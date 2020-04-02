Peugeot 208 и Peugeot 2008 получили награду Red Dot Award 2020

02 апреля 21:11 2020

Новый компактный хэтчбек Peugeot 208 и новый кроссовер Peugeot 2008 официально признаны победителями в номинации «Продуктовый дизайн» премии Red Dot Award 2020

Обе модели Peugeot впечатлили международное жюри спортивным внешним видом и высочайшим качеством исполнения. Французский автопроизводитель стал победителем конкурса в области дизайна уже в шестой раз.

Управляющий директор Peugeot Германия, Хайко ван дер Люйт, отметил:

«Мы очень гордимся тем, что две наших новых модели получили заветную награду Red Dot в номинации «Продуктовый дизайн». Это является очередным свидетельством того, что мы взяли верное направление в развитии дизайна Бренда».

Peugeot 208 и Peugeot 2008: яркий дизайн и полностью электрические версии

Выразительный внешний вид нового Peugeot 208 отражает позиционирование Бренда, направленное на укрепление имиджа. Дизайн автомобиля впечатлил экспертное жюри, стремительные контуры кузова и спортивный стиль новой модели. В интерьере Peugeot 208 впервые в мире была использована трехмерная цифровая приборная панель. Она входит в базовое оснащение всех комплектаций, начиная от Allure и выше, и является частью Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit, также включающего в себя компактное многофункциональное рулевое колесо и 10-дюймовый сенсорный экран.

Новый Peugeot 2008 впечатлил жюри вертикально расположенными светодиодными дневными ходовыми огнями, определяющими новое направление в дизайне Марки. Они напоминают «клыки льва» и значительно повышают узнаваемость Бренда. Заднюю часть Peugeot 2008 украшает горизонтальный глянцевый элемент, в который интегрированы светодиодные задние фонари в виде трех «когтей льва». Дизайн интерьера новой модели определяется множеством изысканных деталей, таких как высококачественная декоративная прострочка, светодиодная амбиентная подсветка салона (доступно с комплектации GT Line), а также премиальные материалы отделки – например, Alcantara (доступно в комплектации GT).

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

На выбор покупателей предлагаются также полностью электрические версии новых Peugeot 208 и Peugeot 2008. Визуально новые Peugeot e-208 и Peugeot e-2008 можно отличить от версий с двигателями внутреннего сгорания по эксклюзивным элементам дизайна: решетке радиатора, окрашенной в цвет кузова, а также эмблеме Льва, меняющей цвет в зависимости от угла зрения.

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

