В России началось серийное производство нового турбодвигателя ПД-14

\u0418\u0440\u043a\u0443\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u041f\u0414-14,\u00a0\u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b\u0438\u00a0\u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 "\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0445"\r\n\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0421-21.\u00a0\u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 "\u041e\u0414\u041a \u2013 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b".\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 "\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0445\u0430", \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u041c\u0421-21.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0414-14 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441 1980-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u043e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0421\u041e2.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0439 14 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d, \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b.\r\n"\u0415\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c", \u2014 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 "\u0420\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0445\u0430" \u041e\u043b\u0435\u0433 \u0415\u0432\u0442\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0420\u0418\u0410 "\u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438".\r\n\u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0421-21 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041f\u0414-14 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u0421\u0421\u0421\u0420. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0418 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u041c\u0421-21 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a vesti.ru.