Škoda заботится о комфорте и безопасности своих клиентов и сотрудников официальных дилерских центров

Škoda заботится о комфорте и безопасности своих клиентов и сотрудников официальных дилерских центров
03 июня 18:11 2020

Несмотря на существенные перемены во всех сферах жизни, вызванные пандемией, марка Škoda остается верна своим базовым принципам и заботится о самом главном – безопасности и комфорте всех, кто связан с брендом: сотрудников, клиентов, гостей дилерских центров и членов их семей, даже самых маленьких

Поэтому возобновление работы официальных дилерских центров будет сопровождаться определенными мерами предосторожности согласно рекомендациям и правилам Минздрава и муниципальных властей. Оформление подобных рекомендаций отражено в новой программе ŠKODA ЗАБОТИТСЯ.

«Постепенно открывая дилерские центры по всей стране, мы предпринимаем ряд важных шагов по обеспечению безопасности и здоровья наших посетителей, – отмечает Ян Прохазка, Руководитель марки ŠKODA в России. – Наши клиенты и сотрудники, здоровье и благополучие их семей, всегда были главными приоритетами компании. Сейчас, в условиях сохранения непростой эпидемиологической обстановки, мы запускаем программу ŠKODA ЗАБОТИТСЯ, чтобы обеспечить их максимальную защиту».

ŠKODA ЗАБОТИТСЯ – это не только важная часть философии ŠKODA FAMILY, но и целый комплекс мер, направленных на безопасное и комфортное пребывание посетителей и сотрудников в дилерских центрах ŠKODA. Специальным символом заботы марки о своей ŠKODA FAMILY является логотип программы в виде щита, который будет размещаться в основных точках контакта с клиентом. Например, такой символ с щитом в клиентской зоне говорит гостям, что поверхность, на которой он расположен, дезинфицирована и является безопасной для посетителей салона, а использование данной подсказки в новых, тестовых или прошедших сервисное обслуживание автомобилях гарантирует прохождение обработки и поможет настроиться на комфортную поездку.

В рамках программы, размещаемые в шоу-руме публичные материалы, такие как каталоги по моделям и аксессуарам, прайс листы, переходят в цифровой формат – клиенты могут воспользоваться QR-кодом, с помощью которого можно будет скачать электронную версию этих материалов. При этом, традиционные печатные версии клиенты всегда могут получить по индивидуальному запросу.

Все автомобили, предназначенные для демонстрации, тест-драйвов и выдачи клиентам, а также ожидающие сервисных работ, будут проходить регулярную дезинфекцию.

Škoda

 

Кроме того, для создания дополнительного комфорта и безопасности клиентов программа ŠKODA ЗАБОТИТСЯ предлагает ряд интересных решений – как обязательных, так и опциональных. Например, сотрудники шоу-румов могут предложить посетителям вкусные «комплименты» (яблоки, сладости) в индивидуальной упаковке, а также напомнят о необходимости соблюдения рекомендованной дистанции с другими клиентами в игровом
формате – в виде всем знакомой детской игры «Классики».

Наряду с другими мерами ŠKODA позаботится и о самых маленьких гостях: в ряде шоу-румов для юных посетителей будут подготовлены индивидуальные наборы для творчества, которые можно будет забрать домой. В дилерских центрах, где доступны игры на приставке для гостей постарше, каждый джойстик будет предлагаться в специальной сменной пленке и будет промаркирован логотипом программы.

Таким образом, даже в период ограничений чешский бренд с радостью примет клиентов и приложит все усилия для сохранения уютной и доброжелательной атмосферы своих семейных шоу-румов. Новые правила работы автомобильных салонов ŠKODA призваны повысить уровень комфорта и безопасности как в период пандемии, так и в условиях возвращения к привычному ритму жизни. Потому что ŠKODA ЗАБОТИТСЯ.

Более детальная информация о программе доступна на официальном сайте марки.

Список официальных дилеров ŠKODA доступен по ссылке.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Skodaбезопасностьдилерские центрыкоронавирус
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

KIA вторая в рейтинге Consumer Reports

KIA вторая в рейтинге Consumer Reports 0

Оптимизация в стиле Polestar

Оптимизация в стиле Polestar 1

УАЗ: cтарт производства юбилейной версии Буханки

УАЗ: cтарт производства юбилейной версии Буханки 21

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.