«Каригами» от Infiniti: теперь и флагманский внедорожник QX80

19 мая 14:11 2020

К глобальной инициативе INFINITI Motor Company «Park It For Now», направленной на борьбу с распространением пандемии, подключается флагманский внедорожник бренда INFINITI QX80

Теперь и этот величественный автомобиль доступен в проекте «Carigami». Современное воплощение традиционного японского искусства складывания фигурок из бумаги предоставляет всем желающим возможность у себя дома создать модель INFINITI QX80 в масштабе 1:27. Бумажная версия полноразмерного SUV отличается высоким уровнем детализации: в величественных пропорциях, характерном дизайне решетки радиатора и фирменной оптике сразу узнаются черты самого престижного внедорожника INFINITI.

Бумажная модель INFINITI QX80 – это уже второй после спортседана Q50 автомобиль проекта «Каригами». Он придуман и запущен специально для того, чтобы помощь людям всего мира скоротать время на самоизоляции и карантине, тем самым внеся свой важный вклад в борьбу с вирусом COVID-19.

Скачать шаблоны-исходники для сборки «Каригами» можно на сайте INFINITI.ru и на медиа-портале INFINITI-Now.ru, чтобы затем с помощью ножниц, клея и, конечно же, терпения превратить обычный лист в бумаги в маленькое произведение искусства, полное энергичной элегантности дизайна INFINITI. Свои работы гордые создатели могут выкладывать в социальных сетях, сопровождая их хэштегами #ParkItForNow #Carigami.

Следующей моделью проекта «Каригами» станет легендарный кроссовер INFINITI FX, шаблон-заготовка которого будет доступна для скачивания в последнюю неделю мая.

