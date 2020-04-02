Peugeot 208 и Peugeot 2008 получили награду Red Dot Award 2020

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a Peugeot 208 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Peugeot 2008 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 Red Dot Award 2020\r\n\u041e\u0431\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Peugeot \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437.\r\n\r\n\u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Peugeot \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0425\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0440 \u041b\u044e\u0439\u0442, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b:\r\n\u00ab\u041c\u044b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443 Red Dot \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0432\u0437\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u00bb.\r\nPeugeot 208 \u0438 Peugeot 2008: \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438\r\n\u0412\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Peugeot 208 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0430. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0438\u043b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 Peugeot 208 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442 Allure \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0438 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Peugeot 2008 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0438\u043b \u0436\u044e\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u00ab\u043a\u043b\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c Peugeot 2008 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 (\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 GT Line), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, Alcantara (\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 GT).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 Peugeot 208 \u0438 Peugeot 2008. \u0412\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 Peugeot e-208 \u0438 Peugeot e-2008 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430: \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u041b\u044c\u0432\u0430, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.