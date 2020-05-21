Умная мобильность от Hyundai: как выглядит транспорт будущего

Hyundai Motor Company \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043e 12 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f, \u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1:8 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0430\u0442\u044e\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 CES 2020, \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 (UAM), \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 (PBV) \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 (Hub) \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430. Hyundai, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0414\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 12 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 Hyundai \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0428\u0438\u043d \u0414\u0436\u044d\u0432\u043e\u043d, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 Hyundai. \u2014 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 S-A1, \u043c\u044b \u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443\u00bb. \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0430\u0442\u044e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Hyundai \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u043d\u0442\u044b UAM \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0412\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 (PBV), \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Hyundai \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0410 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. UAM, PBV \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b, \u0434\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c. CES 2020 \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u00bb \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0427\u043e\u043d \u0418\u0441\u043e\u043d, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Hyundai Motor Group, \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 CES, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Hyundai \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c UAM, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439.