Создатели Bentley Mulsanne: команда профессионалов, которая работала над флагманом марки

\u0421\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 Bentley Mulsanne \u0441\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0443, \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 Flying Spur\r\n\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Bentley \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Mulsanne \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 Bentley \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0430.\r\n\r\nBentley Mulsanne \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d, \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 7300 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 Mulsanne \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 400 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Mulsanne \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435, \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043c \u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 Bentley, \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 Mulsanne \u043e\u0442 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432.\r\n\u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0434 (Crispin Marshfield) \u2013 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\r\n\u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c Mulsanne \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Bentley \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 Mulsanne. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445: \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442:\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Mulsanne \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0433\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f Mulsanne \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0421\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c Mulsanne \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 Bentley \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 6,75-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V8. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, Mulsanne \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 Bentley. \u0421 \u043d\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0430\u00bb.\r\n\u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0413\u0435\u0441\u0442 (Peter Guest) \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\r\n\u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 Mulsanne \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0413\u0435\u0441\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434 Mulsanne \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 Bentayga. \u0414\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Continental GT \u0438 Flying Spur.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Mulsanne \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 600 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0448\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u00bb \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0443. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u2013 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0444\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f \u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 Mulsanne \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c Grand Bentley \u2013 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Gran Turismo. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442 Mulsanne \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443 \u2013 Flying Spur, \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c\u00bb.\r\n\u042f\u043d \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043d (Ian Johnson) \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c (Body in White)\r\n\u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u042f\u043d \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 Mulsanne. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u042f\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Bentley Bentayga.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0412 Bentley \u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 8 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Mulsanne \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u0417\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044f \u043e\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u0445, \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0441\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e. \u0410 \u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u00bb.\r\n\u0420\u043e\u0431 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0441\u043e\u043d (Rob Thompson) \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u0445\r\n\u0420\u043e\u0431 \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Bentley, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u044e. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u0445\u0435 Bentley, \u0420\u043e\u0431 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 40 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0432 Bentley, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Mulsanne \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2009 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u044f \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 Mulsanne, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0446\u0435\u0445\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f Mulsanne \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u044f Bentley \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a Liquid Mercury\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 Mulsanne \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e, \u0435\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0431\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c-\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u00bb.\r\n\u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d \u0424\u0438\u0448\u0435\u0440 (John Fisher) \u2013 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u0445\r\n\u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d \u2013 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Bentley, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0446\u0435\u0445\u0430. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Bentley \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434 Mulsanne, \u043e\u043d \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0446\u0435\u0445\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e, Mulsanne \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Bentley, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0420\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0446\u0435\u0445\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u00bb \u2013 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Mulsanne, \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0412\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 Mulsanne \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u00bb.\r\n\u0422\u0438\u043c \u0421\u0435\u0439\u043f\u0435\u043b\u044c (Tim Seipel) \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439\r\n\u0422\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c 6,75-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V8 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 L. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Mulsanne, \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0422\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 Bentley Arnage \u0438 Bentley Brooklands. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435 Volkswagen, \u0422\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 Mulsanne. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley V8.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e Mulsanne, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c. Mulsanne \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Bentley, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432 2005 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f Mulsanne \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0442\u044d\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f Bentley, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0448 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u00ab\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u00bb Bentley \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 6,75-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c V8. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f L \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0432 1959 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u042f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0441\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041c\u044b \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0443\u0448\u0443 Bentley \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0418 \u043c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u00bb.\r\n\u0414\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u0439 (Donna Morrey) \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\r\n\u0414\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 Mulsanne, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0414\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 Mulsanne \u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0435.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 Mulsanne \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 2008 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 Bentley \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u044b \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c Bentley \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0449\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e Bentley \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c Mulsanne\u00bb.\r\n\u0425\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0425\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440 (Hans Holzgartner) \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\r\n\u0425\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435 Bentley \u0432 2007 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 Mulsanne. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e. \u041f\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Bentley \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430 Mulsanne, \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0425\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Flying Spur \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u00abMulsanne \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Mulsanne \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435 \u0432 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0435. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u2013 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u00abMulsanne \u2013 \u043e\u043d \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043a, \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b, \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0410 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443\u00bb.