиксированную выплату в случае впервые диагностированного вирусного заболевания семейства коронавирусов (вкл. CoVID-2019) и/или смерти по данной причине. Полис «Защита» от Ингосстрах, это страхование на случай потери работы. Данный продукт поможет при ежемесячных выплатах по автокредиту сроком на 6 месяцев в случае потери работы.

Geely Atlas

Фото: Geely Atlas

В это непростое время Geely уделяет особое внимание безопасности своих клиентов, именно поэтому новый яркий городской кроссовер Geely Coolray, появившийся в России в марте этого года, будет оснащаться высокоэффективными воздушными фильтрами. Система фильтрации защитит пассажиров от дыма, пыли, бактерий и вирусов. Новыми фильтрами планируется оборудовать все кроссоверы Geely Coolray. А для владельцев Geely Atlas предусмотрена специальная сервисная программа, по которой возможно установить данный фильтр в автомобиль.

Geely Emgrand 7

Фото: Geely Emgrand 7

 

