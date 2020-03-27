Geely Motors Россия повысит цены на автомобили

27 марта 16:11 2020

Geely Motors объявляет о корректировке цен на все автомобили марки, представленные в России, кроме новинки Geely Coolray. Повышение составит в среднем 2% (от 1,6% до 3,5% в зависимости от модели и комплектации) и вступит в силу c 1 апреля 2020 года

«В течение долгого времени нам удалось сдерживать цены на автомобили Geely, но в связи с распространением коронавируса в мире и рядом экономических факторов мы вынуждены их повысить. Тем не менее, это повышение не стало критичным. Мы очень ценим лояльность наших клиентов и продолжаем работать над тем, чтобы российские покупатели и дальше могли приобретать автомобили Geely на выгодных условиях», – отметил Чжан Шоухэ, генеральный директор Geely Motors.

Бестселлер Geely и самый популярный автомобиль из Китая в России – кроссовер Geely Atlas – подорожает на 35 тыс. рублей, Emgrand X7 – на 30 тыс. рублей, Emgrand 7 – на 15 тыс. рублей. Цена на новый городской кроссовер Geely Coolray, появившийся в России в марте, останется неизменной.

Geely Atlas остается самым популярным автомобилем

По итогам 2019 года, кроссовер Geely Atlas стал не только абсолютным лидером модельного ряда Geely в России, но и самой продаваемой моделью среди автомобилей из Китая. Однако в будущем этот бестселлер может уступить свои позиции новинке – городскому кроссоверу Geely Coolray, продажи которого стартовали в марте. Темп контрактования и количество тест-драйвов, проведенных дилерами, позволяют судить о высокой заинтересованности российских покупателей в новой модели. Популярность Geely Coolray легко объяснить: его яркая внешность, стильный интерьер и богатое оснащение не оставляют покупателей равнодушными.

Компания Geely Motors всегда готова предложить российским покупателям наиболее выгодные условия приобретения автомобилей Geely Atlas, Geely Emgrand X7, Geely Emgrand 7 и Geely Coolray как в кредит, по программам Geely Finance и Geely Direct, так и по программе Trade-in. Приобретая Geely Atlas по специальному предложению (действительно до 31.03.2020), покупатели могут получить максимальную выгоду в размере до 170 000 рублей (с учетом НДС), оплатив только разницу между стоимостью имеющегося автомобиля и приобретаемого кроссовера. Также действует специальное предложение на покупку Geely Atlas по программе Geely Finance, выгода может составить до 100 000 рублей.

Geely Emgrand 7

Таким образом, до 1 апреля у российских покупателей есть отличная возможность приобрести новый автомобиль Geely по старым ценам.

