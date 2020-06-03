Porsche представляет первую модель Heritage Design

\u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439\u00bb \u0441 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 50-\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 60-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432: \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Heritage Design \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. \u0417\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d 992 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 911 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Heritage Design. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Design \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043e\u043c. \u00ab\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c Heritage Design \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e 50-\u0445, 60-\u0445, 70-\u0445 \u0438 80-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 Porsche \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043c\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041a \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0436\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 Lifestyle \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0411\u043b\u0443\u043c\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche AG. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Cherry Metallic, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 50-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u00ab\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u2013 \u0448\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0434\u0438\u043a Porsche Heritage \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0434\u0438\u043a Porsche 356, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 100 000 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Porsche Heritage Design. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u0440\u0431 Porsche 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435, \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0446 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 (\u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 20\/21-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Carrera Exclusive Design \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c: \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Bordeaux Red \u0438\u043b\u0438 Black \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Club OLEA \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Atacama Beige. \u0410 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0432 Porsche 356, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 50-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0441 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Exclusive Manufaktur. \u041c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Heritage Design \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c 911 Targa \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f 992, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 331 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (450 \u043b.\u0441.). \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 911 Targa \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 304 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430 3,6 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b (\u0441 Launch Control) \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f Porsche Heritage Design: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Heritage Design \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c\u044e \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b Lifestyle, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Porsche, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Style Porsche \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 911 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 50-\u0445 \u2013 80-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Heritage Design \u0434\u043b\u044f 911 Speedster 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Porsche \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043e\u043c. \u0425\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition: \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Porsche Design \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition. \u041c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u0430 \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d 992 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Porsche 356 \u0438 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f Porsche 911 Targa: \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 (Phosphorus Green) \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0442\u043e\u043c Porsche. \u0420\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0448\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Porsche. \u0422\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab911\u00bb \u2013 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e. \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u0422\u0412 9:11 Magazin \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u0422\u0412. \u041d\u0430 911-magazin.porsche.de \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u0424\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0433, \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0411\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0441 \u0410\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043d\u043a, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, \u0438 \u0418\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043d \u0425\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u043d, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Style Porsche,\u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438.