Geely Motors Россия повысит цены на автомобили

Geely Motors \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 Geely Coolray. \u041f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c 2% (\u043e\u0442 1,6% \u0434\u043e 3,5% \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438) \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 c 1 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\r\n\u00ab\u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Geely, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Geely \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0427\u0436\u0430\u043d \u0428\u043e\u0443\u0445\u044d, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Geely Motors.\r\n\u0411\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 Geely \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Geely Atlas \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 35 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, Emgrand X7 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 30 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, Emgrand 7 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 15 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Geely Coolray, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Geely Atlas \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 Geely \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 Geely Coolray, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043c\u043f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Geely Coolray \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c: \u0435\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Geely Motors \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Geely Atlas, Geely Emgrand X7, Geely Emgrand 7 \u0438 Geely Coolray \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442, \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c Geely Finance \u0438 Geely Direct, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Trade-in. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f Geely Atlas \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e (\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e 31.03.2020), \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043e 170 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 (\u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u041d\u0414\u0421), \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Geely Atlas \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Geely Finance, \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 100 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0434\u043e 1 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0443 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Geely \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c.