Geely представляет новые выгодные программы на покупку автомобиля для медицинских работников

\u0412 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 Geely \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Trade-In \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Geely Coolray, Geely Atlas, Geely Emgrand X7 \u0438 Geely Emgrand 7. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Geely \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Geely. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Geely Atlas \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 220 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Emgrand X 7 \u2013 170 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 50 000 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Geely Coolray. \u0410 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Emgrand 7 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 170 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d, Geely \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441.\u041d\u0415\u0422\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432 (\u0432\u043a\u043b. CoVID-2019) \u0438\/\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441 \u00ab\u0417\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430\u00bb \u043e\u0442 \u0418\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 6 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f Geely \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Geely Coolray, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u044b\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u044b\u043b\u0438, \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b Geely Coolray. \u0410 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Geely Atlas \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c.