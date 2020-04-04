Создатели Bentley Mulsanne: команда профессионалов, которая работала над флагманом марки

04 апреля 18:11 2020

Спустя почти десять лет после того, как первый Bentley Mulsanne сошел с конвейера, его производство подходит к концу, и место флагмана займет Flying Spur

Несмотря на то, что в настоящий момент завод приостановил свою работу из-за всемирного кризиса, компания Bentley чествует команду талантливых мастеров, работавших над роскошным седаном. Производство Mulsanne планировалось завершить в апреле, однако из-за пандемии финальные экземпляры покинут сборочный цех только тогда, когда рабочие смогут вернуться на завод Bentley после окончания карантина.

Bentley Mulsanne собирается вручную на заводе в Крю, где он был придуман, проектирован и разработан, от первых эскизов до серийного образца. Более 7300 экземпляров Mulsanne были созданы настоящими профессионалами, на каждый автомобиль было затрачено свыше 400 часов работы с исключительным вниманием к деталям.

Bentley Mulsanne

Создатели Mulsanne объединили в себе лучшее, с чем ассоциируется этот роскошный автомобиль. Команда продемонстрировала безграничную преданность своему делу при проектировании и производстве флагманского седана, созданного с использованием многолетнего опыта и лучших материалов и олицетворяющего собой неповторимое сочетание роскоши и динамики. Мы расскажем вам о восьми представителях команды профессионалов Bentley, за которыми стоят сотни их коллег, воплотивших Mulsanne от эскиза на чертежной доске до готового автомобиля. О тех, кто завершит работу над последней серией этих выдающихся седанов.

Криспин Маршфилд (Crispin Marshfield) – дизайн

Криспин по праву может назвать Mulsanne своим детищем. В команде разработчиков экстерьера Bentley Криспин отвечал за создание безошибочно узнаваемого облика Mulsanne. Сейчас Криспин работает над внешним видом будущих моделей Bentley на всех этапах: от создания эскизов до применения технологии суперформовки металла.

Криспин Маршфилд

На фото Криспин Маршфилд

Криспин Маршфилд отмечает:

«Я работал над дизайном экстерьера Mulsanne с самого начала проекта, от замысла до полноразмерного макета из глины и затем – финального производственного образца. Для меня Mulsanne всегда будет проектом, которым я горжусь больше всего. Со временем Mulsanne стал признанной легендой, уникальным и не похожим ни на один другой автомобиль, который вы можете увидеть на дороге. Этот Bentley был создан на собственной заднеприводной платформе и стал последним, который оснащается 6,75-литровым двигателем V8. Таким образом, Mulsanne стал наследником династии классических Bentley. С ним завершается целая эпоха».

Питер Гест (Peter Guest) – проектирование

В проекте Mulsanne Питер Гест был руководителем подразделения, которое разрабатывало конструкцию кузова и архитектуру интерьера. После завершения работы над Mulsanne Питер был назначен директором производственной линии Bentayga. До этого он уже работал в аналогичной должности – с моделями Continental GT и Flying Spur.

Питер Гест

На фото Питер Гест

«Проект Mulsanne ставил перед нами весьма амбициозные задачи. Совершенно новыми были конструкция кузова, компоновка электрической системы, дизайн салона и внешнего вида. Кардинальной переработке подверглись также ходовая часть и двигатель. Почти 600 инженеров проделали огромную работу вместе с остальной командой в Крю, чтобы в итоге создать великолепный автомобиль. Например, массивный сваренный вручную шов задней стойки кузова создает впечатление, будто кузов сделан из цельного куска металла».

«Отделка салона была совершенно новой и чрезвычайно сложной. Она включала в себя несколько сотен деталей из кожи и идеально выверенный характерный элемент, который мы назвали «кольцо из дерева» идущий по всему периметру. Нам снова пришлось тесно поработать с мастерами завода, чтобы убедиться в том, что проект можно реализовать на конвейере. Это был серьезный вызов, но мы справились – даже спустя десятилетие седан выглядит феноменально».

«Каждый раз, когда я вижу, как очередной Mulsanne покидает завод, меня переполняет чувство гордости. Когда мы запустили седан в производство, его стали называть Grand Bentley – идеальное имя для нашего лимузина класса Gran Turismo. Сейчас эстафета переходит от Mulsanne к нашему новейшему флагману – Flying Spur, и как человек, который принимал непосредственное участие в разработке обоих автомобилей, могу сказать, что он является достойным преемником».

Ян Джонсон (Ian Johnson) – подразделение по работе над кузовом (Body in White)

В подразделении по работе над кузовом Ян вместе с другими мастерами отвечал за ручную обработку всех кузовов Mulsanne. Теперь уникальные навыки Яна усилят команду, ответственную за производство Bentley Bentayga.

Ян Джонсон

На фото Ян Джонсон

«В Bentley я проработал более 8 лет, создавая кузова Mulsanne для клиентов со всего мира. За это время я овладел традиционными навыками обработки металлических поверхностей, а также технологией его доводки при помощи различных ручных инструментов. Поэтому, прежде чем каждый кузов отправится в наш покрасочный цех, он проходит самую тщательную подготовку».

«Я действительно горжусь тем, что являюсь частью великой команды, которая много лет работала над флагманом марки. Это конец эпохи, но я уверен, что эта модель не исчезнет бесследно. А я всегда буду ее помнить».

Роб Томпсон (Rob Thompson) – покрасочный цех

Роб – один из старейших сотрудников Bentley, который проработал в компании почти четыре десятилетия и вскоре уйдет на пенсию. Работая руководителем в покрасочном цехе Bentley, Роб возглавлял команду из более чем 40 человек, передавая им свой опыт.

Роб Томпсон

На фото Роб Томпсон

«Это мой сороковой год в Bentley, и для меня большая честь быть частью истории Mulsanne с самого начала и до ее конца. Начиная с 2009 года, я лично отвечал за каждый кузов Mulsanne, который проходил через наш цех».

«Для меня Mulsanne – это идеальное сочетание наследия Bentley и инноваций современной эпохи. Некоторые из созданных специально для этой модели цветов были поистине впечатляющими, особенно глянцевое покрытие и потрясающий оттенок металлик Liquid Mercury».

«С момента запуска Mulsanne был нашей флагманской моделью, ее было бы трудно чем-то заменить. Тем не менее, новый Flying Spur по всем характеристикам определенно достойный наследник».

Джон Фишер (John Fisher) – деревообрабатывающий цех

Джон – еще один из старейших сотрудников Bentley, который прошел свой профессиональный путь от рядового мастера до руководителя цеха. Джон знает все о шпоне и передовых технологиях, используемых при производстве элементов отделки Bentley из дерева. Кроме работы над Mulsanne, он руководит деревообрабатывающим цехом и передает свои знания ученикам, только начинающим свой профессиональный путь.

Джон Фишер

На фото Джон Фишер

«Безусловно, Mulsanne – это проект Bentley, с которым я очень тесно связан, потому что работал над элементами из дерева для этой модели с самого момента ее запуска в производство».

«Раньше я был руководителем производства в деревообрабатывающем цехе, занимался планированием и внедрением процессов ручной работы, которые требовались для изготовления «деревянного кольца» – центрального элемента интерьера Mulsanne, словно бы окружающего водителя и пассажиров. Это настоящее произведение искусства. В нем используются лучшие натуральные материалы».

«Для меня одним из самых важных моментов является работа с клиентами, которые посещают завод, чтобы лично понаблюдать за тем, как создается их автомобиль. Внимание к деталям, сложность процессов и тонкая ручная работа, которые делают каждый Mulsanne уникальным, буквально завораживают клиентов».

Тим Сейпель (Tim Seipel) – подразделение разработки двигателей

Тим имеет большой опыт работы над легендарным 6,75-литровым двигателем V8 серии L. Кроме модели Mulsanne, под контролем Тима этот силовой агрегат также устанавливался на Bentley Arnage и Bentley Brooklands. Разработав систему отключения цилиндров, примененного впервые в концерне Volkswagen, Тим помог подготовить базу для двигателя, установленного в Mulsanne. Теперь его экспертные знания используются при калибровке всех двигателей Bentley V8.

Тим Сейпель

На фото Тим Сейпель

«Я горжусь тем, что внес большой вклад в создание того Mulsanne, который мы все знаем и любим. Mulsanne стал первой совершенно новой моделью Bentley, в разработке которой я принял участие после прихода в компанию в 2005 году. Для меня Mulsanne – это квинтэссенция Bentley, современный взгляд на все элементы, придающие уникальность классическим моделям марки. Наш особенный двигатель – огромная часть этой философии. Полностью переработанный агрегат, как и ранее, обеспечивает легендарную «волну крутящего момента» Bentley и при этом соответствует всем современным экологическим стандартам».

«Поэтому мне особенно грустно прощаться с 6,75-литровым V8. Этот силовой агрегат – настоящая легенда, ведь серия L впервые была запущена в производство еще в 1959 году. Я являюсь частью команды, которая разрабатывала и совершенствовала двигатель в течение многих лет, и мне действительно будет его не хватать. Мы вкладываем душу Bentley буквально в каждый из восьми цилиндров. И мы будем продолжать работать так же с нашими новыми двигателями сейчас и в будущем».

Донна Моррей (Donna Morrey) – производственный отдел

Донна – свидетель основных этапов жизненного цикла Mulsanne, его предпроизводственной подготовки, а затем финальной сборки. Сейчас Донна руководит сборочными процессами Mulsanne и следит за тем, чтобы все изготовленные вручную детали флагмана были успешно собраны в единое целое.

Донна Моррей

На фото Донна Моррей

«Мои взаимоотношения с Mulsanne начались в 2008 году, когда Bentley впервые начал разрабатывать предсерийные образцы суперкара. Все это время я работала старшим менеджером по качеству, обеспечивая соответствие всех прототипов высочайшим стандартам Bentley серийного производства».

«Я счастлива быть частью команды, которая может следить за тем, как мои коллеги из других подразделений вкладывают свое мастерство. Это потрясающее и незабываемое зрелище, когда из ворот завода в Крю выезжают сотни новых автомобилей».

«Я не сомневаюсь, что Bentley достигли эталонной роскоши в каждом собранном Mulsanne».

Ханс Хольцгартнер (Hans Holzgartner) – отдел маркетинга

Ханс присоединился к семье Bentley в 2007 году в качестве менеджера по маркетингу Mulsanne. Он признается, что с тех пор не перестает любоваться этой великолепной моделью. По мнению клиентов, команда мастеров Bentley спроектировала, разработала и собрала Mulsanne, о котором мечтает каждый. Сейчас Ханс руководит ключевыми маркетинговыми проектами для нового Flying Spur и будущих моделей компании.

Ханс Хольцгартнер

На фото Ханс Хольцгартнер

«Mulsanne был самым успешным проектом в моей карьере. Когда вы работаете над моделью, представляющей собой шедевр автомобилестроения, ваша работа становится настоящим искусством. Это больше, чем просто автомобиль. Как менеджер по продукту вы представляете клиентам материалы, технологии и характеристики, о которых другие автопроизводители не могут даже мечтать. Один из примеров – это вставки из нержавеющей стали, которую полируют вручную в течение десяти часов».

«Я никогда не забуду, как представлял семейство обновленных Mulsanne на автосалоне в Женеве в 2016 году ничего не подозревающей публике. Особенно – версию с удлиненной колесной базой. Это был невероятный успех».

«Mulsanne – он как моментальный снимок, мгновение, которое больше никогда не повторится. Это конец целой эпохи, последний представитель своего рода. Для меня он стал, в первую очередь, кульминацией нашей столетней истории, а также всего, чему мы научились за это время. А сейчас мы открываем новую главу».

