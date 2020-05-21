Умная мобильность от Hyundai: как выглядит транспорт будущего

Hyundai Motor Company представляет масштабную модель экосистемы умной мобильности для привлечения внимания к своему видению транспорта будущего

Экспозиция будет развернута в холле штаб-квартиры до 12 июня, а в дальнейшем появится на крупных мероприятиях с участием компании.

Модель в масштабе 1:8 повторяет в миниатюре проект, показанный на выставке CES 2020, и дает представление об интеграции городского воздушного транспорта (UAM), специализированных автомобилей (PBV) и транспортных пересадочных узлов (Hub) в динамичное городское пространство будущего, ориентированное на человека.

Hyundai, как поставщик интеллектуальных транспортных решений, видит в этой экспозиции возможность заинтересовать сотрудников и широкую аудиторию своим оригинальным представлением о мобильности будущего. Демонстрация модели продлится до 12 июня, после чего она будет экспонироваться на крупнейших мероприятиях по всему миру.

«Подразделение городского воздушного транспорта Hyundai проводит необходимые технологические исследования и предпринимает активные шаги по развертыванию городского воздушного транспорта, о котором люди мечтали десятилетиями, — отметил Шин Джэвон, исполнительный вице-президент подразделения городского воздушного транспорта Hyundai. — Представляя на экспозиции концепт персонального воздушного средства S-A1, мы громко заявляем о своем намерении дать обществу полноценный доступ к городскому воздушному транспорту».

Фото: выставка CES 2020

Миниатюрная модель раскрывает представление Hyundai об экосистеме мобильности будущего в городской среде. Несущие винты UAM могут менять угол наклона, что обеспечивает возможность вертикального взлета и посадки и горизонтального полета. Вокруг транспортного узла расположились специализированные автомобили (PBV), они движутся по дорогам, перемещаются вокруг транспортного узла и становятся частью его конструкции при стыковке.

Транспортный узел не только соединяет воздушный и наземный транспорт, но и является оригинальной концепцией объединения людей, отражая стремление Hyundai повышать качество жизни и предлагать неограниченную свободу перемещения и возможность наслаждаться новыми впечатлениями.

В дополнение к этому зеркальный потолок выставочного пространства дарит ощущение полного погружения при просмотре с разных углов. А на больших экранах демонстрируется видео города будущего, преображенного благодаря решениям умной мобильности.

«При разработке своих интеллектуальных транспортных решений мы учитывали все, что по-настоящему важно для городских жителей. UAM, PBV и транспортные узлы вдохнут новую жизнь в города, они устранят границы, дадут людям возможность заниматься своими делами и помогут развивать гармоничное общество. Мы хотим создавать динамичные и ориентированные на человека города будущего и, как и прежде, делиться результатами своих достижений с человечеством. CES 2020 — это только начало. Мы продолжим реализацию этой стратегии и дальше» — отметил Чон Исон, исполнительный вице-председатель Hyundai Motor Group, в ходе выставки CES, прошедшей в этом году.

Фото: выставка CES 2020

Для реализации стратегии в сфере умной мобильности Hyundai в рамках своего конструкторского подразделения создала специализированную группу по разработке городского воздушного транспорта и расширила масштаб сотрудничества между подразделением UAM, центром дизайна и подразделением стратегии и технологий.

