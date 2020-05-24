Рост продаж Great Wall Motors после пандемии

Рост продаж Great Wall Motors после пандемии
24 мая 16:11 2020

Основным драйвером роста традиционно выступает бренд Haval. В апреле официальные дилеры реализовали 57 098 новых кроссоверов Haval — на 42% больше, чем в марте

Из них 24 018 приходится на Haval H6 (+18% к показателям за март) и 10 911— на Haval F7 (+80% к показателям за март). H6 уже 83 месяца подряд удерживает статус самого продаваемого кроссовера в Китае — на крупнейшем в мире автомобильном рынке.

На фоне вспышки коронавируса автомобильный рынок в России, как и во всем мире, переживает кризис, однако вместе с ослаблением ограничений показатели уверенно растут. В апреле в РФ было продано 425 кроссовера Haval. Это один из трех автомобильных брендов, которые в апреле 2020 года показали рост по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года.

Напомним, что по данным за первый квартал Haval продал 1 658 кроссоверов модели F7, которая стала моделью № 1 среди китайских кроссоверов в России.

Следуя намеченной стратегии, GWM сохраняет прочные позиции, укрепляя свою популярность в мире, чему во многом способствует инновационное производство в Тульской области.

