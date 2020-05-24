Рост продаж Great Wall Motors после пандемии

\u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Haval. \u0412 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 57 098 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Haval \u2014 \u043d\u0430 42% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0418\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 24 018 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 Haval H6 (+18% \u043a \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442) \u0438 10 911\u2014 \u043d\u0430 Haval F7 (+80% \u043a \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442). H6 \u0443\u0436\u0435 83 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435 \u2014 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0442. \u0412 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u0420\u0424 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e 425 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Haval. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b Haval \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b 1\u00a0658 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 F7, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u2116\u00a01 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438, GWM \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0422\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438.