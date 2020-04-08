Volkswagen хочет использовать синтетическое топливо для ДВС

08 апреля 08:11 2020

Volkswagen Group, будучи таким крупным автопроизводителем с несколькими брендами под своим эгидой, может позволить себе инвестировать значительные средства в электрификацию без необходимости откладывать двигатель внутреннего сгорания на задний план

Как сообщает Speedme.ru, их бензиновые двигатели теперь более эффективны, чем когда-либо, в то время как дизели, получившие много критики, которые принесли штрафы в миллиарды долларов, теперь настолько чисты, насколько позволяют современные технологии.

В то время как некоторые поспешили объявить о грядущей кончине ICE в интервью Autocar технический директор Матиас Рабе объяснил, почему VW утверждает, что традиционный двигатель «будет иметь более долгое будущее, чем предсказывают некоторые люди». Хотя синтетическое топливо еще далеко от массового производства для автомобильной промышленности, он считает, что имеет смысл инвестировать в электронное топливо, поскольку электромобили по-прежнему имеют ограничения по дальности действия, в то время как их батареи по-прежнему большие и тяжелые.

Несмотря на то, что электрокары в будущем станут приоритетом номер один, инвестиции в двигатели внутреннего сгорания по-прежнему планируются для обновления огромного ассортимента бензиновых и дизельных силовых агрегатов VW, продаваемых во многих его брендах.

BMW также убеждены в том, что у двигателя внутреннего сгорания впереди еще долгий срок службы, поскольку руководитель отдела исследований и разработок Клаус Фрёлих заявил о приверженности компании ICE в течение как минимум еще 30 лет.

