«Каригами» от Infiniti: теперь и флагманский внедорожник QX80

\u041a \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 INFINITI Motor Company \u00abPark It For Now\u00bb, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 INFINITI QX80 \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u00abCarigami\u00bb. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c INFINITI QX80 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1:27. \u0411\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 INFINITI. \u0411\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c INFINITI QX80 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 Q50 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c COVID-19. \u0421\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b-\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 INFINITI.ru \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 INFINITI-Now.ru, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0446, \u043a\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0436\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 INFINITI. \u0421\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0445\u044d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 #ParkItForNow #Carigami. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 INFINITI FX, \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d-\u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043c\u0430\u044f.