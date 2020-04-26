Обновлённый Volvo XC90 доступен для предварительных заказов

Volvo \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441 1 \u043c\u0430\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Momentum \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Volvo XC90 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\r\n\u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 XC90 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u043b\u044f Momentum \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c 19\u201d \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 (\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e 18\u201d \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435) \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Volvo, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432 RSI. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 (\u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c) \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u043b\u044f Volvo XC90 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Momentum \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0414\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e (\u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a) \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043d\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 12V, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0439\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435, \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u0434\u043b\u044f Volvo XC90 Momentum \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 CleanZone \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 PM2.5. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c (\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Volvo On Call) \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Volvo Car Russia \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 Volvo XC90 Momentum 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 100\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 200\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 100\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 T8 Twin Engine \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u2013 \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 50\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e Volvo XC90 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 volvocars.ru, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442.