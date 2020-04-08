Volkswagen хочет использовать синтетическое топливо для ДВС

Volkswagen Group, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u044d\u0433\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0439, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\r\n\u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 Speedme.ru, \u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u0440\u0434\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438.\r\n\u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435 ICE \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044c\u044e Autocar \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u0420\u0430\u0431\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 VW \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u00ab\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438\u00bb. \u0425\u043e\u0442\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0435.\r\n\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d, \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 VW, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0445.\r\nBMW \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0441 \u0424\u0440\u0451\u043b\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 ICE \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 30 \u043b\u0435\u0442.