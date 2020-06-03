Porsche представляет первую модель Heritage Design

Суперсовременный «девятьсот одиннадцатый» с узнаваемыми элементами дизайна 50-х и начала 60-х годов: компания Porsche представляет 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition – первую из четырех коллекционных моделей, которые будут выпущены в рамках стратегии Heritage Design

Исторические элементы дизайна в экстерьере и интерьере получили новую интерпретацию и вместе с самой современной техникой реализованы в эксклюзивной специальной модели от Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Заказать автомобиль можно уже сейчас, в дилерские центры он поступит осенью 2020 года. В соответствии с внутризаводским обозначением модельного ряда тираж специальной модели будет ограничен 992 экземплярами. Параллельно с выпуском коллекционной модели отдельные элементы интерьера будут предлагаться для всех современных моделей 911 в составе пакета Heritage Design. Эксклюзивно для клиентов коллекционного автомобиля подразделение Porsche Design разработало также подходящий по стилю хронограф, который тоже будет выпущен ограниченным тиражом.

«Благодаря моделям Heritage Design мы пробуждаем у клиентов и фанатов воспоминания о 50-х, 60-х, 70-х и 80-х годах. Никакая другая марка кроме Porsche не способна столь же органично перенести эти элементы в современность. Таким образом мы исполняем пожелания наших клиентов. К тому же, выпуская эти эксклюзивные специальные модели, мы создаем новую категорию продуктов Lifestyle в рамках нашей продуктовой стратегии», – говорит Оливер Блуме, председатель правления компании Porsche AG.

Благодаря эксклюзивному цвету кузова Cherry Metallic, а также четырем другим предлагающимся цветам кузова и золотистым надписям создается аутентичный вид в стиле 50-х годов. Кузов 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition декорирован высококачественными белыми наклейками в историческом дизайне. Особенно впечатляет гоночная графика на передних крыльях. Эти так называемые «стрелки» – своего рода напоминание о прошлом автоспорта. Еще один примечательный элемент – шильдик Porsche Heritage на решетке задней крышки. По своему дизайну он напоминает шильдик Porsche 356, который в то время выдавался водителям после пробега 100 000 километров. Этот своего рода знак качества из прошлых времен, но в современной интерпретации украшает заднюю часть кузова всех четырех моделей Porsche Heritage Design. Исторический герб Porsche 1963 года на передней крышке, рулевом колесе, крышках ступиц колес, ключе зажигания и (в виде тиснения) на подголовниках и футляре для ключа – своеобразный экскурс в прошлое, как и серийные 20/21-дюймовые колесные диски Carrera Exclusive Design и окрашенные в черный цвет тормозные суппорты в классическом стиле.

Porsche Heritage Design

Интерьер автомобиля тоже обращается к традициям: эксклюзивная двухцветная кожаная отделка представляет собой комбинацию из кожи цвета Bordeaux Red или Black с кожей Club OLEA цвета Atacama Beige. А отделка сидений и обивки дверей из вельвета воспроизводит не только материал, который использовался еще в Porsche 356, но и сам дух той эпохи и модные тенденции 50-х годов. Тахометр и секундомер в классическом дизайне с зеленой подсветкой подчеркивают эмоциональность концепции, так же как и перфорированная обивка потолка из микрофибры и многочисленные кожаные компоненты Exclusive Manufaktur. Металлическая пластинка на декоративной планке передней панели указывает индивидуальный порядковый номер ограниченной серии.

Первая модель Heritage Design базируется на новом 911 Targa поколения 992, который был представлен всего несколько дней назад, и оснащена самой современной техникой, новейшими системами помощи и информационно-развлекательными функциями. Приводом служит битурбированный оппозитный агрегат мощностью 331 кВт (450 л.с.). В комбинации с восьмиступенчатой коробкой передач с двумя сцеплениями высокотехнологичный двигатель разгоняет 911 Targa до максимальной скорости свыше 304 км/ч и менее чем за 3,6 секунды (с Launch Control) с места до 100 км/ч.

Стратегия Porsche Heritage Design: новая интерпретация классических элементов дизайна

Модели Heritage Design характеризуются исключительной эмоциональностью и тесной связью с историей. Эти продукты Lifestyle, предлагающиеся в рамках продуктовой стратегии Porsche, подчеркивают особый стиль жизни. Дизайнерское подразделение Style Porsche совместно со специалистами Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur по-новому интерпретирует легендарные модели 911 и оборудование 50-х – 80-х годов и возрождает к жизни характерные особенности того времени. Первое впечатление об этой стратегии уже дал пакет Heritage Design для 911 Speedster 2019 года выпуска. Всего компанией Porsche будут выпущены четыре специальные модели – через определенные промежутки времени и ограниченным тиражом.

Porsche Heritage Design

Хронограф 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition: эксклюзивные часы к эксклюзивному автомобилю

Эксклюзивно для владельцев лимитированной специальной модели подразделением Porsche Design был разработан высококачественный хронограф 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition. Механические часы выполнены в элегантном и лаконичном стиле, а их тираж, как и выпуск автомобиля, ограничен 992 экземплярами. Вплоть до мельчайших деталей дизайнеры ориентировались на легендарный Porsche 356 и икону стиля Porsche 911 Targa: так, оформление циферблата с белой секундной стрелкой и зелеными (Phosphorus Green) кольцами перекликается с оформлением тахометра и спидометра автомобилей прошлого. Цифры на циферблате выполнены типичным шрифтом Porsche. Ремешок изготовлен из оригинальной кожи, использованной в отделке салона Porsche. Тиснение «911» – еще одна дань уважения культовому спортивному автомобилю.

Porsche Heritage Design

Мировая премьера на канале интернет-ТВ 9:11 Magazin

Компания Porsche представляет мировой общественности новый 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition на собственном канале интернет-ТВ. На 911-magazin.porsche.de Александр Фабиг, вице-президент, отвечающий за индивидуализацию и классические модели, Борис Апенбринк, руководитель автомобильного подразделения Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, и Иво ван Хультен, руководитель отдела дизайна интерьера в подразделении Style Porsche,информируют об особенностях эксклюзивной специальной модели.

