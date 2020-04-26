Обновлённый Volvo XC90 доступен для предварительных заказов

Обновлённый Volvo XC90 доступен для предварительных заказов
26 апреля 22:11 2020

Volvo сообщает, что с 1 мая 2020 года российским клиентам будет доступна обновленная базовая комплектация Momentum флагманского внедорожника Volvo XC90 2021 модельного года

Изменения коснулись внешнего дизайна и отделки интерьера, функций комфорта и безопасности. Уже в самой доступной версии XC90 предложен ряд опций, ранее предусмотренных только для более дорогих комплектаций.

Для Momentum будут предлагаться колеса с увеличенным размером 19” дюймов (вместо 18” ранее) в различных вариантах дизайна, а посадка в автомобиль станет удобнее благодаря современной системе бесключевого доступа.

Безопасность клиентов традиционно является главным приоритетом для бренда Volvo, поэтому уже в базовой комплектации флагманский внедорожник будет оснащаться системой распознавания дорожных знаков RSI. Электрохромное (с автоматическим затемнением) исполнение будет иметь не только салонное зеркало заднего вида, но и боковые наружные зеркала, обеспечивая дополнительную защиту водителя от ослепления попутным транспортом. Предусмотрен электропривод задних подголовников, позволяющий дистанционно сложить их при отсутствии пассажиров второго ряда и улучшить обзор сзади. Водители, предпочитающие перевозить детское автомобильное кресло рядом с собой, на переднем сидении, будут иметь такую возможность благодаря появлению кнопки отключения передней пассажирской подушки безопасности.

Для Volvo XC90 в обновленной комплектации Momentum расширен и список штатных опций, повышающих практичность внедорожника. Дверь багажного отсека теперь оснащается электроприводом с удобной функцией дистанционного (без помощи рук) управления, в багажнике появилось дополнительное гнездо розетки с напряжением 12V, добавлена защитная нейлоновая сеть, препятствующая смещению перевозимых малогабаритных предметов при движении.

Также, в качестве опции для дополнительного заказа, для Volvo XC90 Momentum станет доступной новейшая система очистки воздуха CleanZone с высокочувствительным датчиком твердых частиц PM2.5. Владелец сможет оценить состояние воздуха в салоне при помощи наглядной графики и выбрать (в том числе дистанционно через приложение Volvo On Call) необходимую очистку в процессе прогрева или охлаждения салона перед поездкой.

Несмотря на сложную рыночную обстановку, компания Volvo Car Russia постаралась минимизировать влияние расширения комплектации базовой версии на стоимость флагманского внедорожника. Цена на Volvo XC90 Momentum 2021 модельного года повысится на 100 000 рублей – при увеличении пакета опций на 200 000 рублей. Стоимость других версий также возрастет на 100 000 рублей за исключением более мощной спецификации T8 Twin Engine с гибридной силовой установкой – здесь произойдет менее значительное подорожание на 50 000 рублей.

Более подробную информацию о Volvo XC90 2021 модельного года можно получить на официальном сайте volvocars.ru, а также у официальных дилеров. Прием предварительных заказов на эту модель уже открыт.

