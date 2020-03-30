В России началось серийное производство нового турбодвигателя ПД-14

Фото: Ростех

30 марта 21:11 2020

Иркутский авиационный завод получил первые новые турбореактивные двухконтурные двигатели ПД-14, сообщили в госкоропорации “Ростех”

Первые двигатели получил новый российский среднемагистральный пассажирский самолет МС-21. Двигатели собирает “ОДК – Пермские моторы”.

Двигатель создан в кооперации с другими заводами “Ростеха”, как и лайнер МС-21.

ПД-14 создавался около 20 лет и стал первым с 1980-х годов полностью российским турбовентиляторным двигателем для гражданской авиации. Двигатель разработан с учетом международных норм и требований – по шуму и выбросам СО2.

Двигатель обладает тягой 14 тонн, в его конструкции использованы новые технологии и материалы.

“Его серийное производство уже началось”, — сообщил исполнительный директор “Ростеха” Олег Евтушенко, которого цитирует РИА “Новости”.

Самолет МС-21 и двигатель ПД-14 стали прорывными проектами для российского авиапрома после распада СССР. В стране долгое время не было отечественных новых авиационных разработок для гражданской авиации. И пассажирский МС-21 с новыми двигателями возвращает России звание одного из ведущих в мире авиационных держав. Новый двигатель станет началом семейства новых тяговых установок для различных самолетов.

Источник vesti.ru.

